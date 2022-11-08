Early results show a tight race for Lewis and Clark County Attorney

Lewis and Clark County Attorney candidate Kevin Downs took a narrow lead over opponent Dan Guzynski as early election results began coming in Tuesday night.

As of about 8:30 p.m., the Montana Secretary of State's Office reported that Downs tallied 8,589 votes (51%) and Guzynski had 8,252 (49%). Additional ballots are still being tallied.

The candidates are vying for the position being vacated by retiring County Attorney Leo Gallagher, who held the office for 22 years.

A criminal prosecutor for 22 years, Guzynski came to Montana for law school in 1997 and later worked as a deputy county attorney in Cascade and Flathead counties. He joined the Montana Department of Justice in 2007 and now manages a team of 13 criminal prosecutors and support staff as chief of the DOJ’s Prosecution Services Bureau.

Downs has worked for the Montana Attorney General’s Office, the Montana Supreme Court, the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington state and New York, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in New York during his law career, and he spent the last two years as a deputy county attorney for the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office.