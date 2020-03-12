Coronavirus: Bullock declares Montana emergency

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday said he signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Montana in response to the coronavirus.

There is not a confirmed case in the state, though a Montanan traveling in Maryland was diagnosed with the virus Wednesday.

The order comes as sporting events around the state were canceled and the university system announced it would be moving to online classes for the rest of the year.

The order opens access to $16 million in emergency funding, if necessary, as well as giving Bullock the ability to mobilize state resources.

So far 55 Montanans have been tested for the virus, and all those tests have come back negative. Bullock said Thursday the state has 1,000 tests available, and that tests are administered at a heath care provider's discretion.

A task force appointed by Bullock last week has established a hotline, as well as email and website for people to get information.

The phone line is 1-888-333-0461, the email is covid19info@mt.gov and the website is covid19.mt.gov. The phone line and email will be staffed 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

This story will be updated.

Love 14 Funny 5 Wow 4 Sad 1 Angry 2

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.