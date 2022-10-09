2022 General Election Guide: Meet the candidates on Helena-area ballots

General election ballots will be mailed to voters on the absentee list Oct. 14 and must be received by election officials by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day Nov. 8. The candidates in the following contested elections provided these written responses to an Independent Record survey. Surveys were not sent to candidates in uncontested elections.

US House District 2

Gary Buchanan, Independent

Age: 73 years old

Address:

2429 Colleen Dr.

Billings, MT 59101

Contact info: 406-998-8942, gary@buchanancapitalinc.com

Education: Bachelor’s Degree, University of Colorado, 4 years

Graduate Program University of Colorado, 2.5 years, no degree

Wharton Summer Securities School, University of Pennsylvania, 3 years

Occupation: Co-Owner Buchanan Capital Inc. with my family. I started my career in finance in 1979.

Relevant experience:

-I have served multiple Republican and Democrat Governors

-I've been a bona fide independent my entire career

-Montana’s first Department of Commerce Director

-Chairman Montana Banking Board

-Chairman Montana Board of Investments

-Chairman Montana Board of Crime Control

-Chairman Governor Racicot’s Reorganization of Montana Government

-First Chairman Montana Nature Conservancy

-Former Member Montana Supreme Court’s Commission on Practice

-Former Member Montana Chamber of Commerce

-Awarded Montana Ambassador of the Year

-Led or supported multiple Billings levies to fund the police

Why are you running for this office?

I am running to stop the embarrassment for the Montana 2nd district. Our congressman keeps hurting ordinary Montanans in his only term in Congress.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

-Remove the current embarrassment

-Return dignity, integrity and independence to Congress

-I will have a direct relationship with Montana voters. I will have a direct relationship with the Montana press. I will hold real open press conferences and not hide behind spokespersons.

-I have the financial background to address inflation

-I am pro-choice and I will work to support Montana's Constitutional Right to Privacy

-I will support the Montana Constitution's right to a clean and healthy environment

-I have the support of Montana Sports Men and Women anglers

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

My experience in business, public affairs and willingness to run as an independent. I have the support of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. I have the support of hundreds of businesspeople. I have the support and have been endorsed by the following:

-Montana AFLCIO

-Montana Federation of Public Employees

-Montana’s Sportsmen’s Alliance.

I also have the support of Montana Anglers and Hunters because I would never sponsor a bill to rid Montanans of the millions of dollars that the Pitman Robertson act invests in Montana’s outdoor spaces.

I had over 450 plus volunteers get me on the ballot with close to 14000 valid signatures. I have over 1000 contributions to my campaign from Montanans. I am tired of party politics. Montanans get along. Our current politicians are tearing us apart.

Matt Rosendale, Republican

Age: 62

Address: 1954 Hwy 16, Glendive, MT 59330

Contact info: info@mattformontana.com, 406-763-1234

Education: Queen Anne’s County High School

Occupation: Montana’s Congressman (At-Large District)

Relevant experience: I have an extensive background in both business and real estate. I served in the Montana State Legislature from 2011 until 2016, when I was elected as Montana’s State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner. During my tenure in the legislature I also served as the Senate Majority Leader. I have served as Montana’s Congressman since January of 2021 as a Member of the Veterans Affairs Committee, (Subcommittee on Health, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization). As well as on the Committee on Natural Resources (Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands, the Subcommittee on the Indigenous Peoples of the United States).

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for re-election because I believe Montanans deserve a representative in Congress that they know has the backbone to fight bureaucracy, cut red tape, and vote against unnecessary spending.

During my short tenure in Congress, I’ve fought government overreach and the out-of-control spending that has caused high-inflation, and if the people of Montana see fit to re-elect me, I will continue standing up for Montana’s way of life, and rallying against the irresponsible spending and the radical agenda being pushed by Democrat extremists in D.C.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

One of my goals moving forward is to continue to focus on doing everything I can to rein in the out-of-control spending in DC and increase transparency so that we can hold government accountable. As we’ve seen over the last year with the jump in inflation, the policies passed in DC have a direct impact on our economy, and our economy does far better when it is not weighed down by bureaucratic red tape. I will also continue to fight for American energy independence, because our reliance on adversarial foreign nations to meet our growing domestic energy needs is dangerous and has gone on for far too long. Continuing our reliance on foreign nations to meet our energy needs when we have an abundance of energy resources here within our own borders—not to mention right here in Montana—simply doesn’t make sense.

If re-elected, I’d continue working to ensure our veterans are receiving the benefits they’ve been promised by supporting and sponsoring more legislation like my VA IT Reform Bill, which passed unanimously through the House Veterans Affairs Committee, the Department of Veterans Affairs Telehealth Strategy Act, the PACT Act, which expands the resources available to help veterans exposed to burn pits and toxic substances.

Our Veterans served our nation selflessly, and if the people of Montana allow me to continue representing our state, fighting to improve the VA and benefits for our veterans will once again be among my top priorities while in office.

I would also continue to focus on moving forward efforts to secure our Southern Border. Dangerous drugs are flowing into our country each and every day, and these drugs make their way to every state. Yes, even northern border states like Montana. I have been unapologetic in opposing the open-border policies of the Biden Administration and have led the charge by advocating for measures like the Secure America’s Borders First Act that prioritizes increasing our border security and preventing the flow of illegal drugs and illicit substances into the U.S.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I think what makes me stand out as a candidate is not only the extensive experience I bring to the office as a former business owner, state lawmaker, and head of a state agency, but the fact that I am up front and honest about where I stand on the issues. Montanans can take my word to the bank, and they can always count on me to be a fierce advocate for the issues that matter to them in D.C.

When I first ran for Congress I made a pledge to the people of Montana that I would keep the promises I made throughout my first campaign—and I have done just that. I have never based my votes on which way the political winds are blowing, but instead, have based each vote on what it means for the people of Montana.

Sam Rankin, Libertarian

Age: 77

Address: 1645 Parkhill Dr. #3 Billings, MT 59102

Contact info: rankinforcongress.com (website)

Education: B.A. – J.D.

Occupation: Attorney – Real Estate Broker

Relevant experience:

I received a “no fee” state department passport in my twenties allowing me to represent & work on behalf of America overseas. To obtain it I was evaluated for emotional maturity, working well with others, and ability to accomplish a task. Skills Congress needs now! Later, the department of defense trusted me with keeping your father, son, and brother alive on the battlefield in Vietnam. A vital job I took seriously. Montanans trusted me in that position with Montana citizens and Montanans can now trust me in Congress. Regarding governing experience. There is more than enough relevant “governing” experience in Congress. One question: How’s that working out for us?

Why are you running for this office?

Congress is broken because corporations, PACs, and lobbyists, are directing policy decisions by giving politicians substantial amounts of money. Politicians are not listening to the will of the people. It is why we are all disgusted with Congress. Only someone like me who declines their money and endorsements is able to vote against programs on both the left and right. How can hyper ego-driven people in Congress not agree on more issues? Because of money! They do not listen to the voters because with enough money they can deceive and deflect from what they are not doing in Congress and still get elected. So, why should they change? If voters want change, they need to elect someone who does not think money is the end all and walks the walk, like me. Elect me and then Congress will change.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

First: being elected would be my first accomplishment because I am the only one saying “NO” to corporation, PAC, and lobbyists’ money. It is an uphill battle. I am going against what the public expects: annoying and misleading negative ads paid for by corporation, PAC, and lobbyists’ money. I refuse to raise money to waste on radio, TV, and mailers the size of a pizza box. Second, I am convinced there would be more moderate candidates encouraged to enter politics knowing they do not need to bow to corporation or union demands along with the implied quid pro quo, something for something. Third, Republican Jeannette Rankin did not get much legislation enacted is an understatement. However she pierced the all-male dominated wall that surrounded Congress for 140 years and changed the culture of Congress. If elected I believe the same thing would happen with the money wall currently surrounding Congress and its culture would change for the better. Someone has to be first. Finally, I would like to begin the conversation regarding a phase out of military bases overseas, we need to adapt to the world as it is today, not as it was fifty years ago. As well as a conservation about the decriminalization of drugs. We are not winning the war on drugs, and we need to determine if there is a better way to combat drug overdose deaths and rid the country of drug crime enterprises.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

If elected, I would be free to vote against programs that are giveaways liberals like, and against giveaway programs that conservatives like. I would owe my allegiance to the voters, not political donors. Currently, a politician determines who is, or who is not, giving them substantial campaign donations and votes accordingly.

Penny Ronning, Democrat

Age: 59

Address:

Penny Ronning for U.S. Congress

PO Box 22445

Billings, MT 59104

Contact info:

406-579-9778

Education:

Billings Public Schools

Billings West High School

Montana State University. Bachelor of Arts in Film

University of Mary. MBA

Occupation:

Photographer

Relevant experience:

I have created and led organizations to build economies, provide for the homeless, promote the arts, and conserve our country’s wilderness. I put my degree in film to work as a photographer and filmmaker, and my degree in business to work as a business owner and policy maker. As an advocate for victims of human trafficking, I cofounded the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force, secured Montana Legislature funding for additional agents to investigate human trafficking, and co-authored state and municipal bills to strengthen laws on sexual exploitation. In 2020, I was the lone Montanan invited to attend the White House Summit on Human Trafficking.

On the Billings city council, I led on issues of public safety, economic development, energy cost savings and conservation, infrastructure, mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness. I worked with Senator Steve Daines to bring home Montanans stranded in eastern Europe at the onset of the pandemic. I sat with Senator Jon Tester on a panel giving voice to issues impacting our tribal nations, and I’ve worked with the Gianforte Foundation on the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. Working across the aisle to achieve results is what I do.

Why are you running for this office?

Coming from a working-class family, I understand the principles and value of hard work. I landed my first job when I was eight, picking up trash for a quarter from the asphalt parking lot of my dad’s restaurant, The Happy Diner, in Billings. I know what can happen when a work ethic is applied with a community-minded spirit, when we see through the noise and the division to what unites Montanans.

I’m the daughter of a Republican dad and a Democrat mom who dedicated her life to federal service, working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, FBI, and the military. I’ve seen government up close and firsthand work in a way nothing else can, and I’ve seen it fail, harming the people it’s supposed to serve. That’s why I hold tight to this guiding principle: “People Over Politics.” It’s a basic moral code, something too many have forgotten when we talk about politics. I’m not a politician. I’m a proven solution maker who believes that solutions can be found when the right people are at the table of common ground. This is the ethic that needs to be restored to Montana’s representation and to bring economic growth back to our state and country.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

• Restore dignity and respect to Montana’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives

• Put the economy to work for all Montanans

• Make healthcare and childcare more accessible and affordable

• Ensure housing availability and affordability for Montana families

• Strengthen our country’s agriculture, manufacturing, and energy production

• Increase public safety resources including funding for law enforcement and services treating mental health, substance abuse disorders, and homelessness

• Protect children from predators

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I am the only candidate who has worked to successfully pass legislation at the municipal, state, and federal level. It’s time to send someone to Congress who knows how to work for our cities and will work just as fervently for our rural communities. Good government is about working WITH people FOR the benefit of many.

The Constitution says it best: elected officials must come to the table of common ground to “form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty for all.” Working folks deserve government working as hard to benefit them as some elected officials have worked to benefit the extremely wealthy.

Politics has become a boxing ring in which politicians do nothing but throw jabs at each other. This will never create solutions to real problems and real needs being felt by too many Americans. We need people in Congress with proven track records of working successfully with both parties to create policies that benefit the American people. We can’t wait any longer to put People Over Politics.

Public Service Commissioner #5

Ann Bukacek, Republican

Age: 64

Address: 1 Sunset Plaza

Contact info: (406) 270-6320

Education: Medical Degree from University of Illinois in Chicago

Internship and Residency

Occupation: medical doctor

Relevant experience:

1. I’ve been involved in Helena every legislative session since 2009. In that time, I developed mutually respectful relationships with legislators and other government officials. I’ve listened to legislators’ and PSC members’ deliberations, have helped to draft bills, and gather support for those bills from legislators and citizens.

2. Being a business owner, I must balance a ledger and develop creative solutions to solve problems.

3. As a medical doctor for 35+ years, I listen to and examine patients, study medical literature, and use related information to make decisions and solve problems to help my patients.

4. As a grassroots leader, I’m in close touch with Montana residents to assess their wants, needs and concerns.

5. I know how to make decisions and innovatively solve problems.

Why are you running for this office?

The Public Service Commission’s bottom-line purpose is to maintain a good quality of life for Montanans. I’m dedicated to that goal, as demonstrated by my long career as a doctor and grassroots leader.

Montana’s harsh weather conditions and sparse population cause the state to rank second in the nation in residential per capita energy consumption, exceeded only by North Dakota. Montanans need access to reliable power. I will work to balance the supply-demand equation to the benefit of all Montanans.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

My goal is to keep energy affordable for all Montanans while balancing increasing demands and supply costs.

As a Public Service Commission member, I will see to it that I am in communication with the public so that I can bring citizens wants and wishes to the commission and to the legislators.

The PSC has authority to regulate as defined by the laws of the state, as determined by the legislators. I will be closely involved with legislators and testify about legislation within the PSC’s focus.

As a PSC member, it’s up to me to do the heavy lifting I will be the one to do the research and consult with the energy management experts and legislators, making sure the people get the benefit. That’s my job.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

Three things make me stand out:

1. Much of the work of the Public Service Commission is research. After studying medical literature for 35+ years. I can analyze statistics and the quality of a study. I know how to apply that information to make wise decisions and solve problems to help my patients. As a PSC commissioner, I will use that ability to help all Montanans meet their energy needs.

2. Through my work as a doctor and in my grassroots advocacy, I am already in close touch with Montanans and their needs and wants. It will be easy to extend that to keep citizens informed about what is going on with the PSC.

3. My experience as a business owner, old fashioned doctor, and known advocate for the people puts me in a good position to be fair and judicious. I will strive to balance needs of both the consumer and the supplier. I will be an advocate for all Montanans.

John Repke, Democrat

Age: 65

Address: PO Box 1326, Whitefish, MT 59927

Contact info: repke4psc5@gmail.com; 406-730-2419

Education: BS Finance, Ohio State University; MBA Finance, University of Denver

Occupation: Finance executive (currently retired)

Relevant experience: My advanced education and 40 years of experience in private sector finance, strategic planning, and management have given me substantial expertise in exactly the type of work done by the PSC. Specifically: financial statement analysis, cost analysis and budgeting for operations and capital projects, risk adjusted rate of return calculations, hedging of exposure to energy price volatility, financial modeling, scenario testing, statistical analysis, policy development, policy enforcement, and management of large, diverse, multi-function organizations. I have worked in oil and gas production, pipeline inspection and maintenance and environmental services which includes collection and disposal of municipal, chemical, and nuclear waste; recycling; waste-to-energy; and landfill gas-to-electricity operations.

Why are you running for this office?

None of us should tolerate the way the PSC is currently run. I am running to give the voters of District 5 the opportunity to elect a candidate who will bring relevant experience, professionalism, and honesty to the PSC.

1) Ratepayers are effectively represented only if their representatives have the expertise and experience to understand and challenge how the rates are calculated. This is complicated work, and the PSC needs to have a commissioner who is up to the job. I have worked on the side of the regulated utility and therefore can fight for the ratepayers from a position of knowledge – and I look forward to doing it.

2) An organization is successful only if it adheres to high professional standards. This means having the discipline and character to show up, do the work, adhere to the policies, and treat all members with respect. This has not been the case with the current PSC – but absolutely will be with me. I have never worked any other way.

3) As a public entity accountable to all Montanans, the PSC must be held to the highest level of integrity. Again, this has not been the case. I pledge to be objective, open-minded, base decisions on facts, operate with full transparency and focus on the work without the distractions of unrelated issues.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

Regaining trust in the ability and credibility of the PSC to achieve its stated goal of “affordable, reliable, sustainable” energy for Montanans. Setting standards whereby all proposals, energy or otherwise, are evaluated comprehensively, objectively, and honestly. Establishing a positive working environment for the PSC staff based on respect for their abilities, their expertise, and their desire for professional fulfillment.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

My knowledge and experience in areas that are highly relevant to the work of the PSC puts me in a unique position to understand the issues and make well informed decisions. Specifically, the PSC is charged with regulating businesses and the economic relationship between those businesses and their customers. I have 40 years of experience in private sector business finance. I can best represent the customers (ratepayers) because I understand business – not only general practices, but the accounting and economics as well. I also bring my experience of successfully managing organizations and will return a productive, healthy culture to the agency. In addition, my levelheaded demeanor, objectivity, and integrity ensure that I will carry out the responsibilities professionally and honestly for the ratepayers and taxpayers of Montana. And finally, my commitment to doing the disciplined, serious work of the PSC without other agendas. These qualifications combined with my approach have resulted in bipartisan support of my candidacy – which also makes me stand out.

Supreme Court Justice #1

Bill D’alton

Age: 59

Address: 1950 68th Street West, Billings, MT 59106

Contact info:

Campaign Web Address: www.billformontanasupremecourt.com

Education: 1986-University of Montana - Bachelor's Degree in History

1990 – University of Montana Master's Degree in History

1995 -Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana School of Law

Occupation: Attorney

Relevant experience:

Over my twenty-seven years of practicing law in Montana, I have represented ranchers, farmers, workers, employers, veterans, and small-business owners. I am an experienced trial attorney. I have represented clients before juries in state and federal courts. I have appeared before the Montana Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Why are you running for this office?

First and foremost, I pledge to Montanans I will preserve and protect their rights under the Montana Constitution. Unfortunately, a fair number of Montanans believe their judicial system is not open and transparent as it should be. I will work to correct that image. I believe the people of Montana have a right to know how public officials conduct the people’s business. Article II, Section 9 of the Montana Constitution mandates the public has the right to examine documents or to observe the deliberations of public bodies, including the judiciary, except when the needs of individual privacy clearly exceed the merits of public disclosure.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

My civil practice and litigation experience has given me an understanding of how the justice system can be improved, and I will press for those improvements if elected.

I will work with Montanans to make the judiciary more open and accessible to Montanans. Montana is growing and its judiciary is tested by the increasing volume of cases before it. My goal is to help make the judicial system more efficient and more responsive to the needs of Montanans.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

If elected, I will serve one term. The pressure of running for re-election and raising money is not conducive to preserving and protecting the rights of Montanans. I believe my one-term commitment will allow me to remain an independent jurist. I will not accept any money from potential donors. I believe judges and justices should not only be fair and independent but also maintain that image.

Jim Rice

Age: 64

Address: PO Box 1585, Helena, Montana

Contact info: jimriceforjustice@gmail.com

Education: Glasgow High School, 1975; Montana State University-Bozeman (B.A., Pol. Sci.), 1979; University of Montana School of Law, 1982; internships, Missoula City Attorney and Lewis and Clark County Attorney.

Occupation: Supreme Court Justice

Relevant experience: Private law practice, 1982-2001; State Representative, 1989-1995; Chair, Montana Board of Personnel Appeals, 1995-2000; Supreme Court Justice, 2001-current.

Why are you running for this office?

The Montana Supreme Court plays a critical role in our constitutional system of government, resolving disputes, protecting the rights of the citizen, and interpreting our laws and Constitution. The Supreme Court serves our State well, and numerous public surveys have rated the Court very highly. For over 20 years, I have worked diligently on the Court to provide a fair and unbiased application of legal principle that our citizens can respect and support, and I would like to continue this work.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

The uncertain times in which we live often include abrupt or expansive government intrusions into the life of the citizen, and the Court must be vigilant to ensure that constitutional rights are not violated. The Court can provide stability and predictability for society by the careful resolution of legal disputes in accordance with foundational principles—adhering to precedent, not legislating from the bench or making public policy decisions, and giving proper deference to the Executive and Legislative branches of government except when their actions are clearly unconstitutional. While it is unquestionably the exclusive role of the Supreme Court to determine the constitutionality of actions taken by the other branches, the Court has no police force or army to enforce this power. Rather, support for the Court’s constitutional authority is drawn directly from the citizenry, whose respect and confidence in the Court must be earned by the Court’s diligence and fairness.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I've been privileged to serve Montanans for over 30 years, first as a legislator, then as executive branch official, and now as a Supreme Court justice. In addition to extensive experience and understanding of our system of government, I offer a proven record of impartiality, fairness, and adherence to principle, have received support from Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, and have been a leading voice in opposition to efforts to undermine our institutions and the rule of law.

Supreme Court Justice #2

James Brown

Age: 51

Address: 108 S. Pacific Dillon, MT 59725

Education: Beaverhead County High School Class of 1989; University of Montana Missoula class of 1994 double major in history and political science; Seattle University School of Law class of 2004 Juris Doctor (summa cum laude [highest honors] distinction); University of Washington School of Law class of 2005 Master’s Degree in Tax Law; Montana Insurance Producer license.

Occupation: Private practice attorney and owner of the James Brown Law Office; President of the Montana Public Service Commission representing District 3. Licensed to practice law in Montana state and federal district courts, as well as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.

Relevant experience: Small business owner; private practice attorney for over 17 years; Former law clerk for then Chief Justice of the Washington Supreme Court; Current President of the Montana Public Service Commission, a quasi-judicial state agency.

Why are you running for this office?

I was humbled to hear from farmers, ranchers, and small business owners from across Montana who asked me to step-up and run for the Montana Supreme Court. These folks indicated they want a Supreme Court Justice who would abide by the Constitution and follow the law – not make law from the bench.

When it comes to the judicial branch, there’s been an unprecedented attack on law enforcement and first responders, on parental rights, on individual liberty, on Second Amendments Rights, and on our small businesses. Montanans are greatly concerned about judicial overreach and the lack of accountability from the Montana Supreme Court.

I’m running for the Supreme Court to restore balance and accountability to the judicial branch and to protect our Montana way of life. I’m the only constitutional conservative in this race. I will always follow the Constitution and the rule of law – and NEVER legislate from the bench.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

As a law and order candidate, I will always follow the Constitution and never legislate from the bench. I will be an impartial judge who brings balance and restores accountability to the judicial branch. As I have strived to do each day of my legal career and as President of the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC), I will protect and defend the freedoms, liberties, and livelihoods of every Montanan.

At a time when there is talk of packing the United States Supreme Court in order to achieve political goals, my aim is to serve in a way that keeps faith in the fairness of the Montana court system and to apply the law as it is written and passed by democratically-elected bodies.

Further, Montana courts are suffering from a backlog of cases. Judges are taking longer and longer to make decisions – with some cases presently lingering for five years. It is said that justice delayed is justice denied; and I am dedicated to improving the turnaround times for the disposition of legal cases to provide Montanan citizens with timely resolution of legal disputes.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

As a fourth-generation Beaverhead County resident, small business owner, and private practice attorney, I have represented and fought for Montana’s farmers, ranchers, and small business owners. Right now, the Montana Supreme Court currently lacks a judge that has recently owned their own business and/or that has primarily represented Montana’s agriculture producers – even though agriculture is Montana’s top economic driver. I’m running to bring that vital knowledge and those values to the Court.

I also proudly stand with our Montana small businesses and workers. Contrast that with my opponent who received a “F Rating” from the Montana Chamber of Commerce when it comes to protecting Montana jobs and small businesses. Further, my opponent was appointed to the Montana Supreme Court by former Governor Steve Bullock and has consistently made decisions that have been bad for Montana businesses and bad for law enforcement. If she is elected, her long record of harming business interests will continue unabated for another 8 years.

I will bring to the Court a much-needed diverse knowledge of the law, the experience gained from earning a living by operating a small business, and by growing up in rural Montana. I’m also proud to bring much-needed professional management experience having successfully managed a state agency with a roughly $5 million budget and 31 employees.

Ingrid Gustafson

Age: 60

Address: Helena, MT

Contact info: ingrid@gustafsonformontana.com

Education: B.S. Bus, Montana State University; J.D. Law, University of Montana

Occupation: Justice, Montana Supreme Court (MTSC)

Relevant experience:

After graduating from the University of Montana School of Law in 1988, I practiced law for 16 years representing hard-working Montana citizens who needed my help. This work made me acutely aware how difficult it is for the average Montanan to cope with our legal system, whether facing the challenges experienced in one’s business or occupation, as a person injured through the fault of another, as a victim of crime, as one accused of crime, or as someone facing a divorce or challenging family issue. These are lessons I have never forgotten.

In 2004, Republican Governor Judy Martz appointed me district court judge in Yellowstone County, the largest and busiest district court in the State. Over a thousand cases came before me each year, deepening my perspective on how the judiciary can meet the needs of everyday Montanans who need the assistance of our courts. In 2011, I started the county’s first felony drug treatment court and also began operating a child abuse and neglect pilot court to successfully reunify families and when that was not possible, to secure permanency and security for affected children sooner.

In 2017, I was honored to be appointed to the Montana Supreme Court, after being selected as a finalist by an independent panel of Montana citizens, lawyers, and judges. Over the past five years, I have participated in nearly 1,100 Montana Supreme Court opinions. During my judicial career, I have accepted many added responsibilities, serving as President of the Montana Judges Association; as a Commissioner on the Montana Commission on Sentencing, a legislatively created commission formed to conduct a comprehensive analysis of Montana’s criminal justice system; a member of the National Center for State Courts Evidence Based Sentencing Judicial Peer Group; Montana’s Pre-Trial Advisory Committee; the 21st Century Child and Family Well-Being Appellate Collaborative; the Judicial, Court, and Attorney Measures of Performance workgroup; the Court Assessment Program; and the State Bar's Fee Arbitration and Bench-Bar Committees.

I have handled nearly 15,000 cases as a district court judge and another nearly 1,100 cases as a Montana Supreme Court Justice. During my time on the Montana Supreme Court, satisfaction surveys have shown the Court to have a 90% overall confidence rating with 95% of respondents indicating the Court completes its overall work in a timely manner.

Why are you running for this office?

Montanans learned long ago during the time of the Copper Kings what it meant to have a judiciary bought and controlled by partisan politicians. Montanans know they deserve an impartial, independent, non-partisan judiciary. A fair and independent judiciary is a cornerstone to preserving our democracy. To provide justice for everyone, maintain our rule of law, and assure our three branches of government work as our Constitution provides, judges must be able to act free of the pressures of partisan politics, special-interest groups, and the other branches of government. I understand the gravity of judicial decisions, the significant impact those decisions have on the individuals involved, and the necessity of the courts operating independent of our partisan politics.

I take very seriously the responsibility and trust voters placed in me and fully understand the Montana Supreme Court’s responsibility to provide clear, consistent guidance to trial courts, attorneys, and Montanans. I will continue to work hard, study the law, and strive to make impartial, well-reasoned decisions, and maintain the high professional standards of the Court.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

I intend to continue to engage in the hard work and thoughtful consideration required of each case that comes before the Court. I intend to remain consistent in upholding Montana’s Constitution and impartially applying the facts of each case to the law. I also intend to continue to engage in the work I have done over the past two decades to improve the lives of children and families.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

Over the course of my career, I have demonstrated a commitment to the judiciary and the role of the judiciary in our communities. I have evenly applied the law to the facts of each case for nearly 20 years, and devoted substantial time to other efforts to improve the operations of the courts to better meet the needs of our citizens. I have considerable judicial experience and am the only candidate to have actually done the job.

Montana Senate District 41

Janet Ellis, Democrat

Age: 66

Address: PO Box 385, Helena, MT 59624

Education: B.A. Biology, University of Montana

Occupation: State Senator, retired from Montana Audubon

Relevant experience:

Experience matters at the legislature. I have served four sessions in the Montana Legislature, both in the Senate and House—from 2015 to today. During that time, I have served on committees focused on the state’s budget, including as the 2021 Minority Vice Chair of the Senate budget committee. During 2021-2022, my interim committee work includes 7 committees, including Legislative Finance (overseeing the state budget), Energy & Telecommunications, State Administration & Veterans Affairs (which I chair and which oversees state pensions), the American Rescue Plan Act Communications Commission (overseeing broadband internet installation with federal stimulus money), and the Upper Columbia Conservation Council (overseeing aquatic invasive species west of the divide).

I have lived in Helena for over 30 years. My son graduated from Helena High School in 2013. My husband and I are grateful to Helena’s public schools and teachers for preparing our son for college and graduate school.

Before being elected to the Montana Senate, I worked for Montana Audubon, a science-based, conservation organization dedicated to birds, wildlife, and their habitats. I coordinated Montana Audubon’s public policy work, starting in 1983. Until 2013, I also served as a citizen advocate at the Montana Legislature for Audubon on wildlife, habitat, and public lands.

My Audubon work resulted in several awards, including Conservationist of the Year from the Montana Environmental Information Center, Montana Wildlife Federation, and Montana Audubon; a 2016 Lifetime Award for Conservation and Clean Energy Achievement from the National Wildlife Federation; and a 2013 Special Achievement Award from the Montana Native Plant Society.

Why are you running for this office?

I believe that:

• Everyone in our community should have ready access to food, shelter, and healthcare.

• Montana can have a healthy environment and a healthy economy.

• High-quality public education is key to Montana’s economic future.

• Free and fair elections (which we currently have) are the linchpin of our democracy.

• Privacy rights, including the rights of women to make personal health care decisions, need to be protected.

• Sustaining Montana’s constitution is critical.

I want to put my experience to work to advance these values. In particular, I want to use what I’ve learned about the state budget to solve some of the budget issues that our state—and its citizens—are facing.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

I ran for the legislature to be an advocate for the values Helenans care about: quality education, access to healthcare, protecting the environment, and improving our economy.

During my tenure, I’ve fought to keep Republicans from gutting the state budget—and have made sure that important programs, like ones that provide Montanans with clean drinking water, received adequate funding. I plan to continue this work on behalf of my constituents.

The biggest challenges facing the 2023 legislature revolve around our state’s budget and revenue sources (including property tax rates), as well as affordable housing. These issues—and every issue—will require an “all-hands-on-deck” approach.

Being a legislator is a team sport. The only way the state will reach solutions is to have a majority of legislators agree to the solutions. For Democrats like me, when Democrats are in the minority, that means working with Republican colleagues to pass significant legislation. Last session we lost some very important fights. But we also had some important victories, like helping shape how Montana is spending its allocation of the American Rescue Plan (federal stimulus money). Whenever I can, I will continue to reach across the aisle to advance legislation that improves the lives of my constituents.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I work hard, every day, to make a difference for my constituents, the city of Helena, and the state of Montana. I use the relationships I have developed over forty years, my ability to solve problems, and my understanding of the process to serve my constituents. And I listen. I strive to answer every email a constituent sends me.

I wish I could guarantee success in everything I work on. I can’t. But I can promise that I will listen to my constituents, conduct thorough research, and fight hard for the people of Montana.

Dave Galt, Republican

Age: 64

Address: 4575 Liberty Drive, Helena, MT 59624

Contact info: davegalt4mt@gmail.com

Education: BA in Business from Carroll College in 1996 while working full time at MDT. In 1999, I graduated from a 5 week Executive Management Course at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

Occupation: Government Affairs Consultant

Relevant experience:

In 1987, while working at the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), I was assigned to help draft a bill for a legislator’s approval and help guide that bill through the legislative process. During my tenure at as Director of MDT and administrator of the Motor Carrier Services (MCS) Division, I was personally involved in developing and executing the Department’s legislative agenda.

My private sector experience includes 12 years as Executive Director of the Montana Petroleum Association (MPA). MPA is a non-profit trade association that represents all facets of Montana’s petroleum industry. Upon leaving the MPA I was hired as a legislative liaison and consultant with the BKBH law firm. In 2019 I started my own government affairs business—Galt Government Affairs. In addition to representing MDT, I have advocated for many diverse interests—from small to very large private businesses, fossil fuel and renewable energy companies, and non-profit, member-based associations including the Montana Sheriff’s and Peace Officers Association and the Association of Montana Public Retired Employees. As a result of this experience I bring 35 years of cumulative knowledge of the legislative process to the people of SD 41 and can work effectively on their behalf in the Montana State Senate.

Why are you running for this office?

I have always admired those who are willing to dedicate their time and resources to running for office and working to improve their state—regardless of their party affiliation. While I have seen some people who run for office for the wrong reasons, there are many serving in our state legislature who serve for the right reasons and are there to give back to their community and their state. I think we need more people in state government who are there to serve, and I believe I can use my extensive experience to help make Montana a better place to live, work, and raise a family.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

I want to bring my experience to the table representing all the voters in Senate District 41 in Helena. I am concerned about our energy future and want to help find solutions. I am also concerned about the impact of inflation on our State Government, and want to continue to improve the business climate in Montana.

I believe in public and private education, public and private employees, and efficient and responsive government services. While Montana is a wonderful place to live, we do have our problems. We must do a better job caring for individuals with mental illness, the elderly, and people struggling with disabilities. I want to be part of the solution to those issues.

Finally, for 10 years of my career at MDT I was a POST certified peace officer. I have high regard for our law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency response professionals and I want to work towards ensuring we are providing these critical service providers the tools they need to be successful.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I understand the issues facing government agencies and the need to be prudent with the taxpayer money. As a former director of a large statewide agency I understand the importance of safe, timely, and accurate delivery of public services. I have also been on the private sector side of the fence and worked to alleviate issues caused by a regulatory framework that is outdated. Many businesses in Montana depend on the people who provide our public services whether those are regulators, educators, emergency responders, or the basic needs to enjoy life in the Last Best Place. My experience and leadership would be a positive influence in the Senate of the State of Montana.

Montana Senate District 42

Mary Ann Dunwell, Democrat

Age: 67

Address: 2811 Alexis Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Contact info: MaryAnnDunwellSD42@gmail.com,

Education: B.A. Speech/Communications, University of Delaware

Occupation: Incumbent state representative, retired state public information officer, former broadcast journalist

Relevant experience:

This is my eighth year serving as your state Representative for Montana House District 84, Helena and East Helena. Legislative committees I’ve sat on include Health & Human Services, Taxation, Local Government, Natural Resources, Consumer Committee, and Legislative Administration. I’ve worked with other legislators to pass Medicaid expansion, mental health system improvement, increased prosecution of child sexual abuse, water compact, and infrastructure bills to fund roads, bridges, and our Heritage Center. I’ve defended our beloved Montana Constitution when it’s been tested by unconstitutional bills that violate our rights. I’ve demonstrated leadership with courage and will continue to stand up for you. I’d be honored to serve you in Senate District 42, Helena and East Helena.

Why are you running for this office?

As a public servant who lives by the servant leadership principle to work for public benefit, not my personal gain, serving in the legislature has been a way to help and advocate for others, especially those most vulnerable or without a powerful voice. So much is at stake right now and there’s still much to do to guarantee an economy that works for everyone. As I talk with constituents, they’re concerned about making ends meet. Inflation keeps rising, yet wages stagnate. Montana remains one of the lowest paying states. Montanans need inflationary adjustments, livable wages, and decent raises. As a legislator, I vote on the state pay plan. It’s imperative that we value state workers and use part of our state revenue windfall of $1.7 Billion to give them a significant pay boost that’s been a long time coming. I’d like to use some of that surplus to help people facing high property taxes and rent hikes, those who need health and mental healthcare, affordable housing and childcare. I want to protect our beloved state Constitution and its many rights—to vote, make our own reproductive health decisions, participate in government and access public information, enjoy equality of opportunity, and be who we are and love who we love. I want to continue in the Legislature to find workable solutions to people’s concerns and challenges.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

After serving eight years in the House, it’s clear to me what we accomplish together is much more important, impactful, and sustainable than what any one legislator can do separately. I hope to work together with legislators and the public in the new legislative session with renewed civility and respect for one another. I recently lost a younger sister to cancer. My grief over her passing amplifies how important it is to help Montana families. I will continue to champion livable wages and benefits, paid family leave, public education, affordable housing and childcare, accessible health and mental healthcare, climate action, and public lands for families to recreate and enjoy one another’s company. I will fight to guarantee privacy and reproductive rights to make your own family planning decisions, LGBTQI+ non-discrimination, and to protect our Montana Constitution and the many rights it affords us.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I’m a pro-choice candidate with experienced service leadership for public benefit, not personal gain. I’ve had the pleasure of helping many of you, your friends, and families, and believe to my core that when everyone does better, all Montanans benefit. I have a strong background in revenue policy and continue to promote and vote for a fairer tax system. We must stop giving unfair tax breaks to the wealthy and big corporations at the expense of hard-working Montanans and small businesses. I’m supported by unions, businesses, and organizations for seniors, environmental conservation, health and mental healthcare, reproductive rights, voting, human rights, and firearm safety. I live in the district I serve because I believe that’s important. My job is to serve you, whether you vote for me or not. When people ask me if I’m a Democrat or Republican, I reply that I’m a fellow Montanan with integrity, courage, and compassion, and the Democratic candidate for SD 42. Thank you for voting. I humbly ask for your vote.

Matt Olson, Republican

Age: 58

Address: P.O. Box 7134 Helena, MT 59604

Contact info: Matt Olson, (406) 465-0961

Education: Some College

Occupation: Business Owner - Prospect Avenue Dairy Queen (ret)

Relevant experience:

*Prior to my time at Dairy Queen, I managed a very important link in the supply chain affecting over 40 businesses.

* As owner of the Helena Dairy Queen I controlled budgets, spending, and inventory in a successful, profitable business while providing Helenans an affordable opportunity to celebrate and enjoy life’s simple pleasures for 28 years.

*I managed over a thousand team members throughout my career.

*While growing my business I developed properties and worked cooperatively and successfully with city and county government entities, such as the Health, Building & Planning Departments, as well as a multitude of builders, electricians, plumbers’ et al.

Why are you running for this office?

There is great, untapped potential in this District and I KNOW we can do better. I have the right skill set and experience to identify problems and opportunities, and to work cooperatively with others to achieve the best for our District. I have a proven track record of creating positive, working, solutions.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

Right now inflation is affecting and hurting all of us, but especially our seniors. This inflation is literally causing many to lose hope. For many seniors, their retirement funds cannot keep them afloat with the NEW cost of living. They paved the way; it is unacceptable to leave them behind.

We must ensure that Montana’s young people will have opportunity and an environment in which they can achieve their dreams. Part of that is addressing the need for affordable housing. We must develop a plan to make affordable housing available, and that enables them to buy a home when they are ready so they can build equity.

I STRONGLY believe in working to make dreams happen! When my wife and I arrived in Helena we had the opportunity to buy a business. Through hard work, perseverance, and the support of thousands of customers, we were able to develop our business, raise our family, contribute to the community, and ultimately retire. I will continue to work hard to ensure that other Montanans have the same environment of opportunity that we had.

I strongly believe we need to work wisely to develop our natural resources and clean water (which I believe go hand in hand). I will work hard to achieve this. There are better ways to protect our lands than closing or gating areas. We can manage well without restricting access. It’s our loggers and outdoorsmen who are the best stewards of our lands, because they understand the balance of replenishing and protection.

I am laser focused on creating a stronger business community. A strong business community means greater opportunity and better paying jobs for Montanans, so those who choose to live here can flourish in the place they call home.

We must support our law enforcement officers. We’re facing increased crime, and an increase in drug problems, which are flooding our state. We must allow them the tools to do their jobs, and deal with the red tape those ties their hands. They stand between a civil society and anarchy. We need to support our military as they protect us, too.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

At a time in which there is so much division, I will do my part to create an atmosphere of cooperation and respect, and not be divisive.

I desire to be a part of proposing and advancing policies that will create an environment in which ALL Montanans can flourish.

I will focus on the needs of the people of my district, and of the state. Serving their interests will be in the forefront of my mind in every decision I make.

I am here to promote a healthy community and a healthy state. I will not forget what makes us Montanans: hard work & helping our neighbors in a place where safety and community is the rule of law.

I am a proven problem solver, manager, listener and friend. I don’t need to move up the political chain, and would be honored to represent East Helena, and the east side of Helena. I am the candidate who is best equipped to represent Senate District 42.

Montana House District 17

Ross H. Fitzgerald, Republican

Age: 72

Address: 760 – 14th Lane N.E., Power, MT 59468

Contact info: 406-788-1443 and/or rhfitz@3rivers.net

Education: Power High School - 1967; Montana State University - 1972 (B.S. Agricultural Production, Agronomy)

Occupation: Business Broker-Intermediary & Real Estate Agent

Relevant experience: Current House Representative, Montana House District 17; Running for my 4th term in the House… previous terms: 2017, 2019, 2021.

Why are you running for this office?

To ensure that rural Montana folks, schools, hospitals and towns survive and prosper through common sense approaches…. & finish up past projects/efforts for my constituents.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

Reduce state government, eliminate abusive and unneeded regulations, incentivize small business through lower taxes and preserve our water and private property rights as well as pass a comprehensive infrastructure packages in partnership with Governor Gianforte.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

Experience and a solid approach in dealing with issues and challenges over the past 40 years in local, county and regional locales. Ability to sort through the emotion of the moment and provide solutions. I offer solid commitment and work ethic if the voters of HD 17 permit me to serve them as their legislative representative one last term.

Barnett G. Sporkin-Morrison, Democrat

Age: 39

Address: P.O. Box 1364, Choteau, MT 59422

Contact info: I can be reached at 406-468-5210 or via email at barnettforhouse@gmail.com.

Education: I hold a B.S. in Agricultural Business: International Agriculture and a M.S. in Agricultural Economics from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming.

Occupation: Agricultural and Applied Economist

Relevant experience:

Over the 39 years I’ve walked this earth, I’ve been blessed to learn and experience a great deal. Much of the skills that are pertinent to the job of representing my fellow citizens are not ones which you learn in classes or degree programs; instead, they are those things that make us good citizens, good parents, good spouses, and good friends. I was raised to respect all people no matter what they looked like, how they prayed, or how much money they had in the bank. I was raised to have empathy for others, to recognize the suffering others may face and to do what I can to alleviate it. To be a good representative, one needs to be able to care about others. My graduate degree in the field of agricultural and applied economics, my work negotiating trade agreements and carrying out diplomatic efforts, and my work in economic development has given me a long list of skills that are policy focused. However, having empathy, caring about others, and working hard until the job is done are my strongest and most important skills.

Why are you running for this office?

I made a promise to my son Adlai when he was quite young that I would do everything that I could to protect his freedom. I have made the same promise to our daughter Esther and our youngest child Oren. As a father of three young children, I have grown increasingly concerned about the world, the nation, and the state which they will inherit. For that reason, I’m running for the position.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

The 2023 Legislature needs to focus on ensuring Montana’s economy is strong and resilient and is home to a welcoming and productive business sector that produces quality jobs. Part of that equation includes properly funding our public education system and other elements of our public sector which provide the needed institutional infrastructure for a sound quality of life and a strong economy for generations to come. It should not be mired down in social issues used to divide us—it should be a time to unite around a shared desire to improve the lives of every Montanan such as finding actual solutions to the challenge of childcare which negatively affects families and the productivity of businesses, housing shortages, and generally low-wages in many areas of the state.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I try to be a good citizen, a good father, and a good husband. I recognize there is always room for me to grow and learn. If I was elected, I would do my best to represent the people of our house district in the best manner possible. If one wants someone who is not afraid of challenges, not afraid of taking a stand, has a social conscience, and is always willing to listen and learn, then I would say I would be a good pick.

Montana House District 70

Julie Dooling, Republican

Address: 3855 Cedar Valley Rd, Helena, MT 59602

Contact info: 406-471-4125, jd2.dooling@gmail.com

Education:

I’m a 4th Generation Montanan, born and raised in the Flathead Valley. My employment background includes 15+ years in the Title & Escrow Industry. I attained my securities licenses in 2002 and have been working in financial services ever since. Together with my husband Joe and son Tyler, we own/operate a cattle ranch and farm Malt Barley and alfalfa hay.

Occupation:

Financial Professional/Para-Planner at Sullivan Financial Group and Co-Owner/Operator of Cedar Creek Land & Livestock, our family farm and ranch.

Relevant experience:

On January 7, 2019, I had the incredible honor of being sworn in as the Representative for House District 70, beginning my freshman term in the 66th Legislative Session. I have served 2 terms in the House State Administration, Transportation and Agriculture Committees. I am currently Vice-Chair of the Agriculture committee and serving on the State Administration and Veterans Affairs Interim committee.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for my 3rd term because I want to continue the journey that began in 2019. I feel as if I have made a positive impact in representing the voters House District 70, no matter which political party you are aligned. For 2 sessions we have passed balanced budgets that fully funded the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, the Fire Fund and had a solid balance in the General Fund. Without those continued protective measures, our state would not been in the financially positive position to manage the Covid-19 crisis.

I also want to continue to be an Advocate for Agriculture and Natural Resource Development.

Agriculture is the lifeblood of Montana’s economy and plays a critical role in the livelihoods of the people in House District 70 and much of rural Montana. I believe the person elected to represent this district should have vested interest in Agriculture.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

This next session brings some unique challenges. At present, we have a $2 Billion dollar surplus. We do not yet know what the economic outlook will be for the 3rd and 4th financial quarters. We need to be diligent and conservative with our attitudes and the State Checkbook and make sure expenditures, if any, are for the greater good and not creating programs that financially burden future generations.

We also need to address the issue of property taxes and affordable housing. Low-income and Seniors cannot be taxed out of their homes. I know there are many solutions being discussed and am confident we will make major changes that benefit those who need the assistance. Will it be magically resolved in one session? Most likely not, but I’ll strive to work towards a long-term solution for the best interests of our taxpayers.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I know what it takes to make a living in Montana, and I know that it isn’t always easy to do — whether you’re a single parent, operating a farm or ranch or running a business.

I continue work full-time and owe so much appreciation to my very generous employer and co-workers who support my legislative endeavors. As a full-time employee, I work with clients, friends and family who have to live with the decisions and laws that we pass every other year. Trust me, if we make a mistake, I get to hear about it real quick! While it is not easy to balance full-time employment with legislative duties, I feel is gives me a unique outlook while in session.

I’m proud of my accomplishments over the last 2 terms. I received the 2019 Medal of Merit from the MT Sheriff & Peace Officers Association, the 2-time Champion of Business from the Montana Chamber, 2-time Silver Windmill Award from Montana Farm Bureau Federation, and the 2019 Chairman’s Special Recognition Award from the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, along with other high recommendations from many other Trade Associations. I want to continue to be a resolute voice and advocate for Rural Montana, defending our Montana values.

I appreciate all the support I received over the last 2 terms. I’ve gained much knowledge but most importantly, the friendships and connections are truly invaluable! I hope I have earned your continued support and vote in November.

Jonathan (Jon) R. Jackson, Democrat

Age: 68

Address: PO Box 1823, 1990 Harvest Loop, East Helena, MT 59635

Contact info: Jon3@mt.net

Education:

Graduate of Harrison High School, Harrison, Montana

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education from Montana State University

Master of Science in Agricultural Education with minor in Counseling from Montana State University

Master of Strategic Studies from United States Army War College

Occupation:

Member Relations Specialist for Capital City Health Club in Helena, Montana

Relevant experience:

As a retired member of the United States Army and the Montana Army National Guard with over 39 years of military service, and as an experienced classroom teacher, I have the education, training and experience needed to perform the duties of a Representative. My experience being raised on a ranch, and my current involvement, provides me with insight into the challenges faced by those in production agriculture.

Why are you running for this office?

I want to ensure all residents of House District 70, and the State of Montana, are heard and that their concerns are understood, regardless of Political Party.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

My primary objective is to be the voice of those wanting to be heard - those individuals, who for reasons beyond their control find themselves not being heard and their concerns not being understood. My primary legislative objectives are (1) education from Pre-K to Graduation, (2) agriculture - the life blood of Montana, and (3) sound fiscal responsibility.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I am a fourth generation Montanan whose roots go deep into Montana’s soil. I was raised on a ranch outside of Harrison, Montana, and my degree in Agricultural Education, means I know the importance of education and agriculture in Montana. I have leadership and communication skills that I developed as a member of both the United States Army and the Montana Army National Guard. My wife Pam and I have been married for 47 years and we have three children and 10 grandchildren. Our two sons are members of the Montana Army National Guard and are currently deployed to Kuwait.

Montana House District 79

Keith Pigman, Republican

Age:38

Address: PO BOX 681 East Helena, MT 59635

Contact info: Pigman4hd79@outlook.com

Education: Associates in Building Technology /US Marine

Occupation: Building Contractor

Relevant experience:

Acting General on multiple commercial and residential projects coordinating with city officials, DNRC, Health and Human services along with sub-contractors to timely build and complete buildings safe, on time, on budget and efficiently leaving less of a global footprint.

Why are you running for this office?

I want this job, I grew up here in Helena enjoying natures grocery store minutes away from lakes, mountains, and streams. Helena has the best trail system that connects to all the surrounding areas, with still an amazing downtown where events are held year-round that we all enjoy. I know my Montana heritage will keep our public access open, trail systems expanding and grow opportunities for all outdoor enthusiast. This is a tough time Montana is going through and I'm steeping up to ensure my sons and all kids have a future here in Montana, otherwise it will be to expensive to live here with housing shortage and career opportunities. We cannot be scared to grow and take on more here in Helena and statewide, with practical and rational land development we should never have a housing shortage, keeping our kids close to home. I understand my House District well knowing the biggest workforce is VA and State workers, and I would like to let everyone know that I support this workforce and will always stand with pay raises, State workers kept me in business working on Helena's West side from new flooring, remodels, and additions, and thank you for putting your trust in me to work on your homes, and I will continue to work hard as your Representative for HD-79 Putting Montana First.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

We have to give one for the Veterans, last 20 years Politicians have been using Vets as pawns. We love our Veterans keeping the fight overseas, State emergencies keeping us all safe when disasters strike. We send our boys off to war and they come back some are damaged men. Montana is 4th. in suicide and 4th largest state, with population of a million strong, the percentage is to high. Fishing, hunting, and outdoor activities is a focus to heal Veterans and make life more enjoyable, and we as a state should take on that bill. Free hunting and fishing license to all Resident Veterans who deployed overseas during wartime.

Our elections here in Montana put a huge stress on each county every election year from school board to primary then the general. Election judges and personnel go through extensive training and preparation for every election from classes to certifications and polling station procedures. I would like to remove some of that burden by moving the school board and tax levy vote to the Primaries. The school board vote that happens in May only has about a 30% voter turnout, it's not a good majority when electing the education of kids having 30% deciding what the other 70% will do. The Vote will be moved by 1 month and still plenty of time to set school budget and the school year, and will only have to be done 1 time before it become standard.

