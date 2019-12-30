North Hills fire (copy)

Air tankers were used to help keep the North Hills fire from moving into populated subdivisions.

About 500 homes were evacuated due to the North Hills fire that burned 5,000 acres north of Helena in 2019.

The fire was started by an East Helena man who was shooting exploding targets on BLM land. Officials say he tried and failed to extinguish the fire before calling 911.

Although no structures were lost in the blaze, officials estimated the suppression costs at about $7 million. Officials have yet to determine how much it will cost to rehabilitate the land that was burned.

