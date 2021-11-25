 Skip to main content
Fun For Life: Supporting the performing arts in Broadwater County

Theater masks over red curtain / 3D rendering

Fun For Life, established in 1996, awards scholarships to Broadwater County elementary students to workshops, camps and schools in art, dance, theater and music. Currently the group is involved in supporting the Broadwater Community Theater. The group produced five plays last summer, under the direction of Portland State student Gabby Bakkum. Many of the actors attend Townsend schools. The plays are held at The Lodge Auditorium in Townsend. We are currently in need of a wireless sound system.

Thank you for considering a donation to the Ryland Foote Memorial Trust, 35 River Rd. Townsend, MT 59644. For online donations, please contact us through mtskydog@mt.net.

