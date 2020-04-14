Failure to signal results in drug bust

A 39-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana and methamphetamine after a Helena police officer pulled him over for failing to use a turn signal.

During the routine traffic stop just before 9 p.m. March 22 near the intersection of Roberts Street and Missoula Avenue, the officer reported observing marijuana in plain view in the vehicle of Jeff Michael Riddle.

Riddle reportedly consented to having his vehicle searched, and the officer found "less than 60 grams of marijuana," "(three) Ziploc style baggies with a white substance that field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine," and two smoking devices.

Riddle also did not have proper insurance on his vehicle and there was an active warrant out for his arrest.

Riddle was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs in addition to one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.