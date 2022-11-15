The mission of the Foundation For Animals (FFA) is to assist well-managed projects that promote animal welfare, prevent animal suffering, and provide needed improvements for animals, both domestic and wild.

One of FFA’s most significant domestic animal efforts in the Helena community is promoting spay/neuter of cats and dogs to prevent unwanted litters from ending up at a crowded shelter or being abandoned to the elements. Through donations, FFA awards grants to local non-profits that offer spay/neuter assistance. This year, FFA will also sponsor two Helena area SPAY Montana free or low-cost spay/neuter clinics for pets of low-income owners who need financial assistance to alter their pet. For more information, visit www.spaymontana.org.

Assisting conservation projects that promote wildlife and wildlife habit continues to be a foundation priority. FFA contributes annually to the Helena area elementary school conservation studies program, Adopt-A-Species, which is sponsored by the Helena National Forest, Montana Discovery Foundation and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. FFA is also a long-time supporter of projects that benefit Montana’s wildlife rehabilitation center, Montana WILD, adjacent to Spring Meadow Lake State Park.

A major project at Montana WILD this year is wrapping up the fundraising campaign to build a new raptor complex for the injured eagles, owls and hawks that come to the center to be rehabilitated and whenever possible, returned to the wild. New species-specific bird enclosures will also provide housing for ambassador birds that star in Montana WILD’s wildly popular bird talks and educational programs. To contribute to this project, donations may be directed to the Foundation For Animals or the Montana Outdoor Legacy Foundation.

For more information or to donate to the Foundation For Animals, please visit www.foundationforanimals.org. Donations may also be mailed to Foundation For Animals, PO Box 389, Helena, MT 59624. All gifts, including those made in memory of a special person or a loved pet will be acknowledged in FFA’s annual report newsletter.

Thank you Helena for helping us help animals in Montana since 1989!