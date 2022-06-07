Early results favor 2 marijuana sales taxes in Lewis and Clark County

Initial election results released Tuesday evening favored a 3% local-option sales tax on all recreational and medical marijuana and related products sold within Lewis and Clark County.
As of 9 p.m., the recreational marijuana sales tax was passing with a vote of 9,032-2,797 (76%) and the medical marijuana sales tax was passing with a vote of 5,945-5,188 (53%). Additional ballots are still being counted.
If the either or both of the resolutions are approved, 50% of the new tax revenue would go to Lewis and Clark County; 45% would go to the cities of Helena and East Helena (doled out according to the ratio of the municipality’s population to the county’s total population), and 5% would go to the Montana Department of Revenue to offset the cost of administering the tax. The new taxes would take effect Oct. 1.
Four other Montana counties have already implemented 3% taxes on recreational marijuana: Missoula, Park, Yellowstone and Dawson. Park County, Yellowstone County and Dawson County also passed a 3% tax on medical marijuana. Missoula County does not tax medical marijuana.
People are also reading…
This story will be updated.