Alicia and Anne Pichette like to get their hands dirty.

The mother-daughter duo finds playing with clay a fun way to spend time together.

They’re among a host of ceramic artists and hobbyists at Helena’s inaugural Summer Art Walk, Friday, July 14, showing their works at a Park Avenue Block Party 4 to 8 p.m. in front of Blackfoot River Brewing.

On a recent afternoon, they shared some of their works in a lovely courtyard, landscaped by the mom, Alicia.

If you go... What: Summer Art Walk When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 14 Where: Downtown Info: Maps will be available Downtown the week of the Art Walk

It’s no surprise when looking at her gorgeous garden, why beautiful plants decorate their pots.

A bowl with vibrant red blossoms catches the eye; windblown leaves scatter across another dish; and

small, bright yellow and blue birds cheerily encircle a coffee cup.

Homey and inviting and eye-catching, their pieces are often made for friends.

“I like making it for a specific person,” Anne said.

And they love hearing stories from friends who were served a cup of coffee in one of their cups at someone’s house.

“That’s exciting for us,” Alicia said. “It means people love them and use them.”

A chance art class in high school first hooked Anne on throwing pots.

She took a few classes in college and gravitated back to it, taking community classes at The Bray and then the Clay Arts Guild with her mom.

What drew Alicia to clay, “is it’s easy.”

“And you can’t make a mistake. If you make a mistake and the clay is wet you just fold it up,” and can start over.

“We both like to do high temperature gas firings because the process is so interesting in the way the glazes respond,” Alicia said.

“I don’t think of myself as an artist,” Anne said.

“We have incredible talent in Helena,” she said, referring to artists like Richard and Penny Swanson and Sarah Jaeger, noting that works by them and other talented artists are in cupboards across Helena.

“I mostly make functional pieces…mostly bowls,” and she gets a lot of practice making bowls for benefits.

They’re grateful they’ve found the Clay Arts Guild.

“It is a tremendous, tremendous facility in this community,” said Alicia. “It provides a space for hobbyists. We have 103 members. It’s a busy place.

“We can go out there any … hour. It gives us an opportunity to do something together.”

They’ve liked taking classes and that people are generous in sharing their skills. “Everyone’s open to answering questions.”

Right now, the Guild is so popular there’s a waiting list.

Another thing they really like about the Guild is how much it gives back to the community – donating bowls for Empty Bowls events and auction items for local benefits.

“We’re a group of people who really enjoy playing in mud and learning all kinds of techniques of working with clay,” ranging from beginning to advanced skills, said Guild board president Alea Avila.

“It’s a very quiet, peaceful, calm place.”

It’s all volunteer-run and has a volunteer board, she added.

Located at 3025 Bozeman Ave., it offers 6,500 square feet of space, which they’ve pretty much filled up.

People can check it out Saturday, July 15, during an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more info, visit https://www.clayartsguildofhelena.com/.

The Art Walk block party is hosted by Blackfoot River Brewing Company, Park Avenue Bakery and Berkshire Hathaway.

Fourteen artists, mostly potters, will be on hand showing their creations and representing primarily the Clay Arts Guild and the Montana Clay Tour http://www.montanaclaytour.com/, which offers an opportunity to visit local ceramics studios and talk with artists Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16.

Archie Bray resident artists, past residents and friends of the Bray will also be on hand Art Walk night for a Bray, Clay & Brews Community Gathering inside Blackfoot River Brewing.

They won’t be showing ceramics, but will be celebrating community.

“We’re just trying to reconnect with the community after the pandemic,” said communications manager Amanda Wilkey. “We’re trying to reconnect and rekindle with anyone who ever loved the Bray.”

The Big Sky Mudflaps will play dance music for an afterparty on Park Avenue. Like the Clay Arts Guild, The Bray is not part of the weekend Montana Clay Tour, but will have their galleries open noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

Located at 2915 Country Club Ave., The Bray will exhibit works donated for its 27th Annual Benefit Auction, which includes more than 200 pieces.

The items can also be viewed online at https://archiebray.org/event/bray-benefit-online-auction-2/.

The auction runs through July 20 and 21, depending on the items.

For more information, visit archiebray@archiebray.org.

For info on the Art Walk, visit https://downtownhelena.com/.