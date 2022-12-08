County commissioners to pick new state senator

Commissioners of Lewis and Clark and Powell counties will hold a joint meeting Monday to consider nominees to the Montana Senate District 40 seat vacated by Sen. Terry Gauthier of Helena.

The meeting will be at 11 a.m. at the City-County Building, Room 326, 316 N. Park Ave. in Helena.

This meeting is open to the public and also available via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88956387608?pwd=bFBEZ3BFTGVWbDlYYTdiQ3dTS0Fwdz09 or at lccountymt.gov/bocc/commission-meetings.html.

Gauthier resigned his seat Nov. 21, saying he plans on taking a multi-country motorcycle trip in March, meaning he would miss much of the 2023 legislative session. The Helena Republican has served in the state Legislature since 2017. His term would have ended Jan. 6, 2025.

Senate District 40 includes portions of Lewis and Clark and Powell counties.

Three nominees were selected Dec. 2 by the Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee and the Powell County Republican Central Committee. They were Becky Beard, Conrad Evarts and Matt Olson.

The boards of both county commissioners, sitting as one board, must make and confirm an appointment and notify the Secretary of State within 15 days after receiving the list of prospective appointees, according to state law.

Beard lives in Elliston and serves as the representative for House District 80. Evarts is a Helena businessman who recently ran for Lewis and Clark County Commission. Olson also lives in Helena and is a former candidate for Senate District 42 and onetime owner of the Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue.