Gold Star Family Day

Fort Harrison was the site of the annual Gold Star Mother's and Family Day ceremony, which took place at the Service Club on Sunday, hosted by the Montana National Guard and the VFW.
After the opening prayer by State VFW Chaplain Jim Porter, master of ceremonies Col. Lonnie Cook (Ret), Commander VFW Post No. 12177, read a brief history of the event which serves as a reminder of the losses of military families, and is held on the last Sunday of September.
It was originally formed in 1928 for mothers of whose sons were lost during World War I, and it holds a congressional charter (under Title 36, 211 of the United States Code), according to Porter. Its name came from the custom of families of servicemen hanging a banner called a service flag in the windows of their homes.
The service flag had a star for each family member in the Armed Forces. Living servicemen were represented by a blue star, and those who had lost their lives in combat were represented by a gold star.
In 2012, President Barack Obama issued a presidential proclamation commemorating September 30, 2012, as “Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day.”
Sunday's event featured guest speaker Ron Merwin, a Navy nuclear submarine veteran and Montana's Veteran's of Foreign Wars State Commander, who addressed the group of about 25 in the Service Club and recognized those in attendance “who bear the burden of losing a son or daughter” while serving in the armed forces.
Merwin, a 3-time All-American VFW Commander at Ronan's Post 5652, read President Abraham Lincoln's letter of solice to a mother who lost five sons in Civil War, stating the letter “is just as appropriate today, as it was 157 years ago.”
“The VFW and the Gold Star Mothers and Families have similar objectives,” Merwin said in closing, “of insuring the preservation of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.”
Next, a representative for Senator Jon Tester, Chairman of the Senate Veteran's Affairs Committee, spoke, ahead of a brief video from Senator Steve Daines. American Legion State Commander Glen Sharboro was also in attendance.
Then American Legion State Chaplain Chaya Semple led a responsive reading of “We Remember Them,” followed by Chaplain Porter's closing prayer.
Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878, or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR