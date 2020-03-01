Explaining wills and trusts

It's never too early for adults to think about estate planning. Estate planning is an important part of money management. While it's easy to think of estate planning as just a way to dictate how your assets are allocated after your death, estate planning also can protect people and their money should accidents or injury make them incapable of managing their finances on their own.

Some familiar terms may come up when people begin planning how they hope to transfer their assets. Two more common terms are wills and trusts. Understanding the distinctions between the two can help people as they begin estate planning.

What is a will?

The online financial resource Investopedia notes that wills are legally enforceable documents that dictate how people want their affairs handled and assets allocated in the wake of their deaths.

Wills should include a host of information, including who a person wants to assume guardianship of their minor-aged children should they pass away. This is especially important information to include in a will, as surviving relatives may have to go to court to contest guardianship if parents do not dictate who they want to serve as guardians in their wills.

What is a trust?