Gameday Cover

A 39-year-old Helena man was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes involving three children.
Auditors found that the department did not fully comply with state law in response to the scams.
A 37-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony criminal possession of drugs, felony criminal possession with intent to distribute and…
The judge found in all three cases that Montana’s Constitution put decision-making power with the Board of Regents rather than the Legislature.
The owners of Montana Flag and Pole say it is time to retire, but closing their business will leave a big void.
Families eligible to receive food assistance benefits will get a one-time payment of $391 per child under a federal program that came out of the pandemic.
The new Helena shop has products from many, but not all, of Montana’s 56 counties. But the owner hopes it will grow.
A 23-year-old Helena man was charged with felony theft, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor criminal possession of drug…
The Helena PD posted a video this morning on their Facebook page of a police officer's encounter with two dueling urban deer and a rather shy-looking black bear.
After many failed attempts, here I sit, a young, non-traditional buyer in my very own home.
