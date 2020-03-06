Family accuses Helena woman of stealing more than $50,000

A 31-year-old Helena woman is accused of stealing more than $50,000 between Jan. 1, 2018 and Jan. 16, 2020 from a family member who had suffered a stroke.

According to court documents filed Feb. 18, Cynthia Nicole Curry and her husband moved in with a relative who had recently suffered a stroke and could not take care of himself.

Curry's husband assumed power of attorney over the relative's finances and was authorized to fill out checks "to pay for miscellaneous expenditures." Curry's husband eventually decided a debit card would be easier, so the relative ordered the card and gave it to Curry's husband.

"After about three months of utilizing the debit card it started being declined," the Helena police detective working the case noted in his affidavit.

On Jan. 16, Curry's husband wrote a check that bounced.

A review of past account statements indicated that Curry had withdrawn a total of $28,550 in 2018 and $23,800 in 2019, according to the detective's affidavit. A bank employee provided Curry's husband with a description of the woman who made the withdrawals, which he believed to be his wife.