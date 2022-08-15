A dozen apply for open Helena City Commission seat

The Helena City Commission received 12 applications for the vacant seat on the governing body by its 4 p.m. Monday deadline.

The seat, vacated by the late City Commissioner Eric Feaver, who at age 77 died of natural causes in June, will be filled by an appointee until Jan. 1, 2024. This position, along with those held by Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan, will be on the ballots in the Nov. 7, 2023, election.

The city opened the application period July 25 and received applications from the following individuals:

Kent Barnes

John Benoit

Walter Deege

Brianne Harrington

Mark Judeman

Kimberly Mangold

Patty Mastin

Mike McCabe

Troy McGee

Andy Shirtliff

James Sutcliffe

Jacob Torgerson

The application materials from the 12 candidates were not immediately available.

City commissioners will submit the names of their top five candidates to the city clerk on Aug. 17, and those with the most votes will be interviewed. The first round of interviews will be held during a public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

In addition to the city charter-outlined requirements that applicants must be 18 or older and reside within the city limits, the commission will consider applicants' ability to fulfill the position's duties, meet time commitments and demonstrate "a commitment to the City Charter," a July 25 public service announcement states.

The commission plans to appoint a candidate during its Aug. 29 meeting.