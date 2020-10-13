County commission candidates weigh in on the issues

Fasbender said he does have some concerns with Lewis and Clark County's handling of the pandemic, but that largely public health officials are "doing as good as they can."

"We're all learning as we go," he said. "But I don't think we've done well paying attention to the mental health of our community."

Fasbender said children are of particular concern. He pointed to East Helena's more lax restrictions on spectator attendance at school events as an example of how a community can be more attune to its younger residents' needs.

"East Helena is trying to be proactive in getting back to some semblance of normalcy. We've got to do that," Fasbender said. "I do think we need more proactive leadership."

Rolfe also said the county health department should be working more with the school districts to allow for spectators at school events.

Rolfe said he feels too much burden has been placed on the scientists and employees of Lewis and Clark Public Health and that the elected officials need to be the ones making the decisions.

"We've not been fair to the people in the public health office," Rolfe said. "It should be the elected officials making those decisions instead of dumping it on them."