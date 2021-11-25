Foundation For Animals: Promoting the welfare of domestic and wild animals

The mission of the Foundation For Animals (FFA) is to assist well-managed projects that promote animal welfare, prevent animal suffering, and provide needed improvements for animals, both domestic and wild.

Each year, through donations and grants, FFA provides assistance to worthy projects that help animals. One of FFA’s most significant domestic animal efforts in the Helena community is promoting spay/neuter of cats and dogs to prevent unwanted litters from ending up at a crowded shelter or being abandoned to the elements. For over 30 years FFA issued vouchers to help individuals with the cost of spay/neuter as well as emergency vet care. This year, to best address growing needs and maximize benefits, FFA’s domestic animal funding will go toward sponsorship of free or low-cost spay/neuter clinics in the Helena area through Spay Montana. Clinics, typically held in spring and fall, are geared to help pet owners who can least afford to spay/neuter their pets. For more information on upcoming clinics, visit www.spaymontana.org.

Wildlife protection and preservation is also important to our mission. FFA contributes annually to the Helena area elementary school conservation studies program, Adopt-A-Species, which is sponsored by the Helena National Forest, MT Discovery Foundation, and MT Fish, Wildlife & Parks (MT FWP). In addition, FFA has raised funds for many projects to benefit Montana’s Wildlife Center at Montana WILD, a part of MT FWP. Thanks to Foundation donors, an eagle flight barn was built that greatly improves rehabilitation of injured raptors, many of them able to be returned to the wild. Bird enclosures, some over 20 years old, now need replaced. Currently FFA, in partnership with the Montana Outdoor Legacy Foundation, is raising funds for new species-specific bird enclosures and an additional flight barn for injured hawks. The design for the new raptor complex will also provide housing for ambassador birds that star in Montana WILD’s wildly popular bird talks and educational programs.

To view our annual report newsletter or to donate to the Foundation for the bird enclosure project or FFA programs, please visit our website at www.foundationforanimals.org. Donations may also be mailed to Foundation For Animals, PO Box 389, Helena, MT 59624.

Thank you Helena for helping us help animals since 1989!

