Republican congressman-elect Greg Gianforte exits the courtroom Monday morning (copy)

Greg Gianforte exits the courtroom after pleading guilty to an assault charge in 2017. 

Greg Gianforte made major news again in 2017, when he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives the day after physically assaulting a reporter from The Guardian.

In a recording of the altercation, Gianforte can be heard yelling at a reporter who was questioning him about health care at a campaign barbecue. Eyewitnesses identified Gianforte as the aggressor and said he slammed the reporter to the ground and punched him.

Gianforte and his campaign initially blamed the reporter for the altercation. After his victory in the election, however, Gianforte apologized for the attack, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and donated $50,000 to a nonprofit that protects journalists.

