General elections set in Lewis and Clark County

In Tuesday’s primary election, Lewis and Clark County voters approved two local-option marijuana sales taxes and narrowed the field of candidates running for local office.

The two candidates who received the most votes in each race will advance to the general election Nov. 8.

With less than 100 provisional ballots left to count, election officials reported voter turnout at 40.52% within the county.

Here were the unofficial results as of Wednesday.

Lewis and Clark County Commission

Candace Payne: 9,398 votes, 51% (winner)

Curt Dallas: 5,321 votes, 29% (winner)

Conrad Evarts: 3,514 votes, 19%

Lewis and Clark County Attorney

Kevin Downs: 7,923 votes, 43% (winner)

Dan Guzynski: 6,807 votes, 37% (winner)

Charles Lane: 3,797 votes, 20%

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner

Leo C. Dutton: 17,199 votes, 87% (winner)

John “Doc” Holiday: 2,428 votes, 12% (winner)

Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace

Michael Swingley: 13,652 votes, 74% (winner)

Shawn White Wolf: 4,723 votes, 26% (winner)

Lewis and Clark County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder

Amy Reeves: 14,445 votes, 82% (winner)

Bettijo Starr: 3,090 votes, 18% (winner)

Lewis and Clark County Superintendent of Schools

Katrina Chaney: 15,632 votes, 98% (winner)

Lewis and Clark County 3% recreational marijuana tax

Yes: 14,814 votes, 76% (pass)

No: 4,747 votes, 24%

Lewis and Clark County 3% medical marijuana tax

Yes: 9,713 votes, 53% (pass)

No: 8,666 votes, 47%

