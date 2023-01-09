City absorbs curbside recycling rate hikes for Helena residents

The city of Helena is temporarily absorbing curbside recycling rate hikes, further subsidizing its contracted collection service for residents.

The commission voted unanimously to absorb what amounts to about $36,000 for the remainder of fiscal year 2023 following notice provided by the contractor, Helena Recycling, LLC, that rates would increase by $4 a month per residential customer in 2023, citing inflation.

The previous contract charged a total of $12.20 per month per residential customer. The city elected to subsidize the program and has paid $4.20 a month per customer, with the customers left to pick up the remaining $8.

Helena Recycling gave the city notice that the rate would increase for the first time since 2018, bringing the total to $16.20 per customer per month upon renewal of the contract Jan. 1. The contract is for one year with an option for a second year.

The commission's decision to absorb the increase pushes its total subsidy to $8.20 per customer per month for the remainder of the fiscal year, at which point the commission will revisit the subsidy and its "impact to to residential rates" during the fiscal year 2024 budget process, an internal memo states.

The additional money will be pulled from the solid waste residential capital reserves, a fund which prior to the rate increase held about $800,000.

Helena Public Works is in the midst of creating a new solid waste master plan, a process estimated to take about the next 18 months that will likely result in additional changes to the way recycling is collected in city limits.

"We're working through a joint solid waste master plan between the city and the county," Interim City Manager Tim Burton reminded the commissioners during a Dec. 14 city administrative meeting. "The recycling program will be reviewed in its totality with the commission in conjunction with the budget. So, you'll have all the information you need to make policy-level decisions in line with the next budget."

City Commissioner Melinda Reed thanked staff for their efforts to come to a solution that does not increase customer rates for the time being.

"I'm grateful for the time put in by staff to do that, and I appreciate that we have an opportunity to offset the increase until the next budget discussion," Reed said during the city commission's Dec. 19 vote.

City Commissioner Sean Logan said he is uncomfortable with the contract given the short notice of rate increases, a little more than a month ahead of the contract expiration, but that he is "happy to err on the side of using reserves until we have more time and can have a fuller discussion about that, but I do think there is some merit to the idea of those who benefit from it paying the increased cost, some or all."

Helena was among the first communities in Montana to begin a community-wide recycling program with its "Blue Bag" initiative in 1989.

The city began collecting recycling at its transfer station in 1993 and installed three drop-off locations in 2007, two in 2012 and another one in 2016.

The Blue Bag initiative was in place until 2015 when the city first began contracting with Helena Recycling for curbside collection.

Since 2015, residential service subscriptions have grown by a rate of 24% annually. As of November, the program had 1,442 subscribers.

The annual tonnage of waste diverted through the program has increased by an annual rate of 16.5%, according to public works staff.