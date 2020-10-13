County commission candidates weigh in on the issues

Two local men are competing for the seat being vacated by Susan Good Geise on the Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners.
Geise announced in 2019 that she would not seek reelection, and Mike Fasbender and Tom Rolfe defeated the two other candidates seeking the position in the primary election. The race is being conducted on a nonpartisan basis this year.
Fasbender is an entrepreneur and investor who previously ran for county commission as a Republican. Rolfe is a former Republican state legislator and works in automobile sales.
One of the biggest endeavors the county commission has undertaken in recent years has been its county-initiated zoning regulations. Both candidates said while they are not opposed to zoning regulations in general, they are opposed to these particular zoning regulations.
"I don't think they've listened to the people," Fasbender said, conceding that the county did make some positive changes to the regulations based on public input, including loosening restrictions on home businesses and deferring 10-acre lot size minimums until 2022.
Fasbender said he approves of the county's decision to establish a working group to revisit some of the thornier regulations, but expressed concern over the group's one-year timeline and lamented that it took until the regulations' initial passage to form a working group.
"It's always good to get stakeholders involved early on," Fasbender said. "The commission should have made a better effort. I think the zoning was done backwards."
Rolfe also acknowledged the county's eventual concessions to opponents of the regulations.
"I felt as though there was some intent to try to find out what people are upset about and make some changes. That's important," Rolfe said.
He said if elected, he would "work hard to get rid of that 10-acre minimum" and ensure the regulations do not amount to a "stranglehold" on developers.
"I do see the need for some planning, but it's important we don't hamstring anybody," he said, referencing potential land developers and property owners looking to sell parcels of their land.
He said he believes growth is inevitable and that the county commissioners should do what they can to encourage responsible growth in areas prepared to handle it.
Rolfe said apartments and condominiums are important to sustainable growth.
"That's how you keep the cost of housing down, and we've got to encourage it," he said.
Both candidates weighed in on the county's response to the COVID-19 health pandemic and said the mental health of its residents should be a greater priority.
Fasbender said he does have some concerns with Lewis and Clark County's handling of the pandemic, but that largely public health officials are "doing as good as they can."
"We're all learning as we go," he said. "But I don't think we've done well paying attention to the mental health of our community."
Fasbender said children are of particular concern. He pointed to East Helena's more lax restrictions on spectator attendance at school events as an example of how a community can be more attune to its younger residents' needs.
"East Helena is trying to be proactive in getting back to some semblance of normalcy. We've got to do that," Fasbender said. "I do think we need more proactive leadership."
Rolfe also said the county health department should be working more with the school districts to allow for spectators at school events.
Rolfe said he feels too much burden has been placed on the scientists and employees of Lewis and Clark Public Health and that the elected officials need to be the ones making the decisions.
"We've not been fair to the people in the public health office," Rolfe said. "It should be the elected officials making those decisions instead of dumping it on them."
Rolfe said he would consult LCPH closely before making COVID-19-related decisions if elected.
Both candidates spoke of the importance of fiscal responsibility, particularly in light of potential unforeseen COVID-19 fallout. They also both said infrastructure should be a priority within the county's limited budget.
