East Helena looks to fill vacancy following councilwoman's resignation

East Helena is accepting applications for one of the two Ward 1 seats on the city council following a councilwoman's resignation.
Councilwoman Joy Bowen announced her resignation in a letter to Mayor James Schell and fellow council members July 28. Bowen was appointed to the seat in January after no candidates filed for the position during the 2019 election and the top vote-getting write-in candidate declined to serve.
Bowen said in an interview Tuesday that economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic have forced her to relocate out of state to be closer to family.
"COVID changed some conditions of support in my life," she said. "Everyone is having to make adjustments at this time, and I consider myself more fortunate than most."
Schell said Tuesday her "enthusiasm" and "thoughtful approach" will be greatly missed.
"It's disappointing to myself and the rest of the council but also to the city because she was so very enthusiastic," Schell said. "She was an excellent council member. She listened and she cared."
Per state law, East Helena must fill the vacant seat within 30 days.
Schell said city staff is currently soliciting applications from Ward 1 constituents. Ward 1 is south of Riggs Street.
An advertisement for the open position was included in the latest utility bill that was mailed out Tuesday. Schell said the city will also send out postcards to residents.
Those interested in applying for the open seat are encouraged to submit a brief letter of interest before 5 p.m. Aug. 17.
According to Schell, the council will select candidates from the pool of applicants within the next two weeks. He said historically, the city council has interviewed candidates for vacant seats during public meetings and that he expects this instance to be no different.
No timeline for public interviews has been determined. Schell said he and staff will wait to see how many applications are submitted.
The appointee will serve on the council through 2021, the next election cycle.
"I want to say thank you to the people of Ward 1 and East Helena for allowing me this opportunity," Bowen said.
She said she is confident the council is in good hands and that she hopes another young adult like herself volunteers to fill the void.
She said the position may seem unapproachable but the talented city staff, especially City Clerk Amy Thorngren and City Attorney Peter Elverum, made the job simple.
"All I had to do was put in the work, show up and care," she said. "It's an approachable position and I hope another young person steps up."
