Downs, Guzynski advance to general election for Lewis and Clark County Attorney

Lewis and Clark County Attorney candidates Kevin Downs and Dan Guzynski will advance to the general election in November, according to unofficial results.

The winner of that race will replace County Attorney Leo Gallagher, who is retiring from the position he has held since 2001.

With less than 100 provisional ballots left to be counted in Tuesday's primary election, the Montana Secretary of State's Office reported Downs and Guzynski tallied 7,923 (43%) and 6,807 (37%) votes, respectively, by Wednesday morning.

Downs' resume includes stints with the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Justice, the Montana Supreme Court and most recently the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office.

"As a kid who grew up near Van's Thriftway, graduated from Capital High School, and played power forward for Carroll College, I am proud to be back home serving this community as a Deputy County Attorney prosecuting felonies and keeping our neighborhoods safe," he previously told the Independent Record.

Guzynski serves as assistant attorney general and chief prosecutor at the Montana Department of Justice.

"There are few places more special to live and raise children than Lewis and Clark County -- and I want to do my part to ensure it stays that way through the effective management and leadership of our County Attorney's Office," he previously said.

Fellow candidate Charles Lane came in third with 3,797 votes (20%) as of Wednesday morning.

