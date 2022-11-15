The Family Promise of Greater Helena, Broadwater County and Townsend organization provides shelter to homeless children and their families, with programing and assistance in getting into safe and stable housing. We have Prevention, Diversion and Stabilization programing to assist families who are vulnerable in their current housing to prevent homelessness from happening.

Our wish list is for: donations to assist families with utility bills, rent assistance and transportation needs. Many of our families are on very fixed incomes and inflation has put them in peril of losing housing. Our Day Center needs a new tv that can be wall mounted, hard surface floor vacuum, cleaning supplies, diapers of all sizes, kitchen table and chairs, new blinds, lap top computers.

Renee Bauer is the executive director. Donations can be sent to PO BOX 939, Helena, MT 59624. Call 406-465-9467 for more information.