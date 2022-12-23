 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biggest local stories of 2022: Montana says goodbye to political giant Eric Feaver

Montana political giant Eric Feaver died in his Helena home June 22 of natural causes.

Feaver was the top vote-getter among the four candidates who ran for Helena City Commission in November 2021, and he was sworn into the seat the next month.

During his short time on the city commission, Feaver helped approve one of the largest city budgets and hire a Helena Police Department chief, and he made key votes on a variety of issues. 

Feaver was also a Vietnam War combat medic, a longtime state employee union leader and a driving force in state politics.

From 1984 to 2020, Feaver was president of the MEA, MEA-MFT and finally the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE), which represents 23,000 professional and classified employees working in public schools, the university system, Head Start, local and state governments, and private health care across Montana. His 36 years in leadership made him one of the longest-serving elected union officials in America.

Eric Feaver memorial

Hundreds gather in July 2022 for a memorial in honor of Eric Feaver, a longtime state employee union leader and educator who was serving as a Helena city commissioner at the time of his death.

A funeral, attended by hundreds, was held for Feaver on July 21.

During the service, MFPE Executive Director Erik Burke said upon learning the news of the passing of their former colleague, many of the MFPE employees had lunch together and grieved that afternoon under the two flowering crab apple trees in front of the building that Feaver himself planted in 1979.

Feaver tended by all accounts a splendid garden at his home as well.

Burke said MFPE would be planting a crab apple tree on the Capitol grounds in Feaver's memory.

"Eric was many things. He was a great leader; he was a brilliant strategist, an extraordinary lobbyist; he was a pillar of this community," Burke said. "But, yes, at his core, he was a gardener, a nurturer, somebody who worked the long game to see the fruits of his labor."

commission oath.JPG

From left, Helena City Commissioners Eric Feaver and Melinda Reed and Mayor Wilmot Collins pose for a photo in the commission chambers in December 2021, following their swearing in ceremony.

City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff was appointed Aug. 29 to fill the seat vacated by Feaver. Shirtliff's appointment runs to Jan. 1, 2024.

Shirtliff told the Independent Record days after his swearing-in: "I work for the people of Helena, and we have to face the problems at hand with an eye on the future. I will respect the voters' wishes who elected Eric. He was the top vote-getter last year."

Eric Feaver in Vietnam

Army Medic Eric Feaver driving a Dodge Powerwagon ambulance as part of a convoy from LZ Oasis to Ban Me Thuot, South Vietnam.
Helena city commission candidate Eric Feaver (copy)

Eric Feaver answers a question during a city candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Local Government Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