Overall, I will not hurt any organization I support Unions that take care of their employees and appreciate the representation bringing in benefits that might not be on the table otherwise. I support the free will to work without dues and understand that the responsibility lies on each individual Montanan, do I think state departments could manage better? Absolutely, and I'm going to help find those areas and make sure funding is available for social programs providing childcare for our workforce and students, as well as assistance for everyday needs. 35% of Montana pays income tax, the rest are kids, retired folks, or just don't pay Montana Taxes and we need that funding to cover that 6 Billion Dollar bill. I would entertain replacing income tax with a sales tax. Give more money to our workforce and they decide what they spend it on, also gives the opportunity for Montana to take advantage of over 3 billion in revenue tourism each year. My passion is to see Montana strive, we can take Montana by expanding our workforce creating housing increasing that 35% and gaining additional revenue with a sales tax that will go into our state departments, infrastructure, education, and social programs.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I'll always tell you how I see it, I'm not afraid to ask the difficult questions or meet with who I need to. I will Represent Montana and My House District 79 to the best of my ability, having served this is not new to me.

I've been a local contractor in Helena for some time now, working for the community, growing up here, coaching the kids in sports, I understand the needs of Helena West end and I want this Job to bring us back to when we were proud of our accomplishments and careers. I'm sorry what has been done under democratic leadership, schools were shut down sending education back a generation, businesses closed and never opened, most are still struggling. That wasn't Covid that was the Democrats that shut you down. Now that we see the problem, it's a clear solution, and I will support every individual Montanan this election this November. My contact information is always available, and I will make time to call you back or respond to all emails.

Laura Smith, Democrat

Age: 40

Address: P.O. Box 1402, Helena, Montana, 59602

Education: Political Science & English degrees, University of Utah; Law Degree, University of Pennsylvania; Business & Public Policy Certificate, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania; Being a Mother of Two

Occupation: Attorney/Small Business Owner

Relevant experience: I previously served as Deputy Director of the largest department in state government, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, with a proven track record of rising above partisan politics and delivering solutions that support Montana’s working families. Previously, I served as a federal prosecutor of child abuse, violent crime, and drug offenses across the state. I have experience working closely with all types of stakeholders and law enforcement to keep our neighborhoods and communities safe.

Why are you running for this office?

As a former federal prosecutor and mother of two, I have invested in our community and want to help make it better through service in the legislature. I’ve spent many evenings knocking doors and hearing our neighbors’ concerns. I believe that all Montanans deserve an affordable and safe place to live and raise their families, a good job, and the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors regardless of their background. Montanans must hold our government accountable when it’s not working for us or only benefiting special interests.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

I will put my neighbors in our community above the political partisanship of the Montana Legislature. I will advocate for practical and effective solutions to our community’s biggest challenges—affordable housing, health care, and child care to name a few. I will be a voice for Helena values, reason, and collaboration in an increasingly noisy and polarized political environment. I will fight to preserve our rights under the Montana Constitution and advocate for unions, public education, conservation, and preserving public lands and stream access.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I know how to get big, difficult projects done working with both Republicans and Democrats. I am a former federal prosecutor and I have extensive health care advocacy, leadership, and policy experience. Serving in the legislature also requires stamina, energy, and resiliency—qualities that have defined both my personal life and professional career. I would be honored at the opportunity to use these skills to serve our community in the legislature. Please reach out if you have any questions, would like to join our volunteer team, or display a yard sign.

Montana House District 81

Melissa Romano, Democrat

Age: 45

Address:

790 Wolf Rd. Helena, MT 59602

Contact info:

406-461-0340

Education:

Master of Science Degree, University of Bridgeport, Bridgeport, CT

Bachelor of Science - University of Bridgeport, Bridgeport, CT

Associate of Applied Sciences - Photography - Northwest College, Powell, WY

Occupation:

Public School Educator with Helena School District

Relevant experience:

I began working for the Helena School District in 2004 and am currently employed as an instructional coach; working with administrators, teachers, and students to support teaching, learning, and professional development. I am a proud advocate for students, teachers, families, and quality education in Montana and have held leadership opportunities throughout my career. I have served as a facilitator of local, state, and national professional development groups focused on increasing students' critical thinking skills and advancing public education. My commitment to collaborating with educators to develop resilient learners led me to be selected as one of 130 teachers chosen nationwide to share lessons on an education website creating a year’s worth of classroom-ready math lessons. I look forward to bringing my passion and dedication to leadership, education, and collaboration to the Montana legislature.

Why are you running for this office?

Helena has been my home for 46 years. This is where I grew up and was raised not only by my parents but by this community. I am running for HD 81 because I want to give back to my community. I have been a public servant my entire career and I know I am an effective problem solver and can find common ground for solutions to the challenges facing Helena and Montana. I believe we need more advocates in the legislature who will work to move our economy forward, foster jobs, promote education, protect public lands, and stand up for access to make personal health decisions!

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

In office, I want to accomplish positive change for Helena and Montana. I will work to move our economy into the 21st century by investing in infrastructure, workforce development, green technology, and affordable housing. I will fight to promote a workforce in which our children will choose to stay in Montana, this starts with a living wage, equal pay, and safe working conditions. As a legislator, I will prioritize our children and education by advocating for public preschool, supporting our educators, and introducing legislation to help kids gain access to critical resources. I will protect our public lands so generations of Montanans can experience them. I will also advocate for affordable healthcare and increased access to healthcare services. Most importantly, I will fight to protect the Montana Constitution and our way of life.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I am an award-winning public school teacher and a recognized leader, earning the distinction of the 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year and the 2012 Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching. In my 18-year education career, I have worked tirelessly to create a strong foundation of skills and love of learning in my students, and look forward to bringing this same passion for making Montana’s future bright to the legislature. Although I will directly be representing Helena, I understand that I will serve all Montanans. As a spokesperson and advocate for public education, I’ve been fortunate to travel the state and visit with fellow Montanans from our small rural corners to our bigger urban areas. I understand people's concerns about jobs, the economy, and families' desires for their kids and grandkids to stay in Montana and thrive. Our legislature needs skilled leaders who can find common ground with diverse groups of people and know how to collaborate; that’s what I’ve done as an educator for 18 years and that’s what I will continue to do as Representative of House District 81.

Jill Sark, Republican

Age: 60

Address: 6475 Foxwood Court – Helena, MT 59602

Education: Graduated from Lincoln County High School in Eureka, MT – May 25, 1980

Occupation: Retired June 3, 2022

Relevant experience: I recently retired from the State of Montana with 38.5 years of service. A majority of my career involved the administration of public assistance programs. I was responsible to apply federal and state regulations in policy development and eligibility determinations for program beneficiaries.

My time with the Human and Community Services Division as a public assistance eligibility examiner, supervisor and regional program specialist spanned 16 years ending with another 8 years managing the state’s Food Stamp Program.

For the next 7 years of my professional career, I managed a health insurance premium subsidy and tax credit program for small businesses with the State Auditor’s Office. During that time, I gained experience participating in the legislative process testifying at hearings in support of bills to fund the programs as well as reporting to legislative interim committees. My duties included to lead program staff, establish policy and budget oversight of an annual budget of $10,000,000.

In my most recent position I spent 7.5 years with the Senior and Long Term Care Division. I was responsible for the administration of several Medicaid programs designed to benefit persons with disabilities and elderly individuals. My duties included budget oversight, drafting fiscal notes, writing administrative rules, developing program policies as well as to lead the staff of the bureau. The overall annual budget for the bureau I oversaw exceeded $120,000,000.

Through my experiences I have gained an understanding of state policy development, budget management and the legislative process.

Why are you running for this office?

Following my recent retirement, I would like to take the next step in state government to be part of the legislative process of passing bills that are beneficial to Montanans and shape the policies implemented by state departments. I am interested in bringing forward conservative ideas that trim the state budget in areas where taxpayer funds are spent for the purpose of “not turning back money” rather than for the purpose of meeting a need of the citizens of the state.

As a resident of this district, I want to continue to devote my energy and attention to public service by representing my community as the next House District 81 Representative.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

My plans include passing legislation that will benefit small businesses in Montana to prosper and be successful by removing unnecessary and overburdensome regulation and ensure a fair and reasonable business tax obligation. Secondly, I plan to pass legislation, or amend current rules, that will increase the oversight of state government spending, with a focus of reducing fraud, waste and abuse. I have specific areas to modify rules within the Medicaid program that would create cost savings to the state saving taxpayer dollars. My third objective is to sponsor bills that will increase oil, gas and coal production in Montana. A review of industry production tax should be completed to compare the rate with other states and then an adjustment should be made to a fair and reasonable amount. I will defend our Second Amendment Rights by resisting any proposed bills that would restrict gun ownership, uphold election integrity and protect the rights and lives of unborn children.

Through meeting with my constituents as I have gone door to door, they have provided me with other concerns they would like me to address including increased parental control of what their children are taught in public schools and a reduction in property taxes.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I am a proven leader having successfully worked in leadership roles since 1994. I understand the cause and effect of legislation at the ground level. I have many years of experience with the inner workings of state government. My experiences have provided me with the knowledge of the state budget process, and I have effectively managed large budgets in the past 15 years of my career.

I do not have a conflict of interest in any of the areas of my campaign platform—I am an independent citizen with only one personal agenda, which is to support the state of Montana to prosper and remain the last best place to live and raise your family.

Montana House District 82

Mary M. Caferro, Democrat

Age: 62

Address: PO Box 668 Helena, MT 59624

Contact info: marycaferro@gmail.com 406-461-2384

Education: Helena College Whitefish High School

Occupation:

Direct Care Worker with people who have disabilities.

Print media coordinator

Relevant experience:

Community organizer, advocate for children who have disabilities 2010-2020

Community organizer, advocate for families who are low-income. 2000-2010

House 2005-2010, 2019-present, Senate 2011-2018.

Committee Vice Chair: Senate Finance and Claims, House Appropriations, Legislative Finance, Children, Families, Health and Human Services, Senate Public Health, House Human Services.

Member: Appropriations Health and Human Services sub-committee. ARPA Health Advisory Commission.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for office because I care about people. I’m running to stand up for the everyday Montanan who is struggling to put food on the table, make their mortgage, and pay for braces for their kids; to protect Medicaid Expansion, health insurance for 100,000 Montanans who work but still can’t afford health insurance; to fight for the services needed by people who have disabilities and fair wages for the workers who care for them. I’m running for office to make our outdoor heritage accessible to all Montanans rich and poor; to develop job training programs so that all Montanans can afford a home and a better future for their children; to shape a state budget that reflects our values and invests in education, a clean environment, healthcare, good paying jobs, and puts Montanans first. I am grateful to live in a country where a single mother who struggles to make ends meet can run for office thanks to the sacrifice of veterans and their families. I am humbled to have the trust of the people of Helena since I was first elected in 2004. I have been fortunate to do what I love, advocating for people, but there is still work to be done, and that is why I am running for office. The people of Montana deserve better.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

Corporations are making record profits, using the pandemic as an excuse to profiteer off of us, raise prices more than they have to, and keep them artificially high to line their own pockets at our expense. Gas companies are making the highest profits in over 70 years. People need to be able to fill their tank with gas to get to work. It is more important than ever to support locally-owned businesses. Oftentimes business-friendly legislation leaves out our Montana businesses. I will continue to advocate for the inclusion of Main Street businesses.

Montanans work hard and deserve a wage that pays the bills. I will continue to support Hero Bonuses for nurses, caregivers, and essential workers as well as training and education to get people higher paying jobs. I will oppose any “right to work” legislation that diminishes Montana’s workers’ collective bargaining rights. I will continue to support public education, as it is the great equalizer. Medicaid Expansion was a great step forward and I will work to preserve that and other essential services from unnecessary budget cuts.

I was raised hunting with my Dad and uncles in the mountains of Montana. I raised my children and my grandchildren to enjoy the outdoors as well. I am committed to ensuring that our outdoor heritage is accessible to all of us, not just the wealthy and well-connected.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

My life experience, my unwavering support for the little guy, and my ability to bridge political divides. It's not only the work, but “how” the work gets done that creates long-term solutions and positive outcomes. I work by building relationships with other policy makers and constituents. The public is an essential partner in developing effective, meaningful legislation. I always say my best legislation is informed by the people I represent.

I respect policy makers of all stripes and have a history of putting political differences aside in order to do what our constituents sent us to do; work together to find solutions to Montana’s gravest problems, like lack of affordable, accessible healthcare. For example, through bi-partisan collaborations we negotiated healthcare for 100,000 uninsured Montanans through Medicaid expansion. We developed the first-in-the-nation workforce training and education program targeting Medicaid Expansion members with opportunities for higher paying jobs that create generational change and upward mobility for their families. Medicaid expansion created 5,000 jobs, supported businesses by lifting the burden of employer-sponsored health insurance, stabilized the workforce, and provided access to affordable health insurance for Montanans.

