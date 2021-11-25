Girls Thrive: Empowering girls through physical activities and education

Girls Thrive (GT) is a Helena-based, nonprofit organization on a mission to inspire girls to empower themselves through a variety of physical activities and educational lessons designed to promote self-confidence, self-esteem, and positive body image.

GT currently offers three 6-8 week sessions during the year, plus confidence workshops during the summer, for girls from 6-12th grade.

The core sports in our programs are mountain biking and running, with a variety of cross-training activities such as yoga, swimming, kickboxing, and rock climbing. The educational lessons also vary and have most recently included body image, communication, nutrition, bone health, self-worth, and leadership.

Research demonstrates that by 14 years old, girls drop out of sports at two times the rate of boys for reasons including: lack of access, changing bodies, and lack of positive role models. Additionally, 70% of girls nationally believe they are not good enough or do not measure up in some way, including their appearance, academics, and relationships with family and friends. GT bridges that gap for a diverse array of girls and encourages them to stay active and involved, despite the many challenges.

GT is need of:

• A new mountain bike (size: extra small 14”)

• A projector (due to Covid this is crucial for indoor presentations and gatherings)

• Yoga mats

• Cash gifts, which allow us to continue offering full and partial scholarships to girls from families with limited incomes ($130 pays for a girl to attend our 8 week program, though any amount is helpful).

With your help, we can inspire more girls to empower themselves for brighter and stronger futures. Gifts can be made through our website: www.girlsthrive.com or checks made payable to Girls Thrive can be mailed to: Girls Thrive, PO Box 1771, Helena, MT 59624. If you would like to be added to our holiday card mailing list, please email : Elaina@girlsthrive.com.

Thank you for helping girls to THRIVE!

