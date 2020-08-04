East Helena looks to fill vacancy following councilwoman's resignation

An advertisement for the open position was included in the latest utility bill that was mailed out Tuesday. Schell said the city will also send out postcards to residents.

Those interested in applying for the open seat are encouraged to submit a brief letter of interest before 5 p.m. Aug. 17.

According to Schell, the council will select candidates from the pool of applicants within the next two weeks. He said historically, the city council has interviewed candidates for vacant seats during public meetings and that he expects this instance to be no different.

No timeline for public interviews has been determined. Schell said he and staff will wait to see how many applications are submitted.

The appointee will serve on the council through 2021, the next election cycle.

"I want to say thank you to the people of Ward 1 and East Helena for allowing me this opportunity," Bowen said.

She said she is confident the council is in good hands and that she hopes another young adult like herself volunteers to fill the void.

She said the position may seem unapproachable but the talented city staff, especially City Clerk Amy Thorngren and City Attorney Peter Elverum, made the job simple.

"All I had to do was put in the work, show up and care," she said. "It's an approachable position and I hope another young person steps up."