Alden Tonkay, Republican

Age: 23

Address: 2115 Missoula Ave. Apt. 1, Helena, MT 59601

Education: Undergrad at the University of Montana

Occupation: Communications Professional

Relevant experience: I spent time as a State employee at the Montana Department of Justice working in the Attorney General's office. I also worked as the communications director for the Montana Republican Party which gave me a unique insight into the inner workings of Montana politics.

Why are you running for this office?

Our political system is being corrupted by career politicians that are abusing our term limits system by staying in office for decades and are only interested in serving themselves. We need fresh voices and new leadership with new ideas to tackle the unprecedented challenges that Montana workers and families are facing, from sky high inflation, to unaffordable housing costs, to the ever increasing drug and crime epidemic.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

Unlike my opponent who has been in the legislature for close to 20 years, I have pledged to serve no longer than 4 terms in the state house. In that time I will work my hardest to protect our Montana way of life by driving down costs of living, reducing violent crime, getting drugs off the streets, and limiting the size and scope of government rather than continuing to expand it and take more of your hard earned money.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

So many politicians on both sides of the aisle go around year after year claiming to have all the answers and making promises they simply cannot keep. As a 23 year old WITH valuable experience I’m young enough to bring a fresh perspective to the legislature while having the drive and motivation to work my hardest for you everyday but I’m also pragmatic enough to know that I don’t have the solution to every problem. That’s where I’ll rely on the knowledge I’m gaining from talking to my constituents at the doors every day and I won’t stop once I’m elected. I’ll be holding monthly town halls where Helena resident can come and give their advice and inputs on the important issues and hold me accountable by asking me questions and holding my feet to the fire.

Montana House District 83

Kim Abbott, Democrat

Age: 43

Address: 523 E. 6th Ave.

Contact info: kim.k.abbott@gmail.com, 406-439-8721

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy and Religion from the University of North Carolina Wilmington

Occupation: Independent Policy Consultant

Relevant experience: I served in the 2017, 2019, and 2021 Montana Legislative Sessions and as House Minority Leader in 2021. Prior to serving, I worked in public policy development for 3 Montana non-profit organizations, including on successful campaigns to raise the minimum wage and expand Medicaid.

Why are you running for this office?

I continue to run for office to create policies that improve people’s lives. Over the last six years, I have worked with Democrats and Republicans to expand access to healthcare for Montana families and small businesses, get the long-stalled Montana Heritage Center project off the ground, supported public education and public employees, and protected our constitutional right to privacy. I have worked hard to serve our community and believe legislative work is more important than ever.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

I hope to continue to serve this community by protecting the gains we’ve made in healthcare, education, and infrastructure investments. As Republicans near a super-majority in the legislature, we’ll need proven leaders to work with both Democrats and Republicans to avoid losing ground. We also need to do more to help solve serious challenges to our local community and economy, including working with local governments and private developers to create housing that people can afford. Addressing the childcare shortage in Helena and across the state is also a top priority of mine. Both affordable housing and access to childcare are vitally important to the health of our small businesses and working families, and I’m committed to finding solutions.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I think my experience on policy development, my ability to assess and negotiate tough compromises, and my effort to maintain good working relationships with people even when we disagree are all assets that help me stand out as a candidate.

Bob Leach, Republican

Age: 78 Years old

Address: 3043 Canyon Ferry Road or P.O. Box 1966

East Helena, Montana 59635

Contact info: Cell 438-5508, Home 227-5113, E-mail rlleach@peoplepc.com, Webpage BobLeach.org

Education: Electronic with Consumer Electronics Certificates from Helena Vo-tech

Occupation: The last 30 years, Maintenance Engineer, over 25 years as Supervisor/Department head. Now Retired.

Relevant experience: Taxpayer, Homeowner, married over 56 years to the same woman, Father of 4 boys, former business owner and Resident of Helena area since 1970. Active in both church and with international non-profit.

Why are you running for this office?

I was asked by my neighbors and because I’m concerned about families, education, jobs, life, the 2nd Amendment, and the future of Montana.

We have many problems facing the Legislators. How to balance the budget without wasting our surplus? How do we keep drugs out of the hands of kids, yet provide it to those who need it? How do we provide jobs and still protect the environment? Is the needed infrastructure a local, state, or federal responsibility? How do we prepare our kids for a global economy (when America is 17th in the world)? What is the best way to keep our kids safe without putting them in a cage or prison? What can we do to keep Fathers in the family and keep families together?

I want to work for Montana. Not because I have all the answers, but because I see the problems and I can work with others, so we can find the answers. Let me work for you.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

I hope to work with other in the Legislature to find solutions too many of our problems, including Jobs, Taxation, Drugs and Education. And yet have accountability to the people of Montana.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I know the needs of families and business of my district. I have over 50 years of living and working in the Helena area. I know what it is to pay property taxes, owned a small business, put myself though school. We sent our kids though the Helena schools. I have had two of my boys leave Montana so they could find good paying jobs. And the challenges of a son returning home as a disabled Vet. with the mental problems that brings.

In short, a lifetime of experience, a positive attitude for our future and a desire to work for the good of all Montanans.

Montana House District 84

Jill Cohenour, Democrat

Age: 55

Address: 2610 Colt Dr, East Helena, MT, 59635

Contact info: 406-227-1144

Education: Bachelor degree in Chemistry, University of Montana

Occupation: Chemist

Relevant experience: Served in the Montana House of Representatives from 2002 to 2010, Montana Senate from 2014 to now. Serving as Minority Leader for Montana Senate 2020-2022. Served as Minority Vice Chair on several Legislative committees, including Fish and Game, Tax and Education committees. Serving on my local Water and Sewer Board and as president of my local union. I volunteer on the Elkhorn chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Why are you running for this office?

I have been working hard to represent my friends and neighbors in House District 84 for 16 years, including my Senate time. I live and work in my district and I really care about our community, our families and our children. I will always take our hometown values to the legislature. I believe our schools are a source of community pride, our communities are resilient and supportive, our access to the ballot box is a right, conservation is not a dirty word, it’s a way of life, and Montanans value our Constitution, and will fight to protect it. I will do what I can to protect what we have and to make our community even better. To help our communities to thrive we need to address childcare access and affordability, as well as housing affordability and availability. We need to work on fair taxation and to protect folks from being taxed out of their homes. We need to support our teachers and staff who provide a quality education and prepare our kids to accelerate our Montana economy. Small business is the backbone of our local economy. We need to support workers and entrepreneurs who see the bright future of Montana and want to invest their time and energy here. The legislature can make a difference in these things and I want to continue to fight for the needs of our community and helping to chart a future that works for all of us.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

I want to continue the work I have done on Fish and Wildlife issues. Our outdoor heritage should not be taken for granted and must be actively protected as evidenced by the last session. Last minute bills in the 2021 session changed the complexion of our state and treat out-of-state land owners and hunters better than us. I want to keep fighting to protect workers freedom to join together to have a voice in their workplaces. Workers deserve the ability to own a home, and raise a family right here in Montana. We can do so much at the state level to improve the lives of our Montana working families. Our economy depends on our workers and the ability for folks to enter and stay in the workforce. We must address housing, accessible childcare, and fair taxation. The reason we all live here is because we love our state and our local communities. We have the responsibility to make the future better for generations to come. I also want to continue protecting our strong Montana Constitution. Individual privacy and a clean and healthful environment are important provisions to all Montanans.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I have the experience and relationships to get things done in the legislature. I have passed 68 bills in my time in the legislature. I have served in 2 tied houses but mostly in the minority. I have been able to pass bipartisan legislation because I am willing to work hard to find solutions we can all agree on. It’s important to listen, and find the core value that we all hold, then work on how we make change together. Relationships matter in the legislature. My ability to work across the aisle on all the issues that come before the legislature is important to our local community having a strong voice. I have held many leadership positions in the legislature including vice chairing committees and most recently being elected Senate Minority leader by my peers. That has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I work tirelessly on behalf of our community to make a better future for our kids and our state. I hope I get the chance to continue because I really love this work.

Kaitlyn Ruch, Republican

Age: 18 Years

Address: P.O. Box 7446, Helena, MT 59601

Contact info: Visit www.ruchformontana.com or email Kaitlynformontana@gmail.com

Education: Valedictorian - Helena High School Class of 2022, Studying Communications and Catholic Studies at Carroll College (Class of 2026)

Occupation: Student

Experience: I’ve served as Deputy Communications Director for Congressman Matt Rosendale’s campaign, Office Manager for the Montana GOP, and was also named Distinguished Young Woman of Montana for my community service efforts and leadership.

Why are you running for this office?

District 84 deserves a leader that puts them first. Our government needs to get back to delivering the solutions that will put families first, protect our rights, lower taxes, and build a stronger economy. I’m ready to bring back strong leadership to provide the solutions we need for today but bring the energy and vision to the State House of Representatives that will build a better Montana for everyone across our state.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

First and foremost, I’m committed to doing everything I can to lower the property tax burden on our communities. District 84 pays some of the highest property taxes in the state, and I want to do everything we can to lower taxes for Montana families. I’m ready to work on our economy by reducing the red tape for people trying to work or start a business here at home. I’m also going to prioritize our communities by working for investments in all levels of education, workforce housing, and public safety. If you would like to learn more about my goals to build a better Montana, please visit www.ruchformontana.com.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

If elected, I’ll be the youngest person ever elected to The Montana House of Representatives. Decisions are made by those who show up, and I’m ready to bring my experience, energy, and passion to show up as a strong new voice for our families, businesses, and state. We have a chance this year to prove that Montana is ready for a change and elect a strong new voice to the State House to build a better Montana for everyone.

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner #3

Candace Payne

Age: 70

Address: 1160 Yuri Road, Helena, MT 59602

Contact info: Personal cell phone number 406-431-4445; email address: paynecandace96@gmail.com

Education: Graduate of Billings Senior High School, 1970; Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Eastern Montana College, 1989; JD University of Montana School of Law, 1992.

Occupation: Retired from private practice of law (2018).

Relevant experience: I have practiced law in Lewis & Clark County for 30 years, part of that time as a partner at Luxan & Murfitt, PLLP. My practice generally consisted of helping people with businesses to stay in business. I represented small businesses, farmers and ranchers, homeowners, and developers. I represented individual clients in business organization and operations, real estate developments and transactions. I worked on many projects involving water rights, including transfers, ditch rights, and right-of-way issues, as well as adjudication of historic water rights in the state adjudication. Although I was in private practice, as a contract attorney, I successfully represented the City of Helena when the City’s historic priority rights to the waters of Ten Mile Creek were attacked.

Since 1993 I have represented various diverse groups at the Montana Legislature. Over the years, I worked on behalf of the Montana Stockgrowers, the Montana Psychiatric Assn., Montana Woolgrowers, Yellowstone Energy Limited Partnership, Rimrock Foundation, Rosebud Operating Services, Montana Heart Association, Montana Dental Association, and the Montana Alliance of YMCAs. I developed strong relationships with people from both sides of the aisle, on a myriad of issues helping to build consensus while still reaching the goals set by my clients.

I have been very active in the Helena Kiwanis Club, coordinating and working on many community service projects over the last 20 years. I have grilled steaks and onions at the Kiwanis Steak Booth, wrapped Christmas gifts for Head Start kids, rung bells for the Salvation Army at Christmas, read books to first graders receiving books from the Helena Education Foundation, and provided support service for the Kiwanis members revamping Cherry Park. I have also served as President of Kiwanis and on the Kiwanis Board of Directors.

This background provides me with the ability to talk to and work with folks from all walks of life here in Lewis & Clark County, to communicate with people who have different perspectives on various issues and help them reach a consensus when possible.

Why are you running for this office?

I see this as an opportunity to use my hard-earned problem-solving skills for the long-term benefit of our community. In order for Lewis and Clark County to continue to operate as a well-organized, functioning governmental entity we need to have leadership that respects individual private property rights while still protecting the future long-term needs of our citizens. We need someone who listens to constituents, but who can make hard decisions that will hold up to legal scrutiny as required. We need someone who is not beholden to any special interest groups. County government provides the best “bang for the buck” for taxpayers. The services provided at the county level have direct impact on our lives. I have the training, the experience, and the common sense to make this all work for the benefit of our community.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

Should I be elected, I intend to help keep Lewis & Clark County on course for a workable long-term plan for the future while maintaining a sound and realistic fiscal foundation. I intend to maintain a high level of communication with constituents, but also with the people who work for Lewis & Clark County. I plan to work in cooperation with the other county commissioners to reach as much consensus as possible, for the best interest of our community.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I am not obligated to any special interest groups. I am not driven by any partisan agenda. I know that the person with the loudest voice in the crowd does not necessarily represent the concerns of most citizens. I have a firm conviction that we must be fiscally responsible, while abiding by the law, and providing protection for upcoming generations of Lewis and Clark County citizens. I have the experience, the education, and the problem-solving skills needed to keep Lewis & Clark County on course for the future.

Curt Dallas

Age: 59

Address: 1212 Stetson Road, Helena MT 59602

Contact info: curtdallas4lewisandclarkcc@gmail.com

Education: Capital High School, attended Montana State University

Occupation: Relocation Specialist, Montana Department of Transportation and Realtor, Dallas Land Company.

Relevant experience: As a 4th generation resident of Lewis & Clark County I have seen the drastic change to our area in the last 40+ years. I sat on the Citizens Advisory Committee the first time around when Lewis and Clark County tried to update the Growth plan. That experience made me realize that our County has very diverse needs. Through that process I found that the people in the outlying communities felt that everything was focused to the Helena Valley, and not their unique needs. The needs in the Helena area are very different than those in Canyon Creek, Lincoln, Augusta, and Wolf Creek.

I have spent 24 years with the Montana Department of Transportation in Right-of-Way, dealing with property issues. Often these issues are complex and involve people in a situation they do not want to be in. Finding equitable solutions that are fair to the Department and the public has always been a priority for me. The highways and bridges in the state are in need of improvement, and plans are in progress to deal with those issues.

I have spent 30 years in Real Estate. I have never seen the housing situation what it is today. The current housing market is difficult at best, and for many people, young and old alike, the dream of owning a home is out of reach. We need to work together to address the housing inventory shortage and try to provide a pathway to home ownership.

Why are you running for this office?

I talk to many people in the county and zoning is a hot topic. Folks do not believe that their voices are being heard. I will continue to talk with the people of the county and possibly revisit the zoning document. The 10-acre minimum lot size seems to be arbitrary. When looking at the Helena Valley Zoning map, there is a lot of area suitable for higher density development. Growth is inevitable, and we need to plan for reasonable sustainable growth.

Our county roads and bridges are getting older and harder to maintain. I have had the opportunity to meet with the Public Works staff and it appears that our roads and bridges are being well taken care of. I would like to work on a plan to help our Public Works staff be better able to maintain this critical infrastructure. We need to ensure that the roads and infrastructure in Lewis & Clark County continue to remain safe and in good condition. Public Works does a great job of this, and we need to ensure that they continue to have the resources they need.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

I will work with county staff and the development community to streamline the process for property development. I will work towards solutions for affordable housing, starting with the size of the lot to build a house on. Growth is inevitable and I would hope that we can work together for reasonable, responsible, sustainable growth. In order to accommodate this growth, we as a county need to:

Address the water issues.

Protect the environment while building a sustainable future.

Develop and use evidence-based land use policy.

Invest in our county roads and infrastructure.

Invest in small business growth.

Invest in schools and opportunities for our young people.

Lewis & Clark County has over 1,500 miles of road, and maintains over 500 miles. Our Public Works staff works hard to maintain these roads and bridges and I would like to continue to work with staff to see that this continues and look for ways to make things better.

Relationships with all stakeholders in our County is very important. We must recognize the unique and different needs of our communities, from the Helena Valley to Augusta, from Lincoln to Craig.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I am fourth generation in Lewis and Clark County. I was raised on my family’s ranch in Canyon Creek and try to stay involved in the day-to-day operations there. I have many years of service to the community through 4-H and other youth activities, including over 25 years officiating High School and small college football. I feel a strong connection to the land and people of this County and State.

Lewis and Clark County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder

Amy Reeves

Age: 50

Address: PO Box 6311

Helena, MT 59604

Contact info: AKWRHR@OUTLOOK.COM

Education: Helena Vocational-Technical Center

Occupation: Lewis and Clark County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder

Relevant experience:

My career with Lewis and Clark County began in 1993. Before working in the accounting department, I was an assistant to the Treasurer/Clerk & Recorder, Kim Harris. Working in the Accounting Department I learned every facet of the departments under the Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder. I worked very closely with Paulette DeHart until she retired in September 2020. In a small office setting, I wore many hats. I worked closely with all five departments which include Property Tax, Motor Vehicle, Elections, Records, and Accounting. My knowledge and expertise in the operations in these departments was critical and allowed me to assist each of these departments.

I also worked closely with all the other departments within the County as well as many outside districts including County-wide schools and special districts.

When Paulette DeHart announced her retirement in 2020, I announced my intention to pursue becoming the new Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder. After a lengthy public interview process, the Board of County Commissioners selected me as the most qualified candidate.

I knew when I took over as the Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder I had the General Election to prepare for, property tax bills had to be mailed out, and the county’s annual audit was underway. I also started looking for ways to improve services for motor vehicle customers. With my prior knowledge of the operations of these departments, and the established relationships I had with staff, these tasks were completed without interruption.

In the 2 years I have served in this position, the most important things I have accomplished were because of feedback from the citizens of the County. There had long been a public outcry of frustration in the Motor Vehicle department due to wait times to receive service. The population had outgrown the number of qualified staff. My vision to remodel the first floor of the City/County Building resulted in 4 additional motor vehicle windows to reduce wait times and the backlog of title work.

I also dedicated myself to improving the security of the ballot counting process in the elections department. I relocated the election tabulators to a secure area and have devoted myself to make sure the election process is held with the highest integrity and accuracy, while also ensuring safe and fair elections. I have 2 certificates in election certification and conducted 7 elections since including Primary, General, Municipal, School, and Special District Elections.

Why are you running for this office?

I have been a devoted public servant of Lewis and Clark County for over 29 years. I want to continue to serve the citizens of our community while using my extensive understanding and expertise of the various departments to continue to make improvements for future needs. My goal is to assist our citizens and provide high quality service to all.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

I would like to continue working with all stakeholders to ensure that citizens of the County receive the services they need in a timely, safe, and efficient manner. I will work to safeguard elections, provide financial transparency, and continue to implement technology to achieve these goals.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I have the knowledge and experience to serve the citizens of Lewis and Clark County. My fiscal responsibility to the County is second to none and I am dedicated to enhancing and expanding customer service so that all citizens’ needs are met. I am dedicated, ethical, and I am a very hard worker. I have working knowledge of each department under the Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder and am very familiar with County policies and procedures, as well as State of Montana statutes in the Montana Code Annotated.

I have lived, worked, and raised my family in Lewis and Clark County for the last 34 years. My husband and I grew up in the middle of Montana and I believe in Montana values such as honesty and integrity. I pride myself on living these values and believe I have the knowledge, capability, and vision to lead and be successful as the Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder. I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of our county and will continue to prove myself over the next 4 years, and for years to come.

Bettijo B. Starr

Age: 72

Address: 3535 Baxter Drive, Helena, Montana 59602

Contact info: Bettijo4clerk@gmail.com

Education: Graduated from Helena High School with administration and bookkeeping as my primary course of study

Occupation: Real Estate Loan Closer/Funder

Relevant experience:

I have been working with accounts receivable and payable since high school. I took care of accounts payable and receivable for my father’s business. Further into my working career, I was employed by the Internal Revenue Service, working in the audit department. I worked for IBM with the responsibility of payroll and parts accounting and inventory for the Field Engineering department for Montana. More recently I have a successful career in the Real Estate industry. This includes having been the Assistant Vice President for Olympic Savings Bank supervising the real estate lending department and processing and completing the real estate loan closings and funding for the bank covering the western Washington market. While in real estate lending I have been responsible to the preparation and filing of legal documents with the county, balancing the financial portion of the closings, funding the loan closings, and finally shipping loan files to investors. I have been working for Mann Mortgage on and off since October 2002.

Why are you running for this office?

I was born and raised in Lewis and Clark County. I have always had big dreams, big ambition and lots of community support. So much support in fact, that I had been asked on numerous occasions, earlier in the year to consider running for this office. I can and will, without question, do an outstanding job if elected.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

I want to see our offices serve the great people in this county more effectively, more efficiently and with more transparency. As a taxpayer myself, and an experienced accounting individual , every penny will be accounted for and allocated property, and with precision. I will commit to being accessible, and will have an open mind and open door to everyone. I am excited to collaborate with staff and assess what works really well and what needs improvement. County employees must know that they will be listened to and heard. My commitment is to serve with integrity, and my plan is to focus on the particular areas that could function and operate more efficiently to help save money, as well as, increase performance to help staff find job satisfaction and advancement opportunities. It is my desire to elevate the public’s confidence in our county officials and employee’s abilities and skills.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

As a Helena native, I will bring a great deal of experience to this office. I am very familiar with the roles and responsibilities that will be required of me. I am more than capable of performing at peak levels. I look forward to working with staff to improve on what has been started. I plan on suggesting new ideas to make processes and procedures work better for staff and the general public. I have been working since I was 15 and have no intention of stopping or slowing down now.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner

Leo C. Dutton

Age: 62

Address: PO Box 503, Helena, MT 59624

Contact info: Leo C. Dutton 406-461-0895 sheriffleo@leodutton.org

Education: • Montana Basic Coroner Certification - 2018 • Advanced Death Investigation - 2017; 2019 • Sheriff's Institute Aurora, CO - 2012 • F.B.I. National Academy in Quantico, VA - 2007 earning credits from the University of Virginia in: Labor Law, Executive Leadership, Writing and Media Relations, Fitness in Law Enforcement, U.S. Constitution • Fire Warden Training 2009-19 • F.B.I. Command College • Montana Police Officer and Standards Training (POST) certifications: Basic; Proctor; Intermediate; Advanced; Administrative and Command • Montana Law Enforcement Academy • Professional Leadership Development School - 2009 • Basic - 1996, elected class representative. • Basic SWAT Training 1989 • Advanced Open Water SCUBA Diving Certificate • Certified EMT - 1983; Paramedic - 1994 • Certified Flight Instructor 1983.

Occupation: Incumbent Sheriff/Coroner/Fire Warden Lewis & Clark County

Relevant experience:

• Lewis and Clark County Sheriff for 13+ years; • Supervise 134 employees • Manage $15M annual budget • Oversee 150+ bed Detention facility • Responsible for Search and Rescue • Coordinates multi-jurisdictional, multi-level incidents, involving local, state, and federal agencies • Represents Lewis and Clark County on multiple boards and committees at state, local and national level • Lewis and Clark County Fire Warden 2008-present • President, Western States Sheriff’s Association (17 member states) 2021-2022• President, Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association - 2010 • Re-Elected Sheriff-Coroner - 2018 • Re-elected Sheriff - 2014 • Elected Sheriff of Lewis and Clark County - 2010 • Appointed Sheriff - 2008 • Appointed Undersheriff in January 2003 • Lewis and Clark County deputy - 1996 • Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Reserve Deputy - 1984

Why are you running for this office?

I care deeply about our community and truly love being your sheriff. I want to continue serving as sheriff, guiding the good work and leadership the Sheriff’s Office provides. This includes continuing to improve and build upon safety, service, and trust.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

Law Enforcement plays a critical role in the safety and well-being of our children. We equip our deputies with specialized training to investigate crimes against children and child exploitation. Our partnership with East Helena School District providing a School Resource Officer remains intact. We train for active shooter response, attention to schools. Additionally, we support the D.A.R.E. Program in our community schools. I am staunchly committed to protecting victims of sexual and domestic violence. We have adopted a more victim-centered approach, emphasizing continuance of care from the time of the incident, through court proceedings and beyond. Mental illness effects one in every four families in Lewis and Clark County. I continue to support effective training for our Patrol and Detention Staff. Crisis Intervention Team Training has provided our ability to de-escalate complex situations and mitigate injuries to citizens and staff. We have doubled our staff in the Missouri River Drug Task Force to combat illegal drugs entering our community. We participate in the Montana Regional Violent Crimes Task Force with the FBI.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I know Lewis and Clark County. I have lived and raised my family here over the past 39 years and have been a peace officer for 37 years here. My team and I are dedicated to serving our county, to continue to improve the Sheriff’s Office and honorably lead, serve, protect, and represent you. The Sheriff’s Office must always continue to be current, competent, and committed to our duties. I am honored to lead this organization. As peace officers we take an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the Montana Constitution, protecting the rights of all. My staff is trained to know the Constitution. I have built a team of leaders who value training, education, and experience in their profession. They are role models and leaders both at work and in our community. We are recognized as leaders throughout the state in many specialty areas. The Sheriff’s Office is more than Patrol, Investigations, Detention and Coroner duties. It is also Reserve Deputies, Search and Rescue, Fire Warden, school-based programs, and community outreach. We strive to maintain our relationships with all - the residents, businesses, landowners, private and public agencies. The role of sheriff is not a job an inexperienced candidate can take on and effectively perform. A candidate should know and understand the depth and breadth of the entire job. I am the candidate with the experience in and understanding of this important job and I ask for your vote this November.

John ‘Doc’ Holiday

Age: 80

Address: 1000 Crestwood Lane, Helena, MT 59602

Contact info: Docholiday4sheriff@gmail.com

Education:

• Glendale Community College, California: Associate of Arts Degree 1969

• Seattle Police Department Police Training Academy: 1972

• Colorado Springs Police Department Police Training Academy: 1985

• Bail Bond Enforcement Agent Training: Bobby Brown Bail Bonds, Colorado Springs, Colorado

• Realtor Education Training Program, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Occupation: Currently Retired

Relevant experience:

• Driver, Shepard Ambulance, Seattle, Washington

• Rehabilitation Counselor, Damon House, New Brunswick, New Jersey

• University of Washington Campus Police Officer, Seattle, Washington

• Merchant Marines

• Major Crimes Investigator, District Attorneys Officer, Colorado Springs, Colorado

• California Licensed Private Investigator

• Court Bailiff, El Paso County Court, Colorado Springs

• Probation Officer, El Paso County, Colorado

• Bail Bond Skip Tracer, Bobby Brown Bail Bonds, Colorado Springs

• Published writer-lecturer on topics of interest to law enforcement

• Invited Guest Speaker at the United States Department of State, Washington D.C.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running because I love Montana, its values and liberty-loving, law-abiding way of life. All Montanans wish for peace, prosperity, and the Montana way of life. My desire to serve as sheriff stems from my law enforcement, first responder, my U.S. Navy experiences, and time spent in Montana. Montana has always been a wonderful place to live. As sheriff, I want to ensure that it continues to be so in the future.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

My interactions with local law enforcement when I attended the Helena Police Citizens Academy were the catalyst for meeting with the former City Manager. In one meeting, I expressed my high regard for the Joint SWAT Team. I provided the City Manager with the child safety booklet that I wrote and distribute for free. During the meetings, and in many emails that I sent to her, I also spoke about Neighborhood Watch and shared a Neighborhood Watch Manual.

The most far-reaching inadequacy of local law enforcement, is its lack of outreach to the inhabitants of Lewis and Clark County regarding their part in disaster preparation and response readiness. Being disaster-prepared and response-ready means that community members are self-reliant before, during, and after any crisis. In an extensive crisis, first responders may be overwhelmed, and entire neighborhoods, businesses, and schools may have to rely on themselves to act defensively, provide emergency medical, material, and nutritional aid and shelter to themselves and others. Our community, by its own efforts and resources, must be able to protect and defend lives, property, and businesses. Then it becomes the people’s duty to react as first responders, lawful defenders, and guardians to the full extent of their skills and resources. Much of the citizenry and traditional responders must be an organized network and able to act collaboratively. The size and nature of the event will dictate the extent of such collaborative crisis response. Its success would be in proportion to the extent of community training, resources, overall readiness and especially the degree of participation by both traditional responders and citizenry.

As Sheriff, I would be proactively and comprehensively instrumental in keeping the peace by providing all law enforcement needs for our County. My goal is to eradicate crimes against persons and their personal and professional property. This includes crimes against children, women, the homeless, and the elderly and which also includes the countywide eradication of human trafficking, child trafficking, illicit drug production, its transportation and sale, property crimes, unlawful gang activity and crimes of violence. In short, if Sheriff, I shall see to it that Lewis and Clark County will be hell for those who commit major crimes and the very last place they ever want to be.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

This question could be answered with one word: EXPERIENCE. My years have been enriched with an unrivaled mix of outstanding experiences. During my Navy years, I sailed through the Panama Canal to Taiwan. As a campus cop during Vietnam protests, I tear-gassed rioters. As an ambulance driver, I became acquainted with death and dying, the distressed and injured. As a merchant mariner, I sailed the Congo River in Africa. As a Major Crimes Investigator, I tracked murderers. When a private investigator, I probed the death of Marilyn Monroe, located missing persons, and lectured coast-to-coast on DNA forensics, clandestine graves, and homicide investigations.

Lewis and Clark County Attorney/Public Administrator

Kevin Downs

Age: 42

Address: Box 801, Helena, MT 59624

Contact info: kevin@downsforcountyattorney.com

Education: Capital High School, Carroll College, Gonzaga University School of Law

Occupation: Deputy County Attorney

Relevant experience:

• Deputy County Attorney, Lewis & Clark County

• U.S. Department of Homeland Security, New York (2018-2021)

• U.S. Department of Justice, New York (2015-2017)

• Montana Supreme Court (2014-2015)

• U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Washington (2012-2014)

• Montana Attorney General’s Office (2008-2011)

• Finca del Niño-Honduras (2005-2008)

• L’Arche-Belfast N. Ireland (2003-2005)

• Montana Department of Corrections (2003)

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running for County Attorney because I love this community, a place that has provided much to me and my family, and has shaped who I am both personally and professionally. My local roots and two decades of public service work give me the widest perspective and the best experience to lead this office’s talented team of attorneys and staff.

As a kid who grew up near Van’s Thriftway, graduated from Capital High School, and played power forward for Carroll College, I am proud to be back home serving this community as a Deputy County Attorney prosecuting felonies and keeping our neighborhoods safe.

I know the duties and demands of this position. I also recognize that this position requires not only prosecutorial experience in dealing with the worst offenders, but also broad-based experience in knowing how to work with our most vulnerable populations and collaborate with diverse groups of people. These areas have been the focus of my career for the last twenty years.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

I believe public safety is paramount. This office’s effectiveness in ensuring public safety is determined in large part by our ability to function as a team. I am committed to building a team within this office that not merely processes cases in an efficient manner, but one that pursues responsible and just resolutions in holding offenders accountable, supporting victims, and advising on county-wide issues.

I will work with community leaders in addressing the crises surrounding mental and public health, and substance abuse. I work with those on the front lines and know these issues are real and have rippling effects across our county. I stand firm that our office and this community can continue to improve how we serve those who suffer from mental illness and grapple with substance abuse, while still holding offenders accountable.

We need to continue pursuing options for alternatives to incarceration. Some people need to stay in jail, while others do not. I work daily with District Court Judges, jail staff, the Department of Corrections, and Pretrial Services to help identify effective and resourceful community options when appropriate. I look forward to continued dialogue on these issues.

Our office is also at the forefront in advising our county officials in legal matters that affect our neighborhoods, businesses, and how we use land. I’m committed to our office’s role in providing sound, thoughtful, and lawful guidance to serve our citizens.

I also want to inspire a new generation of public servants. Two career public servants - (Fmr. Atty. General) Joe Mazurek and (Chief Justice) Mike McGrath - coached me as a youth and many of my Downs and Harrington relatives emphasized the importance of serving your community and acting with integrity. I believe our office can have a lasting impact on how our young people look toward their future.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

Over the past two decades, I’ve worked with every level of government, law enforcement agencies in jurisdictions across the country, and some of the most vulnerable populations in Montana and afar. Through my broad experience working for a number of agencies in very different environments, I’ve handled a wide range of cases and issues – many of them involving murderers, illegal drugs, gangs, and domestic and sexual abusers, as well as victims young and old, the impoverished, the orphaned and disabled.

With this unique blend of experience as a community member, lawyer and public servant, I bring a fresh perspective and the most well-rounded experience to handle the tough decisions and cases that come to this office. I’m proud of my work as an attorney with the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, and to now be part of this fine County Attorney’s office. I believe my experience inside courtrooms and beyond the walls of the typical office affords me a fuller view to better serve this office and our community.

Dan Guzynski

Age: 51

Address: 769 S. California, Helena, MT 59601

Contact info: 406-461-1431

Education: Jurist Doctorate of Law, University of Montana School of Law

Occupation: Assistant Attorney General & Chief Prosecutor, Montana Department of Justice

Relevant experience: I have been a criminal prosecutor for 22 years advocating on behalf of victims of violent crimes and sexual assaults throughout Montana. I have tried 15 homicide cases and numerous child sexual assault cases. In total I have tried 45 felony District Court jury trials. I have obtained guilty verdicts in nearly all of these cases. Recently I was honored to serve as the lead prosecutor in the case of State v. Lloyd Barrus who was found guilty of deliberate homicide for the killing of Broadwater Sheriff Deputy Mason Moore.

I joined the Montana Department of Justice in 2007 under Attorney General Mike McGrath, and currently serve as the Chief Prosecutor for the Montana Department of Justice where I lead and manage a team of 13 criminal prosecutors and support staff.

Prior to moving to Helena 15 years ago, I also served as a Deputy County Attorney in both Cascade and Flathead counties.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for this office because there are few places more special to live and raise children than Lewis and Clark County – and I want to do my part to ensure it stays that way through the effective management and leadership of our County Attorney’s Office. For the past 15 years I have lived in Helena with my wife Erin, who is a pharmacist at PureView Health, and my daughters Madee and Mary. During this time, I have traveled the state assisting counties and communities with the prosecution of their most serious offenders. Although this experience has been rewarding, with violent crime on the rise in Lewis & Clark County, I feel it is time to add my experience and talent to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office to help ensure the health and safety of our citizens through service as the county’s chief prosecutor.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

As your County Attorney, I will prioritize public safety and ensure fair and equitable justice is carried out in an efficient manner. Our office will be passionate in our commitment to the safety and well-being of our community. We will actively pursue prosecution of serious violent offenders and child predators. We will also work diligently with our partners in the field of mental health and chemical addiction to make certain that low-level offenders in crisis who are seeking help have the resources to be rehabilitated and become contributing members of our community.

In terms of management, the office has grown significantly over the last decade and is experiencing an increasing caseload. I believe it will be important to modernize and create efficiencies that will streamline our processes and help us to work more collaboratively with our law enforcement and city and county partners while saving taxpayer dollars. For example, I believe it will be essential for the office to take full advantage of the new case management system and move from physical paper files to electronic files.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I am the only candidate who has decades of experience successfully trying complex felony criminal cases and achieving justice for citizens across our state. This is an important distinction as the County Attorney serves as the chief prosecutor for crimes committed in Lewis & Clark County. My supervisory and management experience also sets me apart, as I currently serve as the leader of the Montana Department of Justice, criminal prosecution team where I manage numerous attorneys and support staff. I believe this experience is critical to ensuring that the office runs smoothly and makes efficient use of taxpayer dollars – and provides the mentoring and training to ensure that the citizens of Lewis & Clark County are served with the best county attorney office in the state.

In short – the breadth of my experience successfully trying complex cases around the state, years of management experience and commitment to a county where my family and I have lived and worked for the past 15 years set me apart from the other candidates. I would be honored to have your vote on June 7th and November 8th.

Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace

Michael Swingley

Age: 57

Address: 228 W Broadway St, Helena, Mt

Contact info: JusticeCourt@lccountymt.gov

Education: graduated from Capital High School, attended MSU and Carroll College

Relevant experience: Served as Trooper for the Montana Highway Patrol, for 22 years, Civil Mediator and Civil Process Serve and currently finishing my third term as a Justice of the Peace for Lewis and Clark County

Why are you running for this office?

After serving for 12 years on the bench, I have come to see intimately the challenges facing Lewis and Clark County as far as criminal trends, and increased Civil and small claims cases.

Lewis and Clark County has many challenges in these areas. I wish to continue serving the citizens Of Lewis and Clark County in this capacity.

What do you hope to accomplish in this office?

My main goal is to bring forth sentences and decisions that will help to address the main issues facing the count. First and foremost is alarming increase in drug and alcohol cases, PFMA’s, DUI’s and mental health issues, both of which are the driving force behind most of the crimes committed in our county. Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Fentanyl and MDA have penetrated our county to its core. I plan to work with local officials, law enforcement and mental health professionals to find new and innovative ways to lower this trend by treating the addicted and punish the drug dealers and those bringing drugs from outside our state to our county. I believe that sentencing should be restorative, to the victims, public and the defendant. The goal is to protect the public, advocate for victims so they can be made whole again, and do all we can to stop the defendant from offending again.

Many times in order to reach this goal, alternative and innovative sentences must be employed, including Treatment, support in employment, suitable restitution for victims, protection for victims of domestic abuse and Other forms of violent crimes, including those against children. Simply throwing the defendant in jail or fining them beyond any hope that they can ever pay it is counter productive to the defendant and sets them up at times for automatic failure to remain law abiding, employed, compliant with the court and successful,. Other defendants do require incarceration,. Severe fines and other penalties. It is important to have a judge that realizes these issues and applies the law correctly and fairly.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

After serving the public for 34 years, I have come to realize many truths about changing human behavior, from negative to positive behavior. My approach to this matter is firm and fair. Seeking ways to reduce crime and restore all parties involved.

Shawn White Wolf

Shawn White Wolf did not respond to the candidate survey.