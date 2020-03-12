Bullock declares state of emergency in Montana over coronavirus

The order opens access to $16 million in emergency funding, if necessary, and also gives Bullock the ability to mobilize state resources. The emphasis is on limiting exposure and slowing the spread of the virus when it arrives in Montana.

So far 55 Montanans have been tested for the virus, and all those tests have come back negative. Bullock said Thursday the state the capacity to test 1,000 people. Todd Harwell, administrator of the Public Health and Safety Division of the state health department, said tests are administered at a heath care provider's discretion. Test results are available generally the same day the test is administered.

Harwell emphasized people should notify their health care provider if they want to be tested so they can avoid spreading an illness at a facility waiting room. For those who face cost barriers to testing, Harwell said to look to community health centers as lower-cost options with sliding-scale fees.