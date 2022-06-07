Early results favor 2 marijuana sales taxes in Lewis and Clark County

As of 9 p.m., the recreational marijuana sales tax was passing with a vote of 9,032-2,797 (76%) and the medical marijuana sales tax was passing with a vote of 5,945-5,188 (53%). Additional ballots are still being counted.

If the either or both of the resolutions are approved, 50% of the new tax revenue would go to Lewis and Clark County; 45% would go to the cities of Helena and East Helena (doled out according to the ratio of the municipality’s population to the county’s total population), and 5% would go to the Montana Department of Revenue to offset the cost of administering the tax. The new taxes would take effect Oct. 1.