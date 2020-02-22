Bozeman forum: Cooney cites experience, Williams says she's got fresh ideas

BOZEMAN — Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney told people gathered in an auditorium here Friday night that he was the governor candidate with the necessary experience to run the state and protect progress made under 16 years of Democratic control of the governor's office, while Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams said she has the fresh ideas to take on an increasingly challenging political landscape, as the two participated in a forum for the party's candidates for state government's top job.

Williams and Cooney met for their second forum at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture. They previously shared a stage in Billings Feb. 12. The primary election is June 2.

Before joining the Bullock administration, Cooney was the secretary of state, the state Senate president and a legislator. He was also an administrator and deputy commissioner of the state labor department and director of the Montana Historical Society. A central message of his campaign is his resume, with Cooney saying it shows he has a record of fighting for Montanans.

"Montanans have trusted me to be lieutenant governor. They've trusted me to be state senator. They've trusted me to be secretary of state and president of the state Senate and serve in the Legislature," Cooney said. "I know how to roll up my sleeves and go to work right off the bat as governor."