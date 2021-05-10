City and county hear shared department budget proposals

Members of the Helena City Commission and Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners recently heard fiscal year 2022 budget proposals from their shared departments.

Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen kicked things off at last week's meeting by presenting proposed budgets for both the 911 Dispatch Center and Support Services Division, a central repository for all reports and records generated by HPD and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.

SSD, city fund 219, is projecting expenditures to outpace revenue by about $221,000. The division is proposing to cover the loss with reserve funds, leaving a more than $400,000 cash balance.

The SSD fund is propped up by the local public safety mill levy and is largely used to pay the salaries of the division's and dispatch center's employees.

Hagen said the inflated expenditures are largely due to a nearly $300,000 increase in the division's salaries from the previous fiscal year projections. Overtime pay within that division is projected to exceed the previous fiscal year's projections by more than 114%.