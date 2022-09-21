Critical Helena departments detail millions in capital needs

Three of the city of Helena's most critical departments -- police, fire and facilities -- are projecting future capital needs in the tens of millions of dollars.

Chief among these expenses is a third fire station and fire training facility estimated at about $8 million.

Since 2006, the Helena Fire Department's calls for service have increased more than 43%, more than 54 additional miles of city streets have been laid, and the populations of the city and Lewis and Clark County have increased by 8,000 and 14,000, respectively, according to a 2021 study.

That study projected Helena Fire Department response times would climb to an average of nearly eight minutes by 2025 without a third station.

The average response time for HFD currently stands at about six minutes and 30 seconds.

The National Fire Protection Association lists the national standard for fire emergency response times at five minutes and 20 seconds.

During a capital plan presentation to the Helena City Commission earlier in September, Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said that with the hire of an additional fire inspector in 2021, the department is "out of administrative office space at our headquarters station."

Campbell said an expansion of station one is needed this year.

The city's finance department delivered a balanced budget for this fiscal year, approved by the commission Sept. 12, but to get to that point budget cuts were required of every department.

Campbell said to "maintain our materials and operating budget, the magnitude of that cut would have been very restrictive. It was permissible to use a balance transfer out of our capital fund, so that we continue the ability to manage our M and O budget for the year."

In all, the fire department has budgeted for more than $730,000 in capital outlay for fiscal year 2023.

Campbell also stated the fire department is in need of additional hand radios and lamented the department's tendency to wait to replace radios all at once.

"We'd like to get on a better regular interval of purchasing radios, so we're not reliant on a mass purchase to upkeep that functionality," he said.

The city's fire department shares its radio system with the Helena Police Department.

Helena Police Chief Brett Petty said new hand radios are on his department's list of future capital needs as well.

"Vehicles and equipment, that's what it comes down to," Petty said.

HPD currently uses Motorola XTS5000 radios, which it purchased around 2004 for about $5,000 each. Petty said those are past their life expectancy and need to be replaced with the Motorola APX8000 models, each of which come with about an $8,000 price tag.

"We've looked at other radios. We've looked at other companies," Petty said. "Motorola beats them all out as far as capabilities and just the use and wear and tear."

He said those digital radios purchased in the early aughts are still in use.

"Whether they should be or not, they're still working," he said.

The availability of radios has improved in recent years. Petty recalled in his early days on the force, not every police officer was issued a radio when going on patrol.

"Hopefully you got there early enough so you could check out a radio," Petty said.

Officers would have to return to their vehicle to use the radio.

"Heaven forbid you'd have to run after someone. You'd just have to yell real loud," he said. "So we've come a long ways is what I'm saying. We're doing very good."

Petty also said patrol vehicles will continue to be a yearly capital expense for the department.

"Every year, we're going to see patrol vehicles. That's the nature of the beast," he said.

He said the life expectancy of a patrol vehicle is about five years, during which time they rack up an average of about 100,000 miles.

This will be the third year of the department purchasing hybrid patrol vehicles, which use both gas and electric power.

"We're saving money on gas, so we're going to continue to order those," he said.

Since the department presented its fiscal year 2023 budget this summer, Petty said the cost per vehicle has gone up by $8,000.

"We'll still be able to order under the confines of what we've been approved for," he said.

The officers' Glock sidearms and patrol rifles are also reaching the end of their lives. The department will look into replacing its firearms soon, but Petty said there "might be a kit or modification that we can use to update all of those for a lot less price than buying all those brand new."

He said the force is also in need of additional K-9 units. Filu, the department's explosives detection K-9, was retired by the city earlier this year.

"He is sorely missed," Petty said of the dog. "With being the capital city with all the state buildings here, we get a lot of requests for those searches."

Police dogs cost the city between $13,000 and $15,000, including the training, and Petty said the department is looking into securing grant money for that purchase.

Every body and dashboard camera's footage is stored on two servers administered by Motorola to the tune of $50,000 each.

Those servers are expected to function for five years before they need to be replaced.

Petty said one of the servers was replaced in 2021 and paid for by both the city and Lewis and Clark County.

Looking further into the future, Petty said his department will look to hire a full-time, non-sworn officer to serve as municipal court security. Per Montana law, the chief of police must furnish a municipal court with such security if requested.

"The court has been gracious enough because right now we're struggling with staffing on the street, so they have not pushed the issue," he said. "We're looking at FY24 for that."

Petty said HPD is currently considering the idea of re-instating a traffic enforcement team on motorcycles. Concerns over staffing levels and the fact that such a team can only operate four months out of the year caused the city to scrap the team and sell off the Harley-Davidson motorcycles more than five years ago.

The chief said if they do bring back the motorcycle cops, they will not be on Harley-Davidsons.

"Those are 800 pounds with all the gear on it," said Petty, who at one time served the city as a motorcycle cop. "And, yes, I've tipped that over several times while working, and it's embarrassing. But I would look at Hondas, which are more efficient and a lot lighter."

Within Helena's Community Facilities Department, which oversees the management of all city-owned buildings and equipment, Director Troy Sampson estimated nearly a quarter of a million dollars in immediate needs city-wide.

The department uses a "facility condition index" score to provide an indication of a building's overall condition and plan for capital expenses. It is calculated by dividing the costs of current needs by the current replacement value.

Within the next decade, the cost of needed maintenance at the city shop complex's main building and garbage truck storage will come close to or exceed the facilities' replacement value, at more than $2.4 million and $500,000, respectively.

The maintenance costs for the city's Capital Transit building, Missouri River Water Treatment Plant high zone building and main water plant, as well as the Helena Civic Center, will climb to around 50% of those facilities' replacement costs.

Sampson listed 19 items constituting immediate need, including more than $112,000 in maintenance at the shop building, $68,000 in maintenance at the City-County Building and nearly $10,000 in maintenance at the Law and Justice Center.

In the coming years, Sampson said the city will need to install new roofs on the city-county building, civic center, city shop, Grandstreet Theatre and Law and Justice Center; new boilers in the Law and Justice Center, city shop, fire station one, and Grandstreet; new air handler units at fire station one and the Law and Justice Center; and air conditioning units at the civic center, parks maintenance building, transfer station and Missouri River Water Treatment Plant.

Also on the facilities laundry list are a locker room remodel for the east side fire station, a fire alarm system at the city shop, LED lighting upgrades city-wide, parking lot repairs and exterior wall painting on some buildings.

Each city department pays into a facility fund every budget cycle, funding many capital improvement projects in recent years, but Sampson said it is quickly depleting as internal charges are no longer covering the facilities department's expenses.

"More and more replacements are on the horizon," Sampson said. "We must find alternate funding sources to keep our facilities and equipment in good operational condition."

Unlike other departments such as public works, the facilities department does not charge yearly rates to cover operational costs.

Helena Finance Director Sheila Danielson said she will be meeting with the facilities department go over its maintenance and operating cost recovery and "also we'll be looking to coordinate with the county on the actual rental rates for both this building and the Law and Justice Center and to incorporate a capital component into those fees."

Interim City Manager Tim Burton said about $1.2 million was available in the facilities fund, so some "major projects" will get the green light this year.

Burton also stated the Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners is considering recreating a building board, which will provide a space for the city and county to meet and discuss issues related to their shared facilities such as the City-County Building and Law and Justice Center.