Fusion Robotics creates opportunities for local youth to participate in STEM activities, specifically in the field of robotics. We organize, mentor, and fiscally sponsor our teams as they participate in the FIRST Robotics competitions. FIRST Robotics (firstinspires.org) is a worldwide organization whose mission is to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build science, engineering, and technology skills. It also fosters well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication, and leadership.

Participation allows team members to gain skills, not just in building robots, but also in computer programming, 3D modeling and printing, problem solving, working as a member of a team, public presentations, social media, and marketing. More experienced team members also mentor newer team members. All of these skills will benefit the students in the future regardless of what type of career they choose to pursue.

Fusion Robotics was originally founded in 2010 with one team, but has since grown to six teams, each consisting of 6-9 team members in fourth through twelfth grade. Three teams participate in the FIRST Lego League (FLL), which is for elementary and middle school students, and three teams participate in the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) for middle and high school students. Our robotics program has a history of success; our teams have won awards at the state-level competitions every year since Fusion’s inception in 2010. In addition, our teams have qualified five times for the FIRST World Championships.

Our organization is always looking for mentors from local businesses in related fields. If you have the desire or skill set for designing, building and having fun with robots and fantastic youth in our community, please contact us! Thank you to everyone who helps us accomplish our mission, meet the needs of the team and beyond! For more information, go to https://fusion-robotics.org

Wish List:

- Metal Band Saw

- Drill Press

- Dewalt Drills