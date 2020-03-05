Bids for Helena's Beattie Street Trailhead project much lower than expected

Helena city staff received four proposals for work on the Beattie Street Trailhead project last week.
City Engineer Ryan Leland updated the city commissioners during Wednesday evening's administrative meeting and recommended the city select Helena Sand & Gravel's low bid of about $300,000.
That price includes the construction of a paved, 20-spot parking lot at Beattie Street's southern terminus and a plethora of street work, including traffic-calming sidewalk bulb-outs and additional signage.
Last month, the city commission gave initial approval for a fiscal year 2020 budget amendment that would have allocated $900,000 for the project, with $200,000 coming out of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands' budget, $300,000 from the Streets Department and $400,000 from the general fund.
With the bids all coming in much lower than anticipated, the city is expected to update the budget amendment to remove the $400,000 earmark from the general fund. The proposed allocations from the other departments are expected to remain unchanged.
A final public hearing for that budget amendment is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the Commission Chambers. The commission will hear any objections to the final adoption of the resolution at this time.
The winning bid estimates the paved parking lot will cost about $142,000 and the Beattie Street improvements will cost about $180,000.
Leland told city commissioners during Wednesday's administrative meeting that he cannot account for the discrepancies in the city's estimate and the bids he received.
"Why they came in that low, I do not have an explanation," Leland said.
Leland said he does not see any red flags, especially since all four bids were at about the same price point.
"They're all right there, so we suspect this is a good bid, not just one that did not understand the project and came in way too low or looking for a gigantic change order to get there," he said. "We feel very confident with this bid."
Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said the city typically offers a conservatively high cost estimate for such projects.
"With our cost estimates, we try to be overly conservative," Ponozzo said. "What would be worse would be if the bids came in higher than expected. This is certainly a better scenario for everyone."
The project will not be awarded to Helena Sand & Gravel until after the city commission approves the budget amendment, if it chooses to do so.
The city has collected more than two years' worth of public input on the project. The traffic-calming aspects of the plan were added based on the public input, as was the reduction of the number of parking spots.
Ponozzo said city engineers also attempted to alleviate residents' concerns about potential noise and the project's visual impact to the neighborhood by incorporating a berm and trees into the design.
During the Feb. 10 city commission meeting, Prickly Pear Land Trust Project Manager Nate Kopp pointed to a 2018 study of Helena’s trail system conducted by the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research as evidence of the trail's importance not only to the local community but also the economy. Prickly Pear Land Trust is the city's primary trail maintenance partner.
The study estimated that more than 63,000 people utilized Helena's South Hills Trails System in 2017, about 20% of whom were out-of-town visitors who contributed more than $4 million to the local economy. That number has likely increased since 2017.
Ponozzo said a timeline for the construction has not yet been established. She said that process will begin "once all the pieces have fallen into place."