Candidate filing begins for Lewis and Clark County offices

Candidates have started lining up for the offices up for election in Lewis and Clark County this year.

The filing period opened Thursday, and the Lewis and Clark County Elections Department said eight candidates have signed up so far.

In the race for county attorney, Charles Lane, Kevin Downs and Daniel Guzynski are competing for the office now held by Leo Gallagher.

Candace Payne and Craig Conrad Evarts both filed for the county commission seat currently held by Jim McCormick, who said he is not running for reelection due to health reasons.

Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton and Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley are both running for reelection, and Treasurer and Clerk and Recorder Amy Reeves is running for the position she was appointed to in September 2020.

County Superintendent of Schools Katrina Chaney said she plans to run for reelection, but no candidates have officially filed for that position yet.

All Lewis and Clark County elections are nonpartisan.

Candidate filing closes at 5 p.m. on March 14. The primary election is scheduled for June 7 and the general election for Nov. 8.

All county candidates must file with the county elections office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 168, Helena, MT 59601.

Filing fees range from $406.64 to $628.84, depending on the office sought.

