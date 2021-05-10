City and county hear shared department budget proposals

Members of the Helena City Commission and Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners recently heard fiscal year 2022 budget proposals from their shared departments.
Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen kicked things off at last week's meeting by presenting proposed budgets for both the 911 Dispatch Center and Support Services Division, a central repository for all reports and records generated by HPD and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.
SSD, city fund 219, is projecting expenditures to outpace revenue by about $221,000. The division is proposing to cover the loss with reserve funds, leaving a more than $400,000 cash balance.
The SSD fund is propped up by the local public safety mill levy and is largely used to pay the salaries of the division's and dispatch center's employees.
Hagen said the inflated expenditures are largely due to a nearly $300,000 increase in the division's salaries from the previous fiscal year projections. Overtime pay within that division is projected to exceed the previous fiscal year's projections by more than 114%.
"One of the things we're looking at this year is a staffing study to help look at additional needs, especially at the 911 center," Hagen said during his presentation. "We are going to need additional dispatch staffing in the future to cover the increased needs of Lewis and Clark County, including mental health and fire, and we'll have to look at adequate funding sources in the future."
The 911 Dispatch Center, city fund 218, projects to run about $78,000 in the red in FY22, lowering cash reserves to about $482,000.
Currently, the dispatch center employs 14 full-time dispatchers with two more in training.
"It is a very difficult job to do and has very high turnover," Hagen said. "Hopefully we can hire enough staffing so that when we do slide to low numbers, it's still very sustainable."
The police department has received several grants recently to improve its communication equipment, including a new system for recording radio and phone traffic.
"Some of our future concerns and needs are the updating and replacing of outdated equipment and a sustainable capital replacement schedule," Hagen said. "The grants have been a lifesaver for us the last couple of years, but there are years we have not received any grant funding, so we are trying to build up reserves in these funds to replace costly systems when they do eventually go down."
Capital Transit Superintendent Elroy Golemon presented proposed budgets for both Capital Transit, city fund 580, and the East Valley bus route, city fund 581.
While the latter will just barely turn a profit, about $7,000 in fiscal year 2022, Capital Transit is projecting a budget deficit of about $130,000.
Golemon said Capital Transit ridership is slowly gaining, but it still sits at about 50% of pre-COVID numbers.
Community Facilities Department Director Troy Sampson detailed the operating budget for the City-County Admin Building for FY22, city fund 570. Sampson said expenditures other than capital purchases and debt payments are projected to increase nearly 6% over the FY21 adopted budget.
He attributed the rise to budgeted personnel costs. As such, the city will increase rent prices on its properties from $19 per square foot to $19.50.
The city also hopes to complete an east entrance door replacement, an initial phase of an LED lighting retrofit, roof repairs and conference room audio and video improvements in FY22.
Revenues for the City-County Building fund are projected to fall $123,000 short of expenditures.
Sampson also said projected revenues for the City-County central mail system fund, city fund 571, will fall about $39,000 short of expenditures due to the acquisition of a new mail car.
Projected expenditures in FY22 for the shared Law and Justice Center, the new home of the municipal court, are also expected to outpace revenue by about $45,000.
Helena Civic Television has proposed upping the cost of its services to both the city and county.
Its contract with the city is up for renewal in June, and the public access channel is proposing an increase from about $196,000 to nearly $202,000.
Helena Civic Television will also increase the cost of its services provided to the county from $147,000 to nearly $152,000.
The Heritage Tourism Council is requesting the city increase its annual contribution to its operations by more than $31,000. It is also proposing to reduce the county's contribution by about $26,000. This would balance the governments' contributions at about $52,000 apiece.
A draft of the city's entire FY22 preliminary budget was published on the city's website Friday.
City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk has also released a tentative timeline for the budget process.
Budget working sessions open to the public will take place May 12 through May 26.
The final preliminary FY22 budget is expected to be made public May 31.
A special commission meeting to adopt the final preliminary FY22 budget is expected to occur June 28.
First and second readings are scheduled for Aug. 23 and Sep. 7, respectively.