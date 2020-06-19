County commission asks AG for help with vehicle registration wait times

Lewis and Clark County commissioners penned a letter to Attorney General Tim Fox Friday asking for assistance with improving "the quality and efficiency of vehicle and title registration services across Montana."
Wait times at the Lewis and Clark County Motor Vehicles Department have shot up in recent weeks due to a variety of factors, according to Commission Chair Susan Good Geise.
Geise said the combination of a severely outdated computer system, 90-day deadline extensions offered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages, and the typically large volume of registrations in June have overwhelmed the department, resulting in hours- and sometimes days-long wait times.
"Everyone at the county is painfully aware of the way-too-long lines," Geise said in an interview Friday. "It is heartbreaking to see people waiting all day in line."
Helena resident Shirley Reinbolt was sitting on the floor in the City-County Building hallway Friday afternoon at 2:30 while waiting to register her vehicle.
Reinbolt said this was the fourth consecutive day she has waited in line and that Friday she had been there since 11 a.m.
"No, it's not acceptable," she said.
Geise said there is no quick solution to the problem and that any substantive change will need to occur the state level.
Geise cited Montana statute that restricts how such services can be delivered and the "antiquated and rickety system" known as MERLIN, or Montana Enhanced Registration and Licensing Information Network, as the main problems resulting in lengthy wait times.
"It's going to take substantial investment from the Legislature," Geise said. "The system is irretrievably broken. We need to be brought into the 21st century."
The letter to Fox states the county has taken steps to address the issue, including increases in staff, an online appointment option and a public camera that allows people to view the line at the department windows prior to making the trip.
"Despite these efforts we continue to experience long lines and slow transactions," the letter states. "It is counterproductive for citizens to have to take time off work to pay vehicle taxes and fees ... There must be a better way."
Montana Department of Justice spokesman John Barnes said in an email Friday, "We’ll be responding to the commissioners’ concerns in due course."
In Montana, the Montana Attorney General Vehicle Services Bureau regulates title and registration of motor vehicles. All registrations take place at the local county treasurer’s office.
The VSB provides the county treasurer with hardware and software, and payments taken by each county are sent to the state of Montana.
Lewis and Clark County employs about 10 people to do title and registration work, though Geise said the county is cross training current county employees when possible. They process more 8,000 transactions per month, and approximately $12 million per year.
County staff encourages those with business with the motor vehicles department to check the live webcam prior to departing. That can be found at http://www.lccountymt.gov/car/motor-vehicle-web-cam.html.
Tags that have not expired can be renewed online with a few caveats. Additionally, renewals can be dropped in a lock box installed in the motor vehicle hall.
Appointments may be made by calling the department at 406-447-8328.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!