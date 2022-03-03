Applications accepted for Helena's interim city manager job

Applications are being accepted until Monday from those interested in serving as Helena's interim city manager after former City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk abruptly resigned Feb. 18.

Mayor Wilmot Collins has appointed city commissioners Sean Logan and Melinda Reed to an ad-hoc recruitment committee to lead in the hiring of an interim city manager.

This person will serve as the chief administrative officer, provide leadership for department directors and its nearly 350 employees and oversee the daily business of government.

The salary is $14,713 per month, along with a $200-per-month automobile allowance. The person would begin on or before April 1 and would be expected to serve in the position for up to nine months, through Dec. 31.

This term could be shortened if a permanent city manager is hired in the interim, officials said.

Those interested should submit a letter, including a resume, addressed to the Ad-Hoc Committee to the City Clerk, Dannai Clayborn, electronically at DMCLAYBORN@helenamt.gov or physically at the City Clerk’s Office, 316 N. Park Ave., #322, Helena, MT 59623.

Letters of interest must be received no later than 5 p.m. Monday.

Candidates should note in their letter whether they assert their right to individual privacy in their submission.

Officials entered into an agreement with City Attorney Thomas Jodoin to serve as interim city manager from March 2 to April 1, with compensation of $14,713. Jodoin had planned to resign from the city Feb. 25 to become deputy director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns but agreed to delay his departure.

City officials have said Harlow-Schalk did not offer a specific reason for leaving. Her contract with the city started on Oct. 19, 2020 and was set to end on Dec. 31 of this year. Her annual salary was $154,000.

The ad-hoc committee will make recommendations to the commission. A meeting will be scheduled to select a candidate.

As a temporary employee, the candidate is not eligible to participate in the city’s health, dental, or vision insurance programs. The candidate is also not entitled to participate in any plans, arrangements or distributions by the city pertaining to or in connection with life insurance, disability insurance, pension, retirement (unless otherwise required by law).

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.