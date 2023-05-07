Why did you become a nurse?

I went into nursing because I loved science and serving people. Its a great profession that offers interesting interactions with patients and caregivers. I also love the flexibilty of work locations and hours. I'm always encouraging young people to consider the medical field if they have an interest in the sciences.

I've been involved in both life and death situations throughout my career and have found its a blessing to be involved in the entire life cycle.

It's also been fun to work with so many nice people here at St. Pete's.

What skills are most important for nurses?

I love nursing because I use critical thinking skills to care for patients and my heart to truly care for people.

What is the best advice you can give?

I always encourage young people to consider nursing if they like science and have a heart to serve others.

Any final thoughts?

It’s a wonderful profession and I’m so thankful to be able to be a nurse.