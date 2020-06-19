County commission asks AG for help with vehicle registration wait times

Geise cited Montana statute that restricts how such services can be delivered and the "antiquated and rickety system" known as MERLIN, or Montana Enhanced Registration and Licensing Information Network, as the main problems resulting in lengthy wait times.

"It's going to take substantial investment from the Legislature," Geise said. "The system is irretrievably broken. We need to be brought into the 21st century."

The letter to Fox states the county has taken steps to address the issue, including increases in staff, an online appointment option and a public camera that allows people to view the line at the department windows prior to making the trip.

"Despite these efforts we continue to experience long lines and slow transactions," the letter states. "It is counterproductive for citizens to have to take time off work to pay vehicle taxes and fees ... There must be a better way."

Montana Department of Justice spokesman John Barnes said in an email Friday, "We’ll be responding to the commissioners’ concerns in due course."

In Montana, the Montana Attorney General Vehicle Services Bureau regulates title and registration of motor vehicles. All registrations take place at the local county treasurer’s office.