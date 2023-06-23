A dominant starting pitcher means everything in fast pitch softball and in the 2023 season, the Helena High Bengals had the luxury of ace Faith Howard.

Whether it was the regular season or the state tournament, Howard was dominant in the circle. She led the Bengals to their first-ever berth in the Class AA state championship, as well as their first ever team trophy with their eventual second-place finish.

Howard, a sophomore, was a key cog all season long. After earning all-state honors as a freshman, she posted a 13-1 record for Helena while setting school records for ERA (1.77), strikeouts per inning (1.58), and a 92.9 winning percentage.

The sophomore had two one-hitters this past season, including one in the Class AA state tournament to clinch a berth in the undefeated semifinal. That win, a 2-1 victory over Billings West, also clinched the first state trophy in Bengals softball history.

2023 IR All-Area Softball

Starting Pitchers

Faith Howard, Helena, so.

Class AA All-State; 13-1 W-L (2 Saves), HHS records of 1.77 earned run average, 92.9 winning percentage and 1.58 strikeouts per inning; also 168 strikeouts, allowed 75 hits and 43 walks in 106 innings, 13 complete games, three shutouts, 11 double-digit strikeout games, high of 15 Ks vs. CMR; 1-hitter vs. Hellgate; Helped Lady Bengals to State runner-up; 2-time All-Stater

Nyeala Herndon, Capital, sr.

Second team All-Western AA Conference; 5-2 W-L, 1.07 ERA, 56 strikeouts in 45 innings, allowed 26 hits & 18 walks; Four complete games, three 2-hitters; Shutout Great Falls High with 13 Ks; Offensively – .393 batting average, 2 homers & 10 RBIs in 9 games, .643 slugging; 2022 IR POY; First Lady Bruin to earn a D-I softball scholarship (UM)

Relief Pitcher

Rylie Schlepp, Helena, jr.

Second team All-Western AA Conference; 7-4 W-L, 5.11 ERA, 66 strikeouts in 53 innings, allowed 63 hits; Five complete games, three double-digit strikeout games, 2-hitter vs. Bozeman; Helped Lady Bengals to State runner-up

Catchers

Kendall Klemp, Helena, sr.

Class AA All-State; Led team with .482 average, 40 hits, 36 runs, .547 OBP; No. 2 at 7 doubles, 6 home runs, 28 RBIs, .807 slugging; No. 3 with 28 RBIs; HHS career records .458 BA, .767 slugging; Helped Lady Bengals to State runner-up; 2-time All-Stater

Ella Pickett, East Helena, sr.

Second Team All-Southwest A Conference; Led team with .468 batting average, 22 hits; No. 2 with 19 RBIs, 3 doubles (tie)

First Base

Brooke Richardson, Helena, sr.

Class AA All-State; Led team with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs (both tied HHS records), and .878 slugging percentage; No. 3 with .378 batting average, .455 OBP; also 28 hits, 20 runs, 4 doubles; HHS career records 21 homers, 81 RBIs; Helped Lady Bengals to State runner-up

Second Base

Belle Glowaki, Capital, jr.

Second Team All-Western AA Conference; Led CHS with 35 hits, 12 doubles; No. 2 with .461 batting average, .518 OBP, .658 slugging

Shortstop

Anna Cockhill, Capital, jr.

Class AA All-State; Led CHS with .471 batting average, 6 home runs, 2 triples, 37 runs, 23 stolen bases, .598 OBP, .871 slugging; No. 2 with 33 hits; School career record 123 runs; 2-time All-Stater

Third Base

Kalley May, Helena, sr.

Second team All-Western AA Conference; Led HHS with 8 doubles, 3 triples; No. 2 with .395 batting average, 32 hits (tie); No. 3 with 26 RBIs; also 22 runs, .449 OBP, .642 slugging; Helped Lady Bengals to State runner-up

Outfielders

Kathryn Emmert, Capital, jr.

Second team All-Western AA Conference; Led CHS with 32 RBIs; No. 2 with 8 doubles, 28 runs; No. 3 with .381 BA, 31 hits, 28 runs, .519 slugging; Pitching 6-2, 5.68 ERA, 44 IP, 41 Ks; School career record 95 RBIs; 2-time All-Stater

Mallory English, Helena, sr.

Honorable Mention All-Conference; No. 2 on HHS with 32 hits (tie); No. 3 with 26 runs; also .352 BA; Helped Lady Bengals to State runner-up

Kate Drynan, Capital, so.

No. 3 on CHS with .441 OBP; also .356 BA, 21 hits

Lauren Betz, East Helena, fr.

Led team with EH records .607 OBP and 24 runs; No. 2 with three doubles (tie), two triples (tie); No. 3 with .405 BA

Designated Players

Belle Surginer, East Helena, sr.

First Team All-Southwest A Conference; Led team with 23 RBIs, .829 slugging (both EH records), three home runs, five doubles; No. 2 with .415 batting average, 17 hits, 19 runs; Pitching, 6-7 record, 2.58 ERA, 58 strikeouts in 75 innings

Kylee Gardipee, Helena, jr.

Honorable Mention All-Conference (2B); No. 2 on HHS with 9 homers. .462 OBP, .813 slugging; also .359 BA, 23 hits

Utility Players

Taylor Sayers, Capital, jr.

Honorable Mention All-Conference (C); No. 2 on CHS with 29 RBIs; No. 3 with 7 doubles; also .365 BA, 27 hits

Ashley Koenig, Helena, jr.

Led HHS with 30 runs and 6 stolen bases; No. 3 with 28 hits (tie); also .328 BA; Helped Lady Bengals to State runner-up

Honorable Mention

Makenna Campbell, HHS; Paige O’Mara, CHS; Riley Chandler, CHS; Maddie Surginer, EH