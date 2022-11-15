Region IV Family Outreach has provided important services to the developmentally disabled in twelve counties of southwestern Montana for forty-five years. This includes helping children and adults with developmental disabilities navigate available financial assistance opportunities and build life skills to thrive in their communities. We are proud to continue our mission of empowering individuals with disabilities and their families through supports for integration into the community.

This past year has been challenging and our organization has faced some unexpected expenses. A day of heavy rainfall this summer revealed one of our buildings in Helena to be susceptible to flooding, requiring a retrofit of some windows and work to improve outside water drainage. Then we recently discovered that the same building was affected by a slow but continuous water leak, damaging some inner walls enough to warrant their complete replacement. We are greatly appreciative of any cash donations to go toward these sudden and significant expenses.

As we enter the holiday gift-giving season, anyone interested in helping create positive memories for children and adults with disabilities may consider donating gift cards. Clients of Family Outreach will soon be asked what kinds of presents they hope to receive for the holidays and having gift cards on hand will allow for the purchase of those items to meet their expectations. Many of you know the joy of opening a present to find it was exactly what you were hoping for; please help us make this a reality for individuals with disabilities as well.

Families of children with disabilities are often faced with significant expenses for essential therapies such as speech, occupational, physical, etc. For this reason, the Family Outreach Early intervention program Part C makes a fund available to assist clients’ families with therapy bills and avoid financial crisis situations. This also contributes to a stable home environment which is crucial for children’s well-being. If you would like to help pay for therapies of children on services, please consider a cash donation. This will help us replenish available funds and meet the needs of more families.

There are also specific items requested by staff working with clients in services. Early Intervention staff are requesting teethers, play mats and Stokke brand "Tripp Trapp" highchairs. Support Services, which helps youth and adults gain employment experience among other supports, can use bus vouchers, gas cards, safety and cold weather gear, work gloves, a first aid kit, and hygiene products.

We are thankful to the people of Montana who support individuals with disabilities through their donations. For more information, call (406) 443-3083.