County attorney candidates tout different types of experience

In the race for Lewis and Clark County Attorney, it’s an assistant attorney general who has spent more than two decades as a prosecutor versus a deputy county attorney with broad work experience in the U.S. and abroad.

A criminal prosecutor for 22 years, Dan Guzynski came to Montana for law school in 1997 and later worked as a deputy county attorney in Cascade and Flathead counties. He joined the Montana Department of Justice in 2007 and now manages a team of 13 criminal prosecutors and support staff as chief of the DOJ’s Prosecution Services Bureau.

Kevin Downs is a Helena native who worked with people with disabilities in Ireland and orphaned teens in Honduras before becoming an attorney in 2014. He has worked for the Montana Attorney General’s Office, the Montana Supreme Court, the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington state and New York, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in New York during his law career, and he spent the last two years as a deputy county attorney for the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office.

The successful candidate in the Nov. 8 election will replace County Attorney Leo Gallagher, who is retiring after 22 years in the position.

Dan Guzynski

In his role with the Prosecution Services Bureau, Guzynski said he helps train and mentor county attorneys across the state. He said he has prosecuted criminal cases alongside county attorneys in most Montana counties, advocating on behalf of victims of violent crimes and sexual assaults.

After losing the first child sexual assault case he prosecuted as a new attorney in Flathead County in 2001, he said, he realized he could have done better and set out to learn everything he could about sex assault prosecution. He said he can’t think of a sex assault case he has lost since then, and other prosecutors are now asking him to train them.

“You actually learn from your failures,” he said. “The one case I lost was probably the most transformative.”

As a member of the Montana Commission on Sentencing, Guzynski worked to strengthen the state law that requires a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison for most offenders convicted of sex crimes against children who are 12 or younger.

“If we’re going to be good at one thing and one thing only, we have to protect our children,” he said.

Guzynski said he would make some changes to the county attorney's office if elected.

He said the office needs more structure, and he would add a chief deputy and probably some lower supervisory roles to the organizational chart. With more supervision comes more mentoring, he said, and it’s important to make these changes as the community grows and the office gets busier.

Guzynski also said he wants to continue to modernize the office through technology and address high turnover to help the staff complete their important and technical work.

“You’re taking away somebody’s liberty. You better be right when you do that,” he said. “You better follow best practices, you better follow every rule and procedure, and if you get it wrong the stakes are so high because an innocent person may be found guilty or a guilty person may go free.”

While some state laws demand a presumption of probation or deferred imposition for certain crimes, he said it’s important for prosecutors to be transparent during plea negotiations.

“It’s never appropriate to plead a case just because you didn’t want to do the work,” he said. “You need to be able to move forward and get justice for the victims.”

Guzynski noted that he has worked for both Republican and Democratic attorneys general during his time with the Department of Justice, adding “we don’t get involved in politics.”

“The reason I want to do this job is because this is my home,” he said. “Helena, Montana, there’s no other place like this on the planet. I’m in Helena, Montana because I want to be here.”

Kevin Downs

Downs emphasized that the county attorney’s office does more than prosecuting those suspected of committing crimes.

The office also handles civil issues and advises county commissioners and department heads on legal issues, he said. It is involved in youth court, drug court and family court proceedings, he said. It works with victims and witnesses and handles dependency and neglect cases and involuntary commitments of those who are believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

“This office does a lot, and what I bring to that is 20 years I’ve been doing public service,” he said. “I haven’t just been doing prosecution. … I’ve done a whole smattering of things that have impacted this community, communities and jurisdictions across this country and also other parts of the world.”

Downs said the county attorney’s office also works with local organizations such as AWARE, the YWCA and the Court Appointed Special Advocates, and he would like to see it doing more educational outreach.

“Our office has a huge opportunity to be proactive in the community, and that’s outreach and speaking with groups and schools,” he said.

While Gallagher has taken an active role as a prosecutor in the courtroom, Downs said he would focus more on management and oversight if elected.

“I don’t foresee that I’m going to take on that many cases because I think some of this oversight is really important,” he said.

Downs described the county attorney’s office as a “flat organization” that needs more hierarchy, adding that he would like to appoint criminal and civil division chiefs to serve as point people and provide consistency when issues arise.

He said the office recently started using an online case management system, and it is important to continue modernizing the office to help ensure staff and attorneys are making the most of their time.

“There’s more work than we have staff,” he said.

He said staff turnover is a natural part of any profession, but “what I hope is that our office is a place that people want to come and work.”

Downs acknowledged that many cases result in plea deals but noted that there is a lot of thought that goes into them. The defendant’s criminal history, the victim's wishes, the community’s safety and the resources needed to go to trial are among the factors taken into consideration when plea deals are made, he said.

“When there’s a plea agreement in place, rest assured that whoever is handling that case is putting a lot of thought into why an offer is made the way it is,” he said.

While incarceration may be necessary for violent or repeat offenders, Downs said, it’s not the best option in every case.

“Putting a person in custody doesn’t necessarily make the solution better, because you’re putting someone in custody who could otherwise be on probation and working or paying back restitution or bail,” he said. “If they’re sitting in jail, it’s hard to do that.”