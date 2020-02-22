Bozeman forum: Cooney cites experience, Williams says she's got fresh ideas

BOZEMAN — Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney told people gathered in an auditorium here Friday night that he was the governor candidate with the necessary experience to run the state and protect progress made under 16 years of Democratic control of the governor's office, while Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams said she has the fresh ideas to take on an increasingly challenging political landscape, as the two participated in a forum for the party's candidates for state government's top job.
Williams and Cooney met for their second forum at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture. They previously shared a stage in Billings Feb. 12. The primary election is June 2.
Before joining the Bullock administration, Cooney was the secretary of state, the state Senate president and a legislator. He was also an administrator and deputy commissioner of the state labor department and director of the Montana Historical Society. A central message of his campaign is his resume, with Cooney saying it shows he has a record of fighting for Montanans.
"Montanans have trusted me to be lieutenant governor. They've trusted me to be state senator. They've trusted me to be secretary of state and president of the state Senate and serve in the Legislature," Cooney said. "I know how to roll up my sleeves and go to work right off the bat as governor."
Williams runs a business that consults with some of the largest companies and nonprofits in the country. Her parents are Carol Williams, the first woman to hold a majority leader position in the state Senate and founder of Carol's List, which supports Democratic women candidates; and Pat Williams, who was in Congress from 1979-1997.
Williams told the crowd the state needs a leader with different ideas, developed from her experience in the private sector.
"In 2020 Montana is at a crossroads. We're up against a new set of challenges and I think that needs a new set of solutions," Williams said. "If we're going to beat (U.S. Rep. and Republican governor candidate Greg Gianforte), we need new ideas. We need a new generation of leadership.… I think Montana faces very different problems than we did even four years ago and we need big, bold solutions to stand up to the Trump administration."
Williams continued addressing most of her criticism toward Gianforte, upon whom Democrats have universally settled as their expected opponent after the primary. She started answering several questions by saying the most important thing Democrats could do to address a slate of issues is defeat Gianforte and keep the governorship in Democratic hands. Current Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, is termed out from running again. He came into office after the 2012 election, following the eight-year administration of former Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer.
On the Republican side of this year's primary, Gianforte faces Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski, of Kalispell.
Cooney's most significant jab at Gianforte came in his closing remarks.
"We don't need a governor coming in from out of state who is a multi-millionaire who doesn't understand our values because they don't live our values," Cooney said.
In a shift from their previous match-up, Williams was less critical specifically of what she said in the first forum were shortcomings of the Bullock administration. While Williams discussed those issues Friday night, such as budget cuts in 2017 or a lack of a statewide preschool program, she didn't characterize them so much as Bullock's failings but problems for the state to solve.
Williams said affordable child care and preschool is an issue for families across the state, and that the next administration needs to prioritize it. Cooney said the lack of capacity in such programs is a challenge that hurts the state economically by keeping people out of the workforce.
Both candidates said prescription drugs were far too expensive. Williams again, as she did in the Billings debate, referenced bus trips Schweitzer took to Canada to buy medications and said the state should look at legislation to cap drug costs.
Cooney said he worked to protect Medicaid expansion in Montana and has proposed a policy to import medications from Canada, something he wants to do on Day 1 if elected governor.
Williams also shared the same story she did from the Billings forum about a woman from North Dakota seeking abortion care in Montana because it was not available at her home, and held up an amicus brief Gianforte signed onto before the U.S. Supreme Court advocating the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion access decision.
"Montana women and men are going to stop him," Williams said of Gianforte.
Cooney again talked about his longevity working on access to health care for women.
"This is a battle I have fought since I walked into the state Legislature for the first time," Cooney said, adding that his veto pen would be busy against anti-abortion bills brought by an expected GOP-dominated Legislature in 2021, if he's elected governor.
The candidates offered fairly similar ideas about investing in renewable energy and partnering with private industry while easing the transition for employees at the coal-fired power plant and coal mine in the town of Colstrip as it phases out.
Williams also focused on tapping money from out-of-state residents who vacation in Montana or purchase trophy properties here.
"They are buying up big tracts of lands, they are locking it off and they are not paying their fair share," Williams said. "It is well past time that we say you are welcome in Montana but you are going to pave the roads that you drive on, you are going to pay for the schools that you're not sending your kids to and you are going to pay for the Main Streets you're not shopping at."