County commission candidate Fasbender found in violation of campaign finance laws

The commissioner found that the candidate filed one of his campaign finance reports 30 days late and another one 32 days late, and in one case he used the wrong form. A review of the candidate’s campaign finance reports shows he also did not report the $384.31 filing fee for the position he is seeking.

Mangan dismissed an allegation that Fasbender failed to report an in-kind contribution related to a float at a parade in Lincoln. Fasbender told the commissioner he rode a horse along the side of the float, which displayed campaign signs for Fasbender as well as state Rep. Julie Dooling and U.S. Sen Steve Daines, and the commissioner found that “no evidence suggests that candidate Fasbender was involved in the creation or operation of this ‘great GOP float.’”

Most campaign violations are resolved by the payment of a negotiated fine, which has yet to be determined.

“The failure to fully and timely report and disclose cannot generally be excused by oversight or ignorance,” the commissioner wrote. “Excusable neglect cannot be applied to oversight or ignorance of the law as it relates to failures to fine and report.”

Fasbender said he does not take issue with any of the findings and is willing to accept the consequences of his mistakes.