Bids for Helena's Beattie Street Trailhead project much lower than expected

Leland told city commissioners during Wednesday's administrative meeting that he cannot account for the discrepancies in the city's estimate and the bids he received.

"Why they came in that low, I do not have an explanation," Leland said.

Leland said he does not see any red flags, especially since all four bids were at about the same price point.

"They're all right there, so we suspect this is a good bid, not just one that did not understand the project and came in way too low or looking for a gigantic change order to get there," he said. "We feel very confident with this bid."

Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said the city typically offers a conservatively high cost estimate for such projects.

"With our cost estimates, we try to be overly conservative," Ponozzo said. "What would be worse would be if the bids came in higher than expected. This is certainly a better scenario for everyone."

The project will not be awarded to Helena Sand & Gravel until after the city commission approves the budget amendment, if it chooses to do so.