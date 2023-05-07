Why did you become a nurse?

One of the obvious reasons I became a nurse is because I want to help people and make a difference in their lives but even more so, I love the special relationship that nurses have with their patients. As a primary care nurse, I get to know my patients and their families because I have the opportunity to help them navigate their healthcare needs over time.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

It's so hard to choose just one. Also, most of the stories probably aren’t appropriate for the newspaper. Every day, I get to provide care to veterans which makes every day memorable.

What skills are most important for nurses?

Hands on skills are just the beginning. Working in primary care has taught me that your assessment skills are vital to high quality patient care.

What is the best advice you can give?

Don’t be afraid to ask questions!

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

A team player! Being newer to the nursing field after graduating in 2019, most of my time spent as a registered nurse has been during a pandemic. This has been challenging in many ways. One of the things that has helped get me through this are my supportive coworkers. I learned that it takes a team to coordinate care for patients.

Any final thoughts?

I am so honored to have been nominated and to work in one of the best professions. I am beyond thankful for everyone who helped me get to where I am today and for all my coworkers because I couldn’t do my job without them.