Call 988: New lifeline among resources for Montanans in crisis

Thanks to a new national suicide hotline number going into effect on July 16, hope will be closer than ever for those in the state struggling with mental health, according to Montana officials who spoke at a press event on Tuesday.

“This new 988 number is for those in crisis or for those who know someone who is in crisis,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte at Tuesday's event.

The new 988 Lifeline comes from the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020. Gov. Gianforte sponsored the bill when he was Montana’s representative in the U.S. House.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Montana, and the state has the third highest suicide rate in the nation. The Montana fact sheet from AFSP also states, “74.91% of communities did not have enough mental health providers to serve residents in 2021, according to federal guidelines.”

Tuesday’s press event promoted the new number. At the event, experts talked about the importance of having a national, three-digit number.

“It’s more than just being an easy number to remember,” said Matt Taylor, a Missoulian and the director of network development for the national suicide prevention lifeline. “It’s also about providing more equitable services across the nation and in Montana. It’s about putting mental health crisis services at the same level of accessibility as our emergency medical services and law enforcement.”

Posters to help promote the 988 number in Montana were revealed at the event. Montana State University students made the posters as part of a service project in a graphic art class, said Bruce Barnhart, an instructor in MSU’s School of Art.

When a Montanan calls the hotline starting July 16, Gianforte said, they will be routed to one of three Montana call centers. Those centers operate in Great Falls, Bozeman and Missoula, and field up to 10,000 calls each year, Gianforte said. All three centers – Voices of Hope in Great Falls, the Help Center in Bozeman and Western Montana Mental Health in Missoula – are accredited to field calls to the 988 number.

“At 2 in the morning, when I’m hopefully asleep, there’s someone sitting in that office ready to take a call and ready to walk with somebody through a very difficult journey from darkness to light,” Taylor said. He added that hope, help, healing and recovery is the normal path for those who reach out to the lifeline.

At a Legislative Finance Committee work group hearing on June 30, Karl Rosston, the state’s suicide prevention coordinator, pointed to other organizations ready to help with suicide prevention in Montana along with the new 988 number – thanks in part to receiving grants from Montana’s House Bill 118 from 2017.

That bill’s text requires the Department of Public Health and Human Services to “administer a grant program from funds appropriated by the state legislature for suicide prevention activities.” The organizations must prove their activities are effective at suicide prevention to earn funding.

This year, Rosston said at the June 30 hearing, those grants are going to: the Tamarack Grief Resource Center, the Rural Behavioral Health Institute, Riverside Health and the Lewis and Clark County Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) teams.

The HB 118 grants were awarded on July 1. Many of these organizations received HB 118 funding before this year and are building on previous suicide prevention work.

Janet Lindow, RBHI’s executive director, said she’s received HB 118 grants four times – twice at RBHI. The funding, Lindow said, allows her organization to continue a project implementing suicide prevention screening at schools. The June 30 hearing brought up the lack of legislation requiring suicide prevention in Montana's schools, but RBHI is working to fill that gap.

Last year, the organization partnered with 10 schools and reached 1,020 students, Lindow said. This year, the state’s funding allows it to expand the screening program statewide, giving half the money to do this in the form of $99,800. Lindow anticipates RBHI reaching up to 10,000 students this year.

“We’re collecting real-time statistics on sixth through 12th graders and 10% are exhibiting suicidality,” Lindow said. “Ten percent of sixth to 12th graders are suffering and they need help.”

Tamarack Grief Resource Center and the LOSS teams in Lewis and Clark County use their funding to offer support for people who have lost someone to suicide.

“Individuals impacted by suicide loss are at an increased risk of suicide themselves,” Meg Smith, the assistant director of Tamarack Grief Resource Center, wrote in an emailed statement. “Access to specialized postvention support (support for individuals grieving a death by suicide) in the form of trauma and grief-informed care is a crucial element in comprehensive suicide prevention efforts.”

Tamarack Grief Resource Center, which has received HB 118 funding since 2018, offers counseling, grief support in the form of things like support groups and bereavement camps, and grief education.

The LOSS teams, according to Jess Hegstrom, Lewis and Clark County’s suicide prevention coordinator, also focus on postvention. The teams started in the county with an HB 118 grant in 2021. They are the first of their kind in Montana, but the teams have been present in other places since 1998, Hegstrom said.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have more support at the community level and to make sure they have the support they need,” Hegstrom said.

The teams consist of a mental health expert and a suicide loss survivor. The pair goes to the home of someone who’s just lost a loved one to suicide and offers resources and support. Hegstrom said it usually takes up to four and a half years for suicide loss survivors to reach out, and the LOSS teams offer an earlier opportunity to work through those feelings.

“I was one of those people, and working with this is just so hopeful,” Hegstrom said.

The DPHHS, in addition to the HB 118 grants, is also doling out a $400,000 grant to Montana’s three suicide lifelines to help maintain the staffing necessary to handle call levels as the state transitions to the 988 number.

“In Montana, we look out for one another. It’s what we do,” Gianforte said. “Neighbors help neighbors. And I ask all Montanans to reach out to your family members, friends or neighbors who might be struggling. Don’t wait. Check in on them.”

If you are in crisis, please call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. Starting on July 16, you can get help by calling or texting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. The old numbers will still be able to connect you to help as well.