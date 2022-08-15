 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

A dozen apply for open Helena City Commission seat

  • 0

The Helena City Commission received 12 applications for the vacant seat on the governing body by its 4 p.m. Monday deadline.

The seat, vacated by the late City Commissioner Eric Feaver, who at age 77 died of natural causes in June, will be filled by an appointee until Jan. 1, 2024. This position, along with those held by Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan, will be on the ballots in the Nov. 7, 2023, election.

The city opened the application period July 25 and received applications from the following individuals:

  • Kent Barnes
  • John Benoit
  • Walter Deege
  • Brianne Harrington
  • Mark Judeman
  • Kimberly Mangold
  • Patty Mastin
  • Mike McCabe
  • Troy McGee
  • Andy Shirtliff
  • James Sutcliffe
  • Jacob Torgerson

The application materials from the 12 candidates were not immediately available. 

People are also reading…

City commissioners will submit the names of their top five candidates to the city clerk on Aug. 17, and those with the most votes will be interviewed. The first round of interviews will be held during a public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

In addition to the city charter-outlined requirements that applicants must be 18 or older and reside within the city limits, the commission will consider applicants' ability to fulfill the position's duties, meet time commitments and demonstrate "a commitment to the City Charter," a July 25 public service announcement states.

The commission plans to appoint a candidate during its Aug. 29 meeting.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Helena airport to host Montana Airline Rendezvous

Helena airport to host Montana Airline Rendezvous

Helena Regional Airport will be hosting the Montana Airline Rendezvous next month, a two-day event in which Montana commercial airports will meet with airline representatives in the hopes of bringing more flights to the Big Sky state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News