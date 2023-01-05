A concrete conundrum: Helena officials considering push for more sidewalks

A long history of granted variances, unenforced policy and limited contractor availability has left nearly half of Helena's roads without sidewalks.

Helena Transportation Systems Director David Knoepke said during a work session with the city commission in early November dubbed the Sidewalk Summit that less than 60% of Helena has sidewalks adjacent to roadways.

"Anecdotally, people have told me in areas where there is a lot of sidewalks, people are out walking, and even in areas where there aren't sidewalks, people are out walking, but they're walking in the street," Knoepke said. "That's not really where we want folks walking, especially on some of the busier neighborhood collector streets similar to (Knight Street)."

Transportation Systems Deputy Director Chris Couey said in a Dec. 29 interview that staff conducted a recent desktop audit by inspecting every street within city limits via Google Earth and verifying the results in person.

Couey called it a "low tech measurement." While fairly comprehensive, the survey does not take actual measurements, a job the city typically contracts out, but merely notes whether or not a sidewalk is present and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Some pedestrian routes are considered by the city to be "partially improved" and boast sealed gravel shoulders adjacent to the road. The city does not count those as sidewalks.

Part of the problem is a lack of enforcement.

Chapter 4, section 7-4 of Helena's city code, adopted in June 1990, states "all property having a frontage upon the side or margin of any street shall be deemed to be abutting property, and such property shall be chargeable, as provided by this chapter, for all cost of maintenance, repairs or renewal of any form of sidewalk improvement between the said street margin and the roadway lying in front of and adjacent to said property."

Knoepke said even if property adjacent to a road was built without sidewalks, the city commission is allowed by city code to "order in sidewalks."

"But I think it's more of a project for the city to come and show the community why we need sidewalks," he said. "It's not just because they're gray and look great in front of your house. That boulevard feature not only enhances your house, but there are a lot of advantages to sidewalks."

Adding to the problem is a lack of availability of contractors to do the work. Knoepke said even the city has difficulty finding contractors willing to commit to such small projects as sidewalk repairs. He said the city will bundle smaller projects together to entice contractors, but the average homeowner in need of one sidewalk has little chance of securing the labor.

"Unless you've called them and they've actually returned your calls and got an estimate and build date sometime in January or February, they get booked up pretty fast," Knoepke said. "So it is difficult for even the city to get contractors to bid on our sidewalk program."

Knoepke suggested that if the commission elects to begin enforcing the sidewalk code, it should consider building in ample lead times as a result of contractor scarcity and winter construction shutdowns.

City Commissioner Emily Dean noted that enforcing this code would mean saddling some Helena homeowners with an average bill of about $10,000.

"Sidewalks are expensive," Dean said. "I don't know about any of you, but I don't have $10,000 sitting around. I don't think the average Helena citizen does."

Knoepke also pointed to a "large number of sidewalk variance requests" as a contributor to the discontinuity of Helena sidewalks.

City code permits a sidewalk variance to be granted only for the placement of sidewalks. There is no other code pertaining to sidewalk variance requests and no guidance for the commission's decision-making process on such requests.

Knoepke noted many of the granted variances over the years, which more often than not resulted in the property owner not installing sidewalks, were due to unimproved streets and a lack of sidewalks in the area.

"I have a hard time requiring someone to put in sidewalks when there isn't a sidewalk for miles," City Commissioner Sean Logan said of granting recent variances during a Dec. 29 interview. "I struggle with the patchwork aspect."

Interim City Manager Tim Burton said during the Sidewalk Summit that "part of reviewing the code is to see if you want to change some of the code."

"Maybe you do down the road consider criteria, so rather than having it go in front of the commission, it can be an administrative process if it meets your criteria," Burton said.

Helenans over the decades have also waffled on the need for sidewalks.

Dean said Helenans in 1894 petitioned the city commission to install sidewalks around town, eager to replace the wooden plank boardwalks. But by the 1950s, Helena began to see a spike in population, development spread further outward and sidewalks became an afterthought.

It was not until 1990 that city code was revised to require sidewalks to be built with any new construction.

"There's a gap of about 40 years there that's caused this problem," Dean said. "It's important context that since Helena's founding, folks did want sidewalks, but there was a kind of cultural shift."

Sidewalks are once again en vogue, and the city has taken steps to improve pedestrian options around town. Groups including the Helena Citizens' Council and Non-motorized Travel Advisory Council have renewed calls for improving sidewalks.

City staff recently implemented a sidewalk grinding program. A crew member will come shave about an inch of concrete off the top of any sidewalk tripping hazard if deemed beneficial.

The city also offers a 10-year, zero interest loan, similar to its water and sewer connection line replacement loans, for homeowners unable to afford sidewalk installation or replacement.

Knoepke said the city's revolving loan program is currently funded with about $150,000 annually from the general fund.

Couey said about a dozen sidewalk projects were completed last year through the program, but because the city's contractor had other, higher-dollar contracts to fulfill, the city was unable to exhaust the program's yearly budget.

"There was definitely more people wanting to be in the program than we would have been able to fund anyway," Couey said in November.

According to Knoepke, more than 200 people were on a waiting list for the program at one time.

The question in front of the commission at the moment is whether it wants to strive for sidewalks everywhere.

If not, the city can elect to continue funding its existing programs with the option to revise.

If the answer is yes, Couey said, the "most logical answer to that is a sidewalk district."

The city could choose to create one or more sidewalk districts, collect assessments from property owners in the districts and use that money to fund sidewalk construction.

"That allows the city to both have the funding and actively pursue putting in sidewalks," he said.

What that district or those districts will look like and how they are assessed is to be determined, with the key decision being whether to assess all properties equally or equitably.

Logan has made it clear he is opposed to special assessment districts, previously likening the water and sewer connection line replacement program assessments to taxation without representation.

Logan said he truly understood the value of proper sidewalks as his father's health began declining and mobility was more and more a struggle.

"Sidewalks are very important to me," he said. "But it's an issue we haven't addressed in a broader community-wide sense."

He said while sidewalks are a critical need, they may not necessarily rise to the level of the need for a fully staffed police force.

"We've got big decisions ahead of us, but we have to come to them in the context of the totality of needs that exist in the city," he said.

City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff said he is in favor of exploring potential special districts.

Both Knoepke and Couey advocated in November for a measured approach that could be a blend of continuing existing programs and forming smaller assessment districts to repair or install smaller, more strategic portions of sidewalk.

"A possible approach is to start with the schools and work outward," Knoepke said. "Now our schools aren't distributed equally throughout the city to where that works out perfectly, but it does give us a good starting point, and as we go one block, two blocks, three blocks out, eventually those rings will overlap."

Federal funding could also aid the city with its paving priorities.

The Federal Safe Routes to School program offers grants to communities to make walking or biking to school safer for children.

"I've been supportive and will continue to be supportive of starting from the Safe Routes to Schools approach," Dean said.

Grant awards require applicants to show a complete inventory of a school district's needs for consideration, and Dean said the city has worked closely with Helena Public Schools in recent years to meet requirements and come up with a grant proposal.

"There is a number of ways we can do this," Knoepke said. "I think the bigger question is finding that sustainable funding source that is economically viable for folks and the city and trying to implement it in the most efficient way."