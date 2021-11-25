Florence Crittenton: Serving families and young children

Florence Crittenton Family Services is a leader in family and early childhood services. We provide effective intervention and prevention services to families of young children. With the support of partners like you, Florence Crittenton offers a comprehensive array of services, including therapeutic residential care, home visiting, community parenting classes, outpatient treatment services for mental health and substance use disorders, and early education and childcare opportunities for children 0-5.

Florence Crittenton Family Services provides a wide array of services that strengthen families and build a stronger community. At the core of Florence Crittenton Family Services is the belief a person’s past does not have to define their future. Real change is achievable when the family is able to heal together. As with any illness, we believe those facing mental health and substance use challenges should be surrounded by their support system and their children. This is the key to helping our clients break generational cycles of abuse, trauma and poverty.

Our programs and services include housing and support for homeless youth and their children, substance use recovery services for families, home visiting programs, as well as high-quality childcare and preschool services. Through these services, and the continued support of this community, we will continue to provide the highest quality of care to our most at-risk families.

The holidays can be an especially difficult time for families that are struggling with multiple challenges and often a past filled with trauma. Your monetary support and in-kind donation of items on this wish list allow us to provide a loving environment, basic necessities, and services that can make lasting change for these families. YOU are giving these families the opportunity to get the help they need to heal, create new traditions, and make the best life possible for their children; and that translates to a healthier community for all of us. Your compassion in action is changing the future!

Current Most Needed Items

Monetary Donations: these donations are imperative to the operation of our high-quality services for families. Monetary donations allow for appropriate staffing levels, providing necessities and access to medical care, continual training for staff, timely maintenance of facilities, support to help children stay with their parents in a safe and loving environment, access to education support, and ongoing growth and development of our programs. Your monetary gifts offer the transformational support these families so desperately need and deserve.

ITEMS

• NEW bath towels, baby towels, washcloths, and shower curtains

• NEW hair brushes

• NEW nursing bras/tanks, sports bras, leggings, underwear and socks

• Bottles and Bottle accessories

• Twin Blankets

• Pots and pans

• Alarm clocks

• Night lights

• Or look for one of our Giving Trees around town for specific items for current clients

Gift cards: can be very useful to purchase gas, emergency clothing, groceries, over the counter medications, and other necessities as needed by our young families. Gift cards can also be used to print baby pictures, or for incentives and small gifts for clients on special occasions. Stores frequented are Walmart, Target, TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby and Costco.

Items we cannot accept due to licensing regulations:

• Car seats, bassinets, baby swings

• Bumpers for cribs

• Used stuffed animals

• Strollers, bouncers and cribs manufactured more than two years ago (before 11/2016)

• Crochet or knit blankets

Donation Guidelines:

For safety reasons, we must unwrap all gifts that arrive wrapped. Please do not wrap your gifts. Our staff and volunteers will wrap all donated presents before the holiday.

Donated items can be dropped off at the north entrance of the Home: 901 N. Harris St, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please visit our website at www.florencecrittenton.org, or contact Marly Kendrick at marlyk@florencecrittenton.org or 406.442.6950 x204 for donation and end of year giving questions.

