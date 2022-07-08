County to hear public comment on $120M budget

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners is set to hear public comment on its more than $120 million preliminary fiscal year 2023 budget approved June 30.

The public hearing is set to take place Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the City-County Building's commission chambers.

The county's finance department projected about $120.5 million in total expenditures for the new fiscal year, compared to about $94 million in projected revenue.

Lewis and Clark County Chief Finance Officer Nancy Everson said during the June 30 meeting that the county is "always about $10 to $15 million projected to spend over current revenues because of the savings and long-term planning built into each budget. ... You will never hear me talk about a balanced budget because of the way it works in Lewis and Clark County."

Everson also noted that for many years the county's budget ranged between $90 million and $97 million, depending on capital projects scheduled.

"It has exploded the last two years due entirely to the ARPA and CARES funding," Everson said, referencing the American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding coming from the federal and state governments.

Fiscal year 2022's budget was about $110 million.

FY23's budget includes about $10.5 million in capital project spending as part of the more than $26 million being spent of the county's reserves in total. The budget includes roughly $15 million in appropriations from ARPA and CARES money.

The county anticipates revenues from special tax levy funds to be about $36.6 million, including the public safety and detention center mill levies.

Grants or restricted funds revenue was projected to reach more than $23 million, including the gas tax and local marijuana excise taxes approved by voters in June and set to go into effect Oct. 1.

Everson said the state will pay out the marijuana tax revenue quarterly, and that revenue for October through December should come to the county sometime in March or April 2023.

"I'm estimating that to be around $60,000," she said. "Annualized, as we start collecting that, about $300,000 is my guess right now."

City governments in the county will take a 45% cut of that revenue, per state law.

The county will also use its state law-afforded authority to raise local taxes based on inflationary increases by 1.77%, including the mill levies.

County-wide reserves are expected to eclipse $37 million, or 31% of budgeted expenditures.

The county has very little debt obligation, less than 2% of its budgeted expenditures, according to Everson.

The county's largest debt obligation is its open space bonds. To date, the county has issued $7 million of its $10 million authority, which is expected to be paid off by 2030.

Everson said the county will likely issue the remaining $3 million of its authority in "probably July." That remainder is expected to be paid off by 2034.

Despite being flush with federal aid dollars, county staff said some serious belt tightening had to occur as the commission committed to spending that one-time influx of money on one-time expenditures.

"The theme of this budget is inflation, inflation, inflation, and it is squeezing general operations," Everson said. "It was a really unique situation this year in that there wasn't enough money ... and on the other hand, so much one-time money that you all get to allocate out."

In an interview Friday, Everson said every department has been "put on notice" that cuts could come, but that "we're hoping to avoid big cuts."

Every department, she said, has had to absorb rising inflation. She said the road department, for example, will either reduce the scope of or eliminate entirely some projects scheduled in fiscal year 23 because of rising gas prices.

Liability, property and health insurance premiums have risen significantly, and as a result, the county is charging its employees an additional $50 a month on their health care premiums.

"We're watching those funds very closely. It's becoming a pretty significant cost to the county," Everson said.

County employees did receive a 3.5% cost of living wage increase in January, deemed necessary by the commission in light of runaway inflation. The budget also includes an additional 3% cost of living increase.

The commissioners approved extending the pay bump to elected officials in the county as well in a separate action during Tuesday's meeting.

County Commissioners Tom Rolfe and Andy Hunthausen will make $88,356 and $95,356, respectively, in fiscal year '23.

County Commissioner and Chairman Jim McCormick's term ends Dec. 31. McCormick will make about $45,000 during the remainder of his term.

McCormick's replacement will be elected in November and will be paid the base salary.

Rolfe commended Everson and county staff for their work on the budget.

"With this inflationary pressure, its amazing you've been able to keep this as tight as you have," Rolfe said during the June 30 meeting.

Everson credited the local government's commitment to long-term planning and saving.

"We're being very cautious in every bit of spending the county does because we don't know what's going to happen over the next couple of years," she said. "(A)nd to avoid a big contraction in spending we're trying to take the little steps now and hopefully mitigate it enough that we can keep our current services and current staff."

Hunthausen agreed, offering an optimistic outlook.

"We're going to face some difficult times looking forward with inflation and all that," Hunthausen said. "We're going to be pressured pretty hard, but we're in about as good a shape a budget can be in and face what's coming, and I think we'll be fine. But we have to be careful and take steps now to prepare for that."