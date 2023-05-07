Why did you become a nurse?

As an elementary student, I desired working in the medical field. My grandmother had early onset Alzheimer’s disease. As an 8-year-old, I was trying to learn and be helpful with her care. It was reassuring to me to see all of the nursing staff, doctors, therapy staff, hospice staff, and others, working together to help my grandmother and our family. This experience helped me decide to become a nurse.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

One memorable experience for me was during COVID. My other grandmother was in an assisted living residence. During this time, there was a restriction on visitors and the number of people going into the facility. My grandmother was a social butterfly. She loved to have visitors and have family come to stay with her. She lived on the ground level of the building. On a sunny day I decided to go and stop by her outside window. I did clear this with the facility prior to doing this. Seeing the smile on her face and still be able to talk and see her, made both of our days. Once the COVID restrictions lifted I was able to go in and see her once again. Up until the day of her passing, she loved to reminisces about the day her granddaughter came to her window. This makes my heart happy.

What skills are most important for nurses?

Three skills that I feel are important for a nurse are good communications skills, critical thinking, and empathy.

What is the best advice you can give?

It is important to continue learning and stay up to date. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Make sure you take time to know yourself.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

A professional support network and self-care practices are important to help you manage emotions. Remember that you can set healthy boundaries.

Any final thoughts.

Even the smallest amount of kindnesses can bring a smile to someone’s day and make a permanent memory.