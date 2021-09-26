Gold Star Family Day

Fort Harrison was the site of the annual Gold Star Mother's and Family Day ceremony, which took place at the Service Club on Sunday, hosted by the Montana National Guard and the VFW.

After the opening prayer by State VFW Chaplain Jim Porter, master of ceremonies Col. Lonnie Cook (Ret), Commander VFW Post No. 12177, read a brief history of the event which serves as a reminder of the losses of military families, and is held on the last Sunday of September.

It was originally formed in 1928 for mothers of whose sons were lost during World War I, and it holds a congressional charter (under Title 36, 211 of the United States Code), according to Porter. Its name came from the custom of families of servicemen hanging a banner called a service flag in the windows of their homes.

The service flag had a star for each family member in the Armed Forces. Living servicemen were represented by a blue star, and those who had lost their lives in combat were represented by a gold star.

In 2012, President Barack Obama issued a presidential proclamation commemorating September 30, 2012, as “Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day.”