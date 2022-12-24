Biggest local stories of 2022: Three people held Helena's city manager title this year

Editor's note This story is part of a 10-part series on the biggest local stories of 2022.

The revolving door within the office of Helena’s city manager continued in 2022, as three people have held the title within the last 12 months.

Six people have worked as city manager or interim city manager since Ron Alles retired in June 2018, after nearly eight years in the position.

Helena started 2022 with then-City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk, whose employment contract took effect on Oct. 19, 2020, and was set to end on Dec. 31 of this year. However, she resigned from the position abruptly and without explanation in February.

In a statement issued in March, Harlow-Schalk said the city commission had been getting involved in operational matters assigned to the city manager, that the section of city code that requires the governing body to adopt personnel policies conflicts with the authority given to the city manager by the city charter, and that she believed the governing body was requiring her to violate the charter and her professional association’s code of ethics.

The city commission then issued a statement saying that it "denies it is violating the city charter, nor asked Ms. Harlow-Schalk to violate ethical obligations she held as city manager. The city charter specifically provides that the city commission acts legislatively to make policy and the city manager carries out those policies.”

Although he had already accepted another job as deputy director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns, then-City Attorney Thomas Jodoin agreed to extend his employment with the city for about a month to serve as interim city manager until someone else was selected to fill the role.

Tim Burton, who was Helena’s city manager from 2000 to 2009, was chosen in mid-March to return to the position on an interim basis. Burton is still working as interim city manager and has said he would apply for the long-term city manager position.

The city is now accepting applications for the long-term position and plans to begin reviewing candidates on Jan. 23, with the hope of filling the job by April. The annual salary range for the position is $160,000 to $195,000, depending on qualifications.

At a cost of $150 per hour, the city has contracted with Helena-based consultant Communication and Management Services LLC to lead the recruitment process.