Family accuses Helena woman of stealing more than $50,000

A 31-year-old Helena woman is accused of stealing more than $50,000 between Jan. 1, 2018 and Jan. 16, 2020 from a family member who had suffered a stroke.
According to court documents filed Feb. 18, Cynthia Nicole Curry and her husband moved in with a relative who had recently suffered a stroke and could not take care of himself.
Curry's husband assumed power of attorney over the relative's finances and was authorized to fill out checks "to pay for miscellaneous expenditures." Curry's husband eventually decided a debit card would be easier, so the relative ordered the card and gave it to Curry's husband.
"After about three months of utilizing the debit card it started being declined," the Helena police detective working the case noted in his affidavit.
On Jan. 16, Curry's husband wrote a check that bounced.
A review of past account statements indicated that Curry had withdrawn a total of $28,550 in 2018 and $23,800 in 2019, according to the detective's affidavit. A bank employee provided Curry's husband with a description of the woman who made the withdrawals, which he believed to be his wife.
In an interview with the detective, Curry confirmed she made several withdrawals alone using the relative's debit card. Curry stated she had not spent "a significant amount of money on gambling in years and she never gambled with any of (her relative's) money."
At one point during the interview with the detective, Curry said she spent the money on fast food. When the detective asserted that spending in excess of $50,000 on fast food seemed unreasonable, Curry agreed and said, "I don't even eat fast food, I don't know why I said that."
Curry also claimed she spent some of the money replacing a boiler in the relative's home. Her husband told the detective he had replaced the boiler in the residence and paid for it with a check he wrote, and that Curry never completed any home improvements.
The detective then interviewed the relative, who said he never authorized Curry to use his debit card, withdraw or spend any money.
Curry was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She has been charged with felony counts of theft and exploitation of an older person, an incapacitated person or a person with a developmental disability.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.