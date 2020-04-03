Fort Harrison men accused of aggravated burglary

Two Helena men allegedly broke into a house and stole about $1,500 in property, assaulting the female homeowner in the process.

Helena police responded to a residence on the 700 block of Cedar Street for a burglary in progress and arrived in time to see two suspects flee in a blue passenger vehicle.

The woman living in the residence told the officers two men broke through the gate at the rear of the property and entered through the back door.

She told officers one of the men hit her in the face, neck and arm, and that the other man said to grab her because he was going to kill her. She was able to escape and call the police.

She told the officers the men made off with her purse and a .22 caliber revolver.

She described one of the men as being "heavy set" and wearing a gray sweatshirt. A separate witness told the officers the man looked to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall and "kind of pudgy."

The two men, 35-year-old Tyrel Lloyd Atchley and 58-year-old Tracey Lloyd Holman, were eventually arrested by Fort Harrison police.

Both Atchley and Holman were arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.