Commission taking more comments on proposed Helena Valley zoning amendments

The Lewis and Clark County Commission on Tuesday tabled a resolution of intention to adopt proposed rural district zoning regulation amendments in the Helena Valley.

Commissioners heard more than four hours of staff and public comment on the zoning advisory panel's and planning board's recommended amendments to the rural district zoning regulations before ultimately tabling the item in order to hear more public comment at Thursday's meeting, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers.

The proposed amendments include the addition of two exceptions to the hotly contested 10-acre lot size minimum, for cluster development -- a land use school of thought that prioritizes grouping development together in hubs with the goal of preserving rural, agricultural land -- and for planned developments with minor, major and no subdivisions.

Another proposed amendment lays out the approval process for granting such exceptions, which involves proving any development can provide adequate water service, fire protection and roads.

"If you can address those three constraints that we have evaluated and are in our growth policy, if you can address those constraints, then you can do a higher density," County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said.

Helena Valley resident Bill Gowan has long been a vocal opponent of the proposed regulations and had stern words for the commissioners during public comment.

Gowan said his home just north of Lincoln Road, near Bob's Valley Market, falls within the county's rural zoning district.

"I live out there. It's developed," Gowan said. "There's no 10 acres left."

He said he is concerned that the proposed amendments if adopted would make his property "non-conforming."

"I'm not going to be paying for a variance. I'm not having it," he said.

The proposed amendments also include a section outlining new road standards.

Lewis and Clark County Engineer Dan Karlin said the county did not implement its first road standards until 1983.

"We have a lot of roads built before any road standards," Karlin said.

With the sharp increase in Helena Valley development in recent years, the average daily traffic on roads like Valley Drive has doubled, wreaking havoc on the old roadways.

"As development happens, we see a greater deterioration of those roads," Karlin said, agreeing with Commission Chairman Jim McCormick that it was a "significant consideration" when drafting the amendment.

Hunthausen noted the months of public meetings, three open house meetings and reams of public comment submitted throughout process, which has lasted more than a year.

"We took that to heart, we listened to that, we really as a commission said, 'that's important to us,'" Hunthausen said.

