County commission candidate Fasbender found in violation of campaign finance laws

Montana’s commissioner of political practices found that Lewis and Clark County Commission candidate Mike Fasbender failed to timely report various campaign expenditures and in-kind contributions as required by state law.
Former Commissioner of Political Practices Linda Vaughey of Helena filed the complaint against Fasbender on Sept. 15, and current Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan issued his decision Wednesday. Fasbender is running against Tom Rolfe in the nonpartisan county commission race.
Mangan found that Fasbender failed to timely disclose an expenditure of $510 for a campaign ad published in the Independent Record’s May 10 Primary Election Guide and an in-kind contribution valued at $110 for the use of a professional photograph in various election materials. Fasbender also failed to timely disclose an in-kind contribution valued at $500 for the reuse of previously purchased yard signs from an earlier campaign, which was determined to be a reportable contribution.
The commissioner noted that Fasbender did amend his June periodic campaign finance report to include the above expenditures after being notified of the complaint against him.
Mangan also found that Fasbender failed to timely report the cost of a campaign sign on the sponsor fence at the Lincoln Rodeo, which was included in a picture he posted on Facebook July 5.
The commissioner found that the candidate filed one of his campaign finance reports 30 days late and another one 32 days late, and in one case he used the wrong form. A review of the candidate’s campaign finance reports shows he also did not report the $384.31 filing fee for the position he is seeking.
Mangan dismissed an allegation that Fasbender failed to report an in-kind contribution related to a float at a parade in Lincoln. Fasbender told the commissioner he rode a horse along the side of the float, which displayed campaign signs for Fasbender as well as state Rep. Julie Dooling and U.S. Sen Steve Daines, and the commissioner found that “no evidence suggests that candidate Fasbender was involved in the creation or operation of this ‘great GOP float.’”
Most campaign violations are resolved by the payment of a negotiated fine, which has yet to be determined.
“The failure to fully and timely report and disclose cannot generally be excused by oversight or ignorance,” the commissioner wrote. “Excusable neglect cannot be applied to oversight or ignorance of the law as it relates to failures to fine and report.”
Fasbender said he does not take issue with any of the findings and is willing to accept the consequences of his mistakes.
"I admitted in my response to the complaint that I had made some honest mistakes in reporting, with no intent of fraud," he wrote in an email. "I honestly did not realize that recycling old campaign signs and using a family picture in campaign advertising required in kind reporting. As the Commissioner's findings state, I have already amended my campaign finance reports accordingly."
Fasbender added that he believes "campaign finance laws are vital to free and fair elections" and said his campaign is not taking any donations.
"My opponent is welcome to dwell upon this and continue with the personal attacks, I'm going to continue running a clean campaign and talking about and working on solutions to the serious issues facing our county," he wrote.
Rolfe said Vaughey has helped raise money for his campaign.
While Vaughey believes Rolfe would be a good commissioner, she said that’s not why she filed the complaint against his opponent.
“I expect candidates even now after my retirement to be doing the right thing, and I do know that the current commissioner has pretty much the same philosophy that I had. It’s not policing campaigns. It’s facilitating and making things easier for candidates,” she said. “The office exists, I think, today as it did when I was commissioner. A government agency that seeks to make campaigns more transparent, and I think they’re here to help the candidates do the right thing.”
