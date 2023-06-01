June 7 at 2 p.m. in the Large Community Room. Walter Deege will talk about his own experience during the occupation of Holland by the German forces in World War II. He will discuss how he and other children found of a way to fight the occupiers as well as the tragedies of the war. A Q&A will follow the 60-minute presentation.
From Holocaust to Redeemed with Walter Deege
