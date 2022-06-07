Downs, Guzynski leading Lewis and Clark County Attorney race

Lewis and Clark County Attorney candidates Kevin Downs and Dan Guzynski took an early lead in Tuesday's primary election, according to the first round of unofficial results.

The two candidates with the most votes will contend for the position of the county's top litigator during the general election in November. The winner of that election will replace County Attorney Leo Gallagher, who is retiring from the position he has held since 2001.

Around 9 p.m., the Montana Secretary of State reported Downs and Guzynski tallied 4,854 (43%) and 4,200 (37%) votes, respectively. Additional ballots were still being counted.

Downs' resume includes stints with the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Justice, the Montana Supreme Court and most recently the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office.

"As a kid who grew up near Van's Thriftway, graduated from Capital High School, and played power forward for Carroll College, I am proud to be back home serving this community as a Deputy County Attorney prosecuting felonies and keeping our neighborhoods safe," he previously told the Independent Record.

Guzynski serves as assistant attorney general and chief prosecutor at the Montana Department of Justice.

"There are few places more special to live and raise children than Lewis and Clark County -- and I want to do my part to ensure it stays that way through the effective management and leadership of our County Attorney's Office," he previously said.

Fellow candidate Charles Lane was in third with 2,207 votes (20%), according to the 9 p.m. results.

This story will be updated.

